What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On August 11, During Moon Square Neptune

Here are today's manifestation rituals to help each zodiac sign manifest what it needs on August 11, 2023. Embrace your dream world because within it lays your most secret desires for what life can be like. They are not frivolous or even far-fetched, as your dreams speak your soul's language, helping you manifest the life you deserve. Today, Neptune in Pisces squares off with the Gemini Moon, giving you the advantage of articulating your dreams, so you can manifest the unique way you see life rather than simply any reality you are told to accept.

Anything can be changed and can be improved upon, but sometimes to do that, you need to first think outside the box. Neptune in Pisces helps you to drop away the boundaries of what seems possible or realistic, as you are guided to focus solely on the truth of your dreams. In this way, you give a voice to your subconscious, the part of you that still believes in miracles and the magic of life.

Yet, the Gemini Moon can see both sides, helping you take those soul dreams and articulate them to know where the first step should be. The Moon symbolizes your emotional self, and in Gemini, you can clearly express your feelings to embrace the full spectrum of unconditionality and fantasy Neptune in Pisces represents. To work with this energy, focus on identifying your dreams without first telling yourself it's impossible.

Then reflect on your emotions, fueling those dreams, leaning into hope, forgiveness and love. Manifesting with Neptune in Pisces is about embracing the world you want to live in rather than your current one. As you do, you will see that believing it is possible is the beginning of finally making it a reality.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on August 11, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Trusting your intuition

Take time to embrace your intuitive side as Neptune in Pisces activates this area of your life, helping you gain powerful knowledge about your life. Begin by lighting frankincense incense and filling a small water bowl on your altar. Place a violet candle on either side of the water so the light is reflected and the flames are not seen in the water. As you gaze into the light reflected on the water, repeat your affirmation twelve times.

Daily affirmation: I trust my intuition to lead me precisely where I am meant to be.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Soul-alignment

Focus on creating a more substantial alignment to your soul as Neptune in Pisces activates the ability to create greater unity. Draw a circle on the paper, and write your name inside it. Then lighting a pink candle, repeat the affirmation while safely burning the form. Once the candle has burned out, return the wax and the ashes to the ground, sprinkling rosemary on top for greater clarity.

Daily affirmation: My soul and I are aligned into one divine being as we work to achieve whatever is in our highest good.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Your divine purpose

Neptune in Pisces activates your career sector, helping you lean into and embrace your divine purpose. Begin by lighting a violet and green candle, and encircle them with a circle of salt, lavender and rosemary. As you focus on the flames, repeat your affirmation aloud, with your palms resting up to receive divine guidance. Sit quietly until the flames have gone out, then journal what came up for you.

Daily affirmation: I am in tune with my divine purpose as I cocreate with the universe.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Hope

To invoke the power of Neptune in Pisces as it activates your zone of abundance and new beginnings, begin by sitting with your back firmly against the wall. Next, light a blue candle before you and repeat your affirmation. Visualize the wall supporting you as the universe would do. A warm blue light may emanate from your body. Once the candle has been extinguished, place it near your bed with clear quartz to light when you need to embrace greater hope.

Daily affirmation: I am radiating hope for my beautiful future.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Acceptance

Focus on creating a deeper level of acceptance for the phases of transformation you have moved through recently, as Neptune in Pisces helps to restore balance and faith. Begin your ritual by creating an aura spray using plain witch hazel, rose, cedarwood and wild orange essential oils. Place a piece of amber to call in greater acceptance, then spray it around yourself, cleansing your energy as you repeat the affirmation. You can also cleanse your physical space, especially your bed, if it calls to you.

Daily affirmation: I embrace acceptance and release any attachments holding me back.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Romantic dreams

Neptune in Pisces activates your romantic sector, inspiring you to focus on creating the relationship of your dreams. To begin, create a heart shape of pink rose petals on your altar or table. Next, anoint a red candle with ylang-ylang essential oil, and roll it in dried lavender. As you place the candle in the heart's center, light it and repeat the affirmation seven times. Once you've closed your ritual, collect the rose petals and use them in a bath.

Daily affirmation: I am creating the romantic relationship of my dreams as I follow my heart.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Self-love

Neptune in Pisces helps you to focus on themes of self-love so you can feel stronger as you move through your life. Begin by lighting a yellow candle and anointing your wrist, throat and heart with cinnamon essential oil in tiny hearts. Next, write five to ten things you love about yourself on paper, then anoint the form similarly. Now, with your candle still lit while sitting in front of a mirror make eye contact, and read your list to yourself. Focus on a feeling of true self-love for all the qualities you mentioned. Once finished, place the list underneath the candle where it can burn safely out.

Daily affirmation: I love myself just as I am and care for myself in all the ways I need.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Inner happiness

Focus on creating inner happiness as Neptune in Pisces activates your sector of joy. Gather a pink and yellow candle and light incense for this ritual to promote happiness. Focus on the candles while repeating the affirmation, and visualize the colors combining in your energy to encourage positivity and love. Once the candles have burned out, bury the wax in your garden with rose petals.

Daily affirmation: I am a beacon of joy as I prioritize my inner happiness.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: A supportive home

Pisces carries supportive and loving energy as Neptune activates your home and family sector in this sign. Focus on creating a more positive environment by creating a smudge using rose petals, lavender, basil and cinnamon. As you light it, repeat the affirmation and smile while walking around your home, cleansing the space. Once finished, bury the cooled ashes by your front steps.

Daily affirmation: My home is a place of support, nurturing and love.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Self-expression

Neptune in Pisces energizes your communication zone, helping inspire you to share more transparently with those in your life. Begin by laying out a square of red cloth, placing rosemary for healing, peppermint for encouragement, an oak leaf for trust and blue lace agate to help communication. Tie the four corners with a blue ribbon while repeating your affirmation, and hang it above your bed.

Daily affirmation: I can express my feelings, desires, and wants to create healthier, stable relationships.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Self-worth

Embrace the value of Neptune in Pisces as it helps to heighten your feelings of self-worth for all you deserve in this life. Begin by lighting water lily incense to help soften you to receive, then anoint your pulse points with cedarwood essential oil. Once ready, please write your name on a bay leaf, allowing the incense smoke to bathe it and then place it under a gold candle on your altar. As the candle burns, repeat your affirmation as you focus on a feeling of inner worthiness.

Daily affirmation: I am worthy of living a life aligned with my soul and more expansive than I have dreamed.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Honoring your heart

Neptune activates your sector of self, helping you to embrace and honor your heart and the divine guidance you receive from the universe. To begin your ritual, anoint your heart chakra with Ylang Ylang essential oil, breathing in three slow breaths. Next, wrap rose quartz in pink rose petals and bind it with a red ribbon. Once you're ready, bury the intention bundle beneath an oak tree, repeating your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I honor my heart in all ways as I embrace the divine truth of my soul.

