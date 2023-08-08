What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On August 9, During Mercury Trine Jupiter

Everything you want is flowing to you. To manifest your dream life, you must first believe in yourself. Your ideas or feelings aren't random but interconnected within the divine energy flow. To embrace that is to realize your power in working with the universe, not against it.

Wednesday, August 9, 2023, brings a harmonious aspect between Mercury in Virgo and Jupiter in Taurus. Mercury is the planet that rules ideas and communication, while Jupiter is the planet of luck and abundance, making this an auspicious time for realizing the power of your thoughts. Under this energy, it will feel like things are flowing to you. You don't have to struggle or continually fight to get ahead, manifest or even feel supported by the universe. You innately will discover your ideas are the divine insight you have been asking for, which allows you to manifest more freely what you hope to.

To manifest is to hold your intention gently. Like trying to hold sand, if you squeeze too tightly, it will all fall out, yet if you keep your hand open, it will stay just as it is. Your intention needs space and flexibility to be manifested. So holding it gently, as you feel available to it occurring differently than you had imagined, will help you bring it to fruition. Believe the universe is on your side. Rather than forcing anything, focus today on what you naturally attract and the power of simply believing whatever you wish is already starting to come together for you.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on August 9:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Well-being

Utilize the healing energy as Mercury in Virgo activates your well-being sector by creating a sacred tonic. Gather sliced ginger root, raw honey and lemon juice, bringing to a boil. As the mixture steeps, light a yellow candle and repeat the affirmation while enjoying your healing tonic.

Daily affirmation: I feel my best to create the best in my life.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Ease

To incorporate the benefits of ease and joy into your life as Mercury in Virgo heightens this part of your life, focus on creating an energy of ease. Begin by encircling a lavender candle with sugar and lavender. As you light the candle, repeat the affirmation. Once the candle has gone out, bury all items from your altar near your front steps.

Daily affirmation: I am quickly approaching everything and trust what is meant for me can't be missed.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Happiness

To attract happiness into your life as Mercury in Virgo energies your home and family sector, write down three things that make you unhappy. Light a yellow candle and burn it safely, returning to an offering bowl. Next, take a fresh flower, anoint the petals with jasmine oil as you inhale and repeat the affirmation. Place the flower on the ashes and leave the offering bowl on your altar to symbolize renewed happiness.

Daily affirmation: I choose to find happiness within each moment.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Healing

Using the energy of Mercury in Virgo, focus on creating an aura of healing within yourself. Light a single blue candle, and encircle it with rosemary, repeating your affirmation. Once the candle has burned out, place the rosemary under your pillow while you sleep for increased healing.

Daily affirmation: I release the pain as I surrender to the healing waves.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Confidence

To incorporate more confidence into your life while Mercury in Virgo activates your value sector, focus on creating a powerful ritual to honor yourself. Begin by leaving a yellow candle in the Sun to absorb the positive energy of light. Next, anoint the candle with lemon essential oil, place dried rose petals, marigolds with yarrow onto it, and place it in a shallow water bowl once you're finished. Now place down four tiger's eye crystals, representing the four directions around the candle. As you light it, repeat your affirmation while feeling the light from the confidence candle reflected into your energy.

Daily affirmation: I trust in myself as I exude confidence to make my dreams a reality.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Trust

Mercury in Virgo activates your area of self, helping you to feel more grounded and trusting of your path. To begin your ritual, light three blue candles, placing a clear quartz in front of the middle. As you meditate in front of your sacred space, envision the light of the candles entering the crystal while repeating the affirmation. Once the candles have burned out, take the crystal and place it near your bed or in your clothing to help increase your feelings of trust.

Daily affirmation: I trust everything in my life is happening for my highest good and the good of all involved.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Peace

As Mercury in Virgo activates your intuitive sector, take time to create a more profound sense of inner peace, as it will help you remain faithful because everything you want is already on its way to you. Begin by lighting a white candle, placing lavender and rose quartz around its base. As you focus on the flame, inhaling the scent of lavender, repeat your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am at peace now and will act to protect it.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Support

To embrace the energy of support in your life as Mercury in Virgo heightens this sector, focus on finding gratitude for all you possess. Write a letter to the universe expressing your thanks for supporting you on your path in all the ways things have worked out and even for those when things haven't. Then fold it three times away from you, and anoint it with cypress essential oil while repeating your affirmation. Bury beneath an oak tree to attract more of the support you desire.

Daily affirmation: I am supported and cared for in all that I do.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Ambition

Mercury in Virgo helps to energize your career sector as you focus more intently on what you desire to create for yourself. Begin by lighting a green candle and placing as many coins as you wish into a jar with moon water. Then add in basil for prosperity and cinnamon for ambition. Shake it together, then seal it with green wax while repeating the affirmation. Keep this under your bed where you sleep or outside of sight of others to infuse your life with greater ambition.

Daily affirmation: I am determined and focused on creating the life of my dreams.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Abundance

Focus on creating more abundance as Mercury in Virgo lights up this area. Begin your ritual by anointing a green candle with essential rosemary oil, then place it on your altar. Sprinkle dill, rosemary, ground nutmeg and cinnamon around the wick and then light it. Repeat your affirmation, and let it burn for one hour before extinguishing it and repeating your affirmation once more.

Daily affirmation: Abundance surrounds me, and I open my heart to embrace all it offers.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Intimacy

Mercury in Virgo lights up your intimacy sector, providing valuable time to reconnect with your partner. Begin by lighting a red candle and collect a small red square of cloth. Lay the fabric before the candle and place rose petals, rosemary, cinnamon and rose quartz inside it. Tie the four corners with pink thread and hold it over the flame while repeating your affirmation. Place this under your bed to help you and your partner increase your sense of intimacy.

Daily affirmation: I am creating a deep sense of intimacy within my partner as it fulfills my desire for connection.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Romance

Take advantage of highlighting your romance sector while Mercury is in Virgo by focusing on attracting more love or a new partner into your life. Begin by anointing a pink candle with rose essential oil, then roll it in dried rose petals, placing it in a sacred space within your home. Once you light it, repeat your affirmation while visualizing your romantic desires, letting the candle burn out completely.

Daily affirmation: I am ready for a new beginning in love and open myself to receive what I most desire.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.