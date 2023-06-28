If You Can Open Your 'Third Eye' Pineal Gland, You'll Find Your Soulmate

An increasingly toxic modern lifestyle doesn't help.
Jun 28, 2023
You seem to be doing all the right things when it comes to dating, so what's holding you back from finding your soulmate? More likely than not, you're not fully tapping into your intuition and allowing it to help you attract your soulmate relationship.
Learning how to be more intuitive involves listening closely to that gut feeling that we so often ignore.
The most powerful way to connect with your intuition is to activate your third eye or pineal gland. Although intuition is often a gut feeling, it’s really your third eye that is the source of your insight, wisdom, and intuition.
Understanding the pineal gland, or your mind's 'third eye'
Philosophers and mystics have long pondered the pineal gland, beginning with the time of Galen, a Greek doctor practicing circa 100 B.C. Later mystics came to see the pineal gland as the source of a higher inner vision, the third eye, which is associated with the brow chakra.
The great philosopher Descartes called the pineal gland the "seat of the soul." When activated, the pineal gland is said to become a direct line into higher states of consciousness.
About the size of a pea, the pineal gland is located in the exact geometric center of the brain, directly behind the eyes and sits in a tiny cave behind and above the pituitary gland, “our gateway to other worlds.”
And get this: The interior of the pineal gland actually has retinal tissue composed of rods and cones (photoreceptors) inside its interior lining just like the eye. How cool is that?
However, before you're able to tap into the power of your pineal gland, you have to deal with the deeper problem: calcification — the build-up of calcium phosphate in your pineal gland that's blocking your third eye's wisdom.
Most people’s third eye has at least some calcification that prevents our intuition from transmitting at full capacity. Many of us have a pineal gland that is already completely calcified.
So how can you clear your third eye?
How to clear the third eye
You must begin by strengthening its function though detoxification and proper nutrition. Toxins are not only making us sick but are shutting down our intuition, too. Fluoride (a neurotoxin) is the main culprit and can accumulate and calcify the gland, blocking its effectiveness, and these deposits can get worse as we age.
Western medicine steadfastly ignores the horrendous flood of new toxins out there, so we turn to alternatives.
Toxic mold and chemicals like Agent Orange are now part of our genetic makeup, not to mention our daily dose of pesticides, preservatives, GMOs, hormones, additives in our food and water, and pollutants in the air.
Sarich says all these toxins have seeped into our cells, causing cancer, depression, and even insanity. Our hormonal systems are so out of whack that both boys and girls are starting puberty way too soon, and fetuses are not developing properly.
ADHD, ADD, and autism are on the rise like never before. Our bodies are fat and tired too because a toxic body has to work so hard to process the contaminants, it can’t metabolize fats and proteins properly.
The effects of a toxic modern lifestyle
Today’s energy grids generate electromagnetic fields that are constantly around us, which were unknown to our ancestors. With the influx of fast food, sodas, microwave dinners, preservatives, and other low vibratory meals and snacks, we are contracting more cancer, diabetes, and heart diseases.
The cleaner and less toxic your body is, the higher your vibrational frequency, and the more you are a clear channel for the higher energies.
The second-worst tier includes anything with preservatives and pesticides. Third on the list of vibrational screwer-uppers is refined sugars/carbs which include alcohol, white flour, sugar, corn syrups, and so forth. Margarine with trans fat is next, followed by dairy.
The journey of cleansing and centering yourself in absolute love and light is about getting connected to your higher self and your intuition.
Remember, you hold the power to activate your intuition. Once you do, you can use its power to help you find your soulmate relationship. Your guides are talking. Are you listening?
