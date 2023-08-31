How The Autumn Equinox Affects Each Zodiac Sign's Monthly Horoscope Starting September 1 - 30, 2023

Welcome to the monthly horoscope reading for all zodiac signs. We have just entered the month of September 2023, and that might come as a shock to many of us. Are we here already? Is it possible that we're already in the Autumn and somehow made it to September? Ah, entropy, you crazy thing, you! You make things go so fast. Yet ... here we are. We've lived to tell the story, and during this new month, we will be writing new stories.

Let's go over some of the planetary highlights that will affect all of us, one way or another, during September of 2023. The month starts with Mercury in Jupiter, instantly allowing us to feel confident about expressing ourselves. On the 6th, we'll want to put some of that energy into our love lives, and we'll be successful in so much as we have the Sun conjunct Mercury and the North Node in Lilith co-occurring. Later that week, we'll see some payoff as the Sun trines Jupiter and takes us to the New Moon in Virgo on the 15th. So far, the month is looking very strong and positive.

The positive energy continues. However, it becomes creative and wild as we hit Sun trine Uranus and Sun opposite Neptune on the 17th. Our energies will come to a head as we find true balance at the top of the Autumn Equinox, which is also the first day of the Libra season. With a Full Moon in Libra coming our way on the 29th, at the same time as Venus squares Uranus, we will feel like we've got a handle on our wild spirits. Mercury trine Uranus closes the month for us, letting us know we are moving toward something positive and uplifting.

Here's how the Autumn Equinox and the astrology of September effect your horoscope this month.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Nobody knows better than you what you've gone through to get to this place, and you plan on making September of 2023 a month of total spiritual renewal. For the first time in forever, you feel like you've healed. It's happening, Aries.

You have rid yourself of the bondage that kept you in the past, and you are now ready to make this month the one where you take your 'new self' out for a test drive. Stand aside, world. Aries is back on the block. You don't know from pain. You see only brilliant light and joy ahead.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Whatever held you back this year is now a thing of the past as you see yourself as a mover and a shaker. You know where you went wrong and have no intention of going backward. September of 2023 puts you back on the 'plus' side, meaning you can only see things with rose-tinted glasses.

Big changes are coming, and you accept them wholeheartedly rather than shrink from them. You inspire those around you, and while you're only just in the beginning phases of this new, bright transformation, you see only success for yourself in the future, which practically guarantees itself.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This may be the month when you fall in love, Gemini. If you are already with someone, you can expect September of 2023 to take your love life to a new level. You feel serious about the person you are with for the first time. This is your soul mate, the love of your life.

You are not about to let them go. You must treat them right. You haven't felt this sincere in ... forever, and you love the feeling. It gives you purpose and helps you to better yourself as a person of character. This is a very positive month for you, Gemini.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

While you value trust more than anything else, you also realize that trust takes time. It doesn't just happen with a click. There is someone in your life and during September of 2023, this person will make you wonder whether they are worthy of your trust. This will take time and patience, but it seems they are worth the effort and the wait. Be patient with them and try not to look for the negatives. Something great is about to happen.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This could be the month you change your life, as so many habits you've previously indulged in are about to end. During September of 2023, you will lay down the law ... but this 'law' isn't for others to abide by. This one is strictly for you, and the word 'strictly' is not one to take lightly.

You know where you've gone wrong and will not take another moment of your bad behavior. This month has you doing a total about-face. You will change for the better and love and appreciate yourself for being brave enough to face yourself in the mirror.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This month is all about love and romance for you, Virgo, and while you might balk at the idea of it, you won't be able to fight the feeling as love takes over during September of 2023. You have a connection with someone that you cannot argue.

You'll find that what the two of you share is worth its weight in gold and that a love this precious needs to be honored. You will be humbled this month as you realize you have it good in this life. Gratitude plays an enormous role in your Autumn life.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

True to your zodiac sign and its upcoming season, you will feel as though September of 2023 has brought you up to date regarding knowing who you are, what you are here for, and what to do with your life. This has always been a progressive month, and you like the activity that comes with it.

You feel as though you are stable financially and romantically during this time. You are nonplussed when it comes to the egos of others and you remove yourself from unwanted affairs. This is a 'no drama' month for you, and what could be better?

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

September of 2023 will have you doing some intense soul-searching as you've learned that certain actions do not work in your life anymore. You are maturing, and you aren't used to it ... but this newfound maturity works for you, and what you'll notice during this time is that you are no longer in pain. You may not notice when the emotional healing occurred, but you'll feel much better as you approach the other side, as if things suddenly clicked into place.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Defeat is not a word in your vocabulary, and even though you've seen some hard times in your life, you can use your pain to rise above it all. September of 2023 puts you in touch with gratitude as you know now that everything you've endured was part of some cosmic plan to get you to the place of greatness.

Libra energy works well on you and sets you in motion. You feel balanced and at ease. Rather than letting things get to you, you make everything your helper. You are an alchemist during September of 2023. You turn base metal into shining gold.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Nobody whips themselves back like you do, Capricorn and during September of 2023, you will be the one person who takes their life by the reins and seizes the day ... or rather, the month. You allowed yourself the time needed to heal and now that the Autumn is upon us, you are ready to do whatever it takes to get your life into the 'happy zone' once again. So be it if that means hard work and losing yourself in creative acts. You are here to live your life, not watch it from the sidelines. Action and energy rule your month, and all of it is positive.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

September of 2023 will have you slinking into your private space to create masterpieces. You will spend a lot of time alone, but it's not about being lonely. It's about brainstorming and creating. You know yourself well and how distraction can lead to inactivity if you're not careful.

So, you will take advantage of this month's propensity for action and solitude and make the most of your talents in the privacy of your world. Creative acts will be plentiful and you will be pleased with your creations.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

While you are all too happy to be productive and creative, as September of 2023 brings this drive out in all of us, you are just as happy to celebrate with old friends. You will find that several people from your past are 'back in town' and honestly, this pleases you to no end.

You and your romantic partner are too happy to entertain your out-of-town friends and you might feel as though September is here to bring the party to your door. Love, laughter and much smiling take place for you during September of 2023.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.