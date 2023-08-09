What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On August 10, During The Gemini Moon

Here's today's manifestation rituals and what your zodiac sign can manifest on August 10, 2023, during the Gemini Moon. This Thursday's Gemini Moon invites you to embrace the power of your words as you are encouraged to speak what you want into existence. Your words hold huge weight over manifesting as you can channel your language as if everything you desire is already a reality.

Gemini is an air sign that rules matters of communication, which means any manifesting rituals today will be stronger if they involve writing or even speaking into the wind, as it represents the air element of this zodiac sign. What makes this even more powerful is that while Gemini focuses on communication, the Moon represents your inner self. The place where your emotions and feelings preside, helping you not just to say what you want but what your soul feels driven to pursue.

Everything you do matters when manifesting, and by using your words as a tool for creation, you can increase the power of attraction to work in your favor. The power of interest is based on the fact you attract what you believe is accurate, and by speaking, not only are you declaring to the universe your innermost desires, but you are also listening to yourself as you craft a new reality.

The Gemini Moon is a powerful tool for manifesting. You will have a chance to focus on your intimate feelings. Still, you will be guided to speak them into existence as you realize your most significant power lies within your determined belief that the universe is always listening.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on August 10, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Important conversations

The Gemini Moon is mighty for you as it activates your communication sector. Write down the conversations you want to have and with whom, if it’s someone in particular. Please fold the paper three times toward you and anoint it with peppermint oil, repeating your affirmation and then place it in an oak tree to let the universe hear your request.

Daily affirmation: I am holding space for meaningful and life-changing conversations.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Self-advocacy

Gemini rules over your zone of value, as the Moon encourages you to speak up about what you need and deserve from those in your life. Begin your ritual by anointing a blue candle with chamomile essential oil, and then go outside to a peaceful location where you won’t be disturbed. Open your intention by repeating the affirmation, and then let the candle burn for forty-four minutes to call in the help of the angels. Once finished, return your candle to your altar.

Daily affirmation: I will speak up about what I most need and deserve.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Inner sacredness

The Gemini Moon offers you a potent time to reflect on your inner sacredness as you are encouraged to celebrate yourself. Create an essential oil blend using those representing your zodiac sign; ginger, basil, bergamot, grapefruit and neroli. Shake together as you send the intention of sacredness into it, and then perform a self-massage while repeating the affirmation as you send that energy into your body.

Daily affirmation: I will convey my inner sacredness through words and actions.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Listening to your intuition

Lean into your intuitive gifts as the Gemini Moon activates this sector of your life by creating space for a dream ritual. Begin by setting a journal next to your bed with a lavender candle. Then before bed, make tea using chamomile, lavender and peppermint. As you enjoy your tea, repeat your affirmation and allow yourself to relax and tune into your inner self.

Daily affirmation: I trust my intuition to guide me toward my highest path.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Your inner truth

As the Gemini Moon lights up your zone of goals and reputation, it’s time for you to embrace the value of your inner truth. Take a red candle, and write your name on it, anointing it with grapefruit essential oil and rolling it in basil leaves to help you increase your acceptance of yourself. As you light it, focus on the flame and repeat the affirmation as you feel yourself replace any doubt with your truth.

Daily affirmation: My inner truth does not need to be validated by others but only honored by myself.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Career recognition

The Gemini Moon energizes your career sector, helping you to embrace recognition or a promotion. To harness this opportunity, light a green candle as you focus on what you hope to attract. Put basil, rosemary, cinnamon and dandelion in a green cloth. Roll it up and bind it with a gold thread while repeating your affirmation, then hang it near your front door to call in the recognition you seek.

Daily affirmation: I am talented and skilled in my profession, knowing I am open to receiving the recognition I deserve.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Divine trust

As the Gemini Moon activates your sector of spirituality and new experiences, take this as an opportunity to embrace a deeper level of divine trust. Begin by taking a lavender candle outside under the Moon, light it, and sit quietly. Repeat your affirmation nine times and place your hand on your heart as you extinguish the flame.

Daily affirmation: I have complete faith in the divine to open the doors meant for me in this life.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Transformative intimacy

The Gemini Moon heightens your sector of intimacy and transformation as you feel safe to embrace a more profound relationship with your partner. Begin your ritual by writing down your affirmation, fold it toward you three times and place it under a red candle. Anoint the candle and your heart chakra. Do your partners as well if they are present with ylang-yang essential oil. Then, silently repeat the affirmation while focusing on the candle, visualizing your affirmation filling the air around you.

Daily affirmation: I surrender to the powerful force of intimacy as I allow it to transform my relationship.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Romantic clarity

Gemini energy activates your romantic sector as the Moon encourages you to gain clarity within this part of your life. Gather a small cloth bag, and add rose petals, rosemary, lavender and rose quartz. Please write down your affirmation, add it to the bag and tie it with pink thread. As you go outside and hang in a tree, repeat your affirmation seven times as the wind carries your intention to the universe.

Daily affirmation: I am opening my eyes and heart to see my romantic relationship with truth and clarity.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Self-love

The Gemini Moon highlights your zone of self-love as you focus on what you need to give yourself to become your best. Begin by lighting a pink candle in front of a mirror so the light is reflected on your face but not so you see the candle in the mirror. As you gaze at your reflection, repeat the affirmation six times and allow the candle to burn thoroughly out.

Daily affirmation: I deserve to extend myself the same love I give others.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Joy

Create a focus around joy as the Gemini Moon highlights this area of your life. Anoint a yellow candle with grapefruit essential oil and place daisies around it, along with four pieces of citrine. As you light your candle, repeat your affirmation as you envision a warm yellow light of joy emanating from your energy field. Once the candle has burned, sprinkle the daisies on your front steps.

Daily affirmation: I am full of joy and am excited to focus on the happiness each moment brings.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: A healthy and supportive home

The Gemini Moon encourages you to create a supportive and healthy home space. To embrace this energy, create a sachet using rose petals, lavender, basil, rosemary and cinnamon. Tie it with a blue ribbon, and hang it above your front door while repeating your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: My home is a space of support and healthiness which infuses me with peace.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.