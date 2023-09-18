How The 2023 Autumn Equinox & Libra Season Effects Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope

Twinkle, twinkle little star...we have a season change taking place this week. The Sun will leave Virgo to enter Libra and the Autumn Equinox begins. Did you ever realize that the universe is in constant motion during every single day of our lives? We are part of a quantum event that is ever-changing and transforming. The wind never blows the same way twice, and as the cosmos spins around us, we are eternally entertained by its power and ability to influence us.

This week brings us the Scorpio Moon, Moon trine Saturn, the Sun opposite Neptune, and a Moon square Saturn. We've got a lot of conflicting emotions going on here, and with the Pluto transits that follow shortly after, it seems that we will take our conflicts and make the best of them. We aren't deterred during the week of September 18 - 24, 2023.

Though we are challenged, those challenges will be heavy and demanding for some of us. Neptune energy is pervasive during this time and we'll fantasize much, if only to escape certain realities. On September 23, 2023, as the Autumn season begins, it brings in the Libra Sun, which is like a promise that comes out of nowhere, letting us know that everything will be OK if we just hang on.

We have a Sagittarius Moon to look forward to this week, which should give us an optimistic streak. Just when we thought we couldn't 'take it,' this transit lets us know that we are strong enough to take ANYTHING.

The beautiful part is that this week closes with the Sun trine Moon in Aquarius, and with this transit in place, all things come back into working order. We feel positive and full of potential. Here are the readings for all zodiac signs during the week of September 18 - 24, 2023.

How the Fall Equinox and Libra season effect each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope September 18 - 24, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This week has you collecting much of what you are owed, and you are owed a lot. You sometimes feel like you have to fight for what is already yours, and this week is no different. You are fortunate, however, because you can both take back what you've lent out and receive what's due. You aren't in the mood to be all that nice about it either, but you will do what you must to balance things out during the week of September 18 - 24, 2023.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Once again, your main concern is work and whether or not you are even slightly happy at your current job. The Fall season is coming, and you're unsure if you want to continue this job. This week, September 18 - 24, 2023, may be your career-changing journey. You are in a flux state; nothing is certain. You will need to make a decision and a major move.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

While you may feel somewhat confused over your good fortune during the week of September 18 - 24, 2023, you'll still be happy to see that everything you wanted to happen is indeed happening. You are a very hard-working person and you've dedicated yourself to your craft. However, you are someone who doesn't trust a good thing, so it might be difficult for you to adjust to your new success. Things are going very well for you financially, Gemini — accept this.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Temptation gets to you from September 18 - 24, 2023, as you feel a little tired of being so restrictive with yourself. You feel like you owe yourself a treat and know how that goes ... one treat leads to another, and before you know it, you're fully into the gluttony you've spent so much time disciplining yourself away from. You'll return to your normal state, but watch out for overdoing it.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

To deal with certain less-than-lovely things in your life, you may spend too much time indulging in things like food or social engagements. While that probably sounds like great fun, you won't be able to fully enjoy yourself during September 18 - 24, 2023, simply because you are doing these things to avoid thinking too hard about your love life. All is well in your world, and you will do what you need to do ... you will even be able to get over any heartbreak you may be feeling, so hang in there, Leo.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Celebrations and happiness rule your week. You are too happy to be the center of attention. You deserve it, too, mainly because the attention paid to you is positive and appreciative. Merriment and joyful conversation play a big part in how this week works out for you, Virgo, and honestly, you never say no to a party. Let the social life begin!

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You are now officially ready to greet your Sun sign of Libra and open to the chilly winds of Autumn. Everything feels fresh and new to you, and while things aren't exactly 'easy,' you know that you can make them easy just by applying patience and wisdom. You are driven towards making yourself happy and it will be quite easy to achieve during the week of September 18 - 24, 2023. You've laid the groundwork and now you are ready to move forward.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Your vision of home life has changed somewhat as this week lets you know that things aren't exactly as you envisioned them ... however, you are adaptable during Libra season. You are only too happy to show that you aren't locked into being any particular way. Being able to flow with other people's plans and desires shows you that you are open and willing to learn and experience. This week, September 18 - 24, 2023, has you accepting new things happily.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This week has you feeling like playing rather than working, and while work is always something you need to tend to, you realize that during the week of September 18 - 24, 2023, you have created a good enough amount of 'free time' so that you can kick back and relax. Expect to see a beloved relative during this time. Quality conversation and great memories will fill your week. Enjoy it all, as this is somewhat of a vacation for you.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Whatever you've been doing ... keep it up, Capricorn, because this week shows you that your determination to be successful works! Hoohah, you are the total winner of the week of September 18 - 24, 2023, and everything about what goes on during this time gives you the satisfaction of knowing you did a good job. You feel secure, happy, well-rested, and ready to spend money. Have a blast, as this week is custom-made just for you.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are starting to feel like you've had enough of this year. You've put too much time into the negative things and are ready for a break. It seems as though September 18 - 24, 2023, has you in for one more tug-o-war session with love and luck, and while you finally do see the light at the end of the tunnel, this week still has toiled in store for you.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You take on this week as if it's a fresh new adventure and you are the peaceful warrior there to bring happiness wherever you go. You will learn something new this week, which could be on the 'education' level. While new insights are aplenty, so is the idea of taking on a new trade or hobby. You love to get your hands on new projects and during the week of September 18 - 24, 2023, you will be happily surprised that so much is available to you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.