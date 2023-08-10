3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On August 11, 2023

Pleasant manners and the ability to have patience with others will bring good luck to our love lives on August 11, 2023. We are going nowhere, which means, in this case, that we have all day to work things out. We do not let anyone in our lives think that we are rushing out the door or that there is anything more important than the time we spend with them. Our partners have our full attention and we are only too happy to give it to them. We know that if we were in need, they'd focus all their attention on us. The playing field is equal, and on this day, we are good to go during the transit of Moon sextile Venus.

This is a beautiful time for showing up for your loved one. If you ever wish to do that 'one special thing' for the person you are in a relationship with, Moon sextile Venus paves the way. Today is a good day to let your person know you are 'theirs.' We are happy to be a part of such a successful coupling. We are overjoyed to be with the person we've chosen as our mate, and we are only too happy to let them know. We are not selfish with our emotions during Moon sextile Venus. We are the very example of generosity of spirit, and that spirit is love itself.

While every zodiac sign stands to benefit from this psychic upgrade, three zodiac signs, in particular, will take the torch and run with it. This is a great day to show your person what you're made of and how loving a partner you really can be. Moon sextile Venus allows us to show ourselves in the best light, and we'd be right to take advantage of that on August 11, 2023.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on August 11, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Moon sextile Venus has always been your greatest ally and you are fortunate because it transits the sky often enough. On this day, however, August 11, 2023, you will note that you feel more clearheaded than you have in days and that there's a noticeable difference in your attitude, especially towards your romantic partner.

It's as if you're finally seeing them for who they are, and they are just ... dazzling. How nice for you to be able to quit judging them. This is a true relief for you, as you are tired of judging everyone to the point where only you lose out. Today tosses that attitude out the window and allows you to claim the wonderful, accepting person inside you ... as yourself. Your partner will feel relieved and joyful over your new attitude. Good for you; keep it going, Gemini.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

During the transit of Moon sextile Venus, you will want to treat your romantic partner to a new side of you. You rarely let this side out, but you feel that it's about time they see the 'real' you, and in your case, Leo, that's a helluva lot to share with someone ... and it's all good. On August 11, 2023, you will feel strong and passionate about life, love, health and the world. Nothing can get you down, and while you're on the way up-up-up, you might as well take the person you love most with you.

And so, during Moon sextile Venus, you will have the confidence and the ability to be the best person you can be, and you'll be doing it in the company of the one you love most in the world. How could today be anything less than brilliant for the King of the Jungle, the brightest star in the sky? That's you, Leo. Claim your brilliance!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You might feel a sense of relief today. That feeling will be palpable, and you'll wonder why everything suddenly feels so ... easy. Well, with the transit of Moon sextile Venus backing you up, there's no real surprise here, as on August 11, 2023, you and your romantic partner will get to do something that you have both wanted to do for ever so long, and that is ... be together.

Yes, that's right, it's that simple. Time alone and time together to reconnect in ways you might have thought 'time' erased. That's the beauty of today's transit ... it reunites people, especially people who are already in love with each other. Life presents so many pitfalls and we fall into them very easily. Today gives you and your partner a second chance to feel innocent again. It's an exciting day for you, Capricorn.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.