What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On September 13, 2023

Pause for a moment in stillness, light rose incense, and let the aroma fill your space as you take a chance to honor your inner sacredness. This is the divinity within you and is your connection to the universe. As you lean into reigniting your spiritual flame, you can see with greater clarity what you are meant to commit to and what is connected to your soul’s purpose.

Asteroid Vesta, ruler of your spiritual flame, sacredness, and all you devote yourself to, shifts into the water sign of Cancer on Wednesday, September 13. Vesta reunites you with your inner truth, yet this isn’t done through sheer will or boisterousness, but instead, the quiet salvation that reminds you all you must do is be yourself to attract what you desire.

In Cancer, Vesta helps you align more deeply with your emotional needs and those of whatever pursuit or relationship you feel called to honor.

Today truly represents a changing of the guards as Vesta shifts into Cancer, while asteroid Pallas, ruler of wisdom and knowledge, moves into Libra, encouraging diplomacy, justice, and cooperation.

While Libra Season is almost upon you, Vesta’s energy will help you make the most of this time, as you need to return to your sacredness and truth before being able to compromise or create fairness outside of you. This is the balance that teaches self-sacrifice is never a part of abundance or even manifesting as you need to ensure the one person, the one thing, you never abandon is yourself.

Your rituals can be done at any time of the day to harness the energy of Vesta in Cancer. However, it is a divine angel number at 7:22 pm EST, so if you can perform your manifestation rituals and say your affirmation around that time, it will incorporate greater strength in your manifestations.

Cancer rules the essential oils and herbal properties of cardamon, mint, fennel, grapefruit, and balsam, so combining these elements along with crystals such as moonstone and rose quartz will align you more with the energy of Vesta, creating a greater sense of embodiment as you honor not just your sacredness but that of this intuitive water sign.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on September 13, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Home Healing

To honor Vesta in Cancer as it activates your home and family sector, focus on how healing yourself can help you heal the relationships with those you care about. Begin by creating an offering dish of cardamom, mint, and balsam. Place a small cone of chamomile incense in the center, and as you light it, cleanse yourself and the energy of your home while you repeat your affirmation. Sprinkle the cooled ashes and black salt on your front steps for divine protection.

Daily affirmation: I am healing myself and my home as I honor my divine need.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Self-love

Vesta in Cancer highlights themes of communication as you are guided to embrace words of affirmation and care for your emotional needs. Begin by lighting a pink candle and writing your affirmation down on paper. Wrap it around a strawberry and bind it with a pink ribbon, placing it at the base of your candle. Let the candle burn out completely, then return the materials to the earth.

Daily affirmation: I love myself deeply and take time to extend the care that I need to feel my best.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Sacredness

As Vesta in Cancer activates your value sector, you are guided to focus on your sacredness. Create an oil blend to help renew your inner worthiness by using almond oil and the essential oils of grapefruit and balsam. Place a few drops on your third eye and wrists, repeating your affirmation as you massage it into your skin.

Daily affirmation: I am a sacred being worthy of love, kindness, care, and compassion.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Self-prioritization

Vesta in Cancer rises in your zodiac sign, helping you to honor your inner self and live a life of greater authenticity. Begin by writing your affirmation on a mint leaf and then wrapping it around a rose quartz using a white ribbon. Anoint your offering with grapefruit essential oil while you repeat your affirmation, and then place it beneath your pillow for the evening.

Daily affirmation: I am focusing on myself and my dreams as I honor my authentic purpose in this lifetime.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Forgiveness

Allow yourself to bring greater forgiveness and acceptance to the past, as Vesta in Cancer highlights all you still carry. Begin by going outside in the moonlight and setting up your altar with a blue candle, cardamom, and rose quartz. Hole each cardamom seed above the flame as the candle is lit, releasing any hurts or regrets from the past. Allow the candle to burn thoroughly, and then repeat your affirmation while covering your altar with soil.

Daily affirmation: I forgive myself and others for any hurt from the past as I prepare to begin a new chapter in my life.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Divine Connections

Vesta in Cancer highlights your personal goals and connections with others as you are drawn to attract those into your life who can serve a benefit for the highest good. Create an intention jar using cardamom, mint, and rose quartz. As you seal the jar with violet wax, repeat your affirmation, and then place it in a west-facing window to honor the water element of Cancer.

Daily affirmation: I embrace divine connections to help me grow and learn.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Positive Career Changes

Focus on aligning your professional life more deeply with your divine purpose, as Vesta in Cancer highlights this area of your life. Create an altar space outside your garden using a violet candle and holly, symbolizing career success. Write your affirmation on a bay leaf and repeat it while safely burning it, allowing the cooled ashes to return to the earth. After your candle has been lit for ten minutes, turn it upside down into the earth and pour water over it to honor the water element of Cancer.

Daily affirmation: I am preparing to welcome positive career changes as I align more closely with the purpose of my soul.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Embracing Risk

As Vesta in Cancer encourages you to embrace risk when creating abundance in your life, you can focus on inner safety to try new things. Create a talisman using driftwood and carve a sigil for safety into it. Anoint it with cardamom essential oil, then place it in your clothing and purse to inspire you to take more significant risks.

Daily affirmation: I am safe to embrace risks and new experiences as I allow them to lead me forward into abundance.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Vulnerable Intimacy

Embrace the power of Vesta in Cancer as you manifest greater intimacy through emotional vulnerability in your relationships with others. Begin by creating an offering using a peach pit, one of the blessed fruits, and cardamom and mint. Sprinkle a bit of cinnamon on top for passion, and as you light it, repeat your affirmation. Once it’s finished burning, pour some moon water over it and then return it to the earth beneath a rose bush.

Daily affirmation: I practice vulnerable intimacy within my closest relationship as I seek to transform my interactions with others.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: More romance

Align yourself with romantic growth as Vesta in Cancer promotes you to honor your needs and those of your partner. Create a sacred tea using mint, lemon balm, and lavender. As the tea steeps, scatter a few white rose petals around the mug and light a green candle. Once it’s ready, silently repeat your affirmation as you enjoy your beverage and close your eyes to help you tune inward toward it.

Daily affirmation: I embrace romantic growth within my relationship as I honor my needs and those of my partner equally.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Self-care

As Vesta in Cancer activates your wellness sector, focus on creating a moment of divine self-care to connect with your inner sacredness. Begin by drawing a warm bath, and while it’s filling, make an herbal infusion on your stove using jasmine, apples, pomegranate seeds, and mint. Once it’s ready, add it to the bath, and then light a white candle. As you submerge yourself in the sacred bath, repeat your affirmation, allowing your breath to deepen and slow, relaxing your nervous system.

Daily affirmation: I am taking time for self-care as I embrace the joy and peace of caring for myself.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Commitment to your dreams

Vesta in Cancer lights up your joy and commitment, helping you honor your dreams and personal desires for life. Create an offering on a west-facing windowsill to honor the water energy of Cancer by placing a violet candle, cardamom, thyme, amethyst, and a white feather. As you light the candle, repeat the affirmation and let it burn until extinguished. Leave the items in the same spot overnight before returning the materials to your altar.

Daily affirmation: I am committed to achieving all my dreams and creating a joyful life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.