What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On August 1, During The Aquarius Full Moon

Ease into your healing and revel in the gentler side of life. Amid transformation, it's important to pause, care for yourself, and remember that life doesn't have to feel like a constant struggle. Of course, there are challenges and tenuous moments, but you can decide what kind of life you live. On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, the Super Full Moon in Aquarius rises, giving you an opportunity for healing and gentleness in the middle of a poignant and intense retrograde season. A Super Full Moon means that because it's even closer to Earth, its energies will be felt more powerfully, positively affecting your manifestations.

In Aquarius, this Moon is coming to heal and to help you release what has felt heavy and challenging within your life. Instead of viewing release as losing something, see it as an opportunity to set something down which has caused you to struggle, chaos or confusion. In setting this weight down, you will feel lighter, be able to move more freely and feel like you can breathe more fully. While Aquarius is an air sign, often prompting you to overthink or become lost in your thoughts, the Super Full Moon offers you a chance to ground these thoughts, to find healing through Venus retrograde in Leo, and to help you find a place of balance and nonjudgement with what is going on in your life.

To manifest with the Aquarius Super Full Moon, you can reflect on what you want to release or on what you want to create space to call in. One represents something you need to let go of, whereas the other brings you more of what you want. Because periods of retrograde represent reflection, and as vital as it is to be aware of what you need to release, focusing on what you're creating space for in your life can also help to ignite your passion and remind yourself of the purpose of all of this healing, is to enjoy more of the life you are creating.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on August 1:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: New friends and meaningful connections

The Aquarius Super Full Moon activates your social and reputation sector, helping you to reflect more on what you want to attract into your life. Create an intention jar using herbs to represent the different qualities you want to call in, such as rose petals for love, lavender for peace, rosemary for healing and sage for support. Seal the jar with blue wax representing friendship while repeating your affirmation, and place it in a north-facing part of your home to call in truth and knowledge.

Daily affirmation: I am attracting new people to help me live my dreams.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Freedom in your career

Aquarius energy rules your career sector, helping you embrace more freedom and originality in your professional life. Light a green and gold candle on your altar space, surrounding it with basil and rosemary. Once you settle into your room, write down what you'd like to call into your professional life and read aloud. Burn using the flames of both candles and follow with the herbs, returning the cooled ashes to the Earth.

Daily affirmation: I embrace freedom in my career to find greater balance and happiness.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: A new adventure

The Aquarius Super Full Moon activates your zone of abundance and luck, helping you to seize the adventure you seek and start a new path in your life. Take an orange candle and write your name on it. Surround it with a circle of sugar and ginger as you repeat the affirmation nine times. Once finished, place the herbs and sugar in a dish and use it to help sweeten your tea and taste for a new adventure.

Daily affirmation: I am excited to embrace a new adventure on my life path.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Deeper emotional intimacy

The Super Full Moon in Aquarius brings themes of intimate transformation as you're guided to call in a partner with greater emotional depth. Light a red candle and ylang-ylang incense. As it burns, please write down the qualities you want to attract in a partner, then fold it three times and seal it with the melted wax from the candle. Take this plant beneath a rose bush for growth and love.

Daily affirmation: I am attracting a partner who is emotionally available and safe for deep intimacy.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: A soul-aligned romantic relationship

Aquarius energy activates themes of your romantic sector as you are encouraged to create space for what you genuinely desire. You can light a red candle and write a letter to your future lover detailing what you intend to attract in a partner or your current partner detailing the transformation you hope will occur. Once finished, fold it three times, anoint it with rose essential oil and bury it in the ground with white rose petals for protection.

Daily affirmation: My soul guides me toward a romantic relationship that perfectly aligns with me.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Greater peace

The Aquarius Super Full Moon will inspire themes related to your well-being, helping you focus on what will benefit you most. Create an intention jar by writing your name down on paper and rolling it up. Add lavender, sugar, white sage and apple slices to promote peace, healing and joy while repeating your affirmation. Place it on your altar with a white candle on top of it.

Daily affirmation: I am at peace with myself and my life, even if things aren't perfect.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: A life of ease and joy

As the energy of Aquarius activates your zone of joy and commitment, it opens the space for a creative ritual. Begin by lighting a light blue candle and taking out any art supplies that call to you, focusing on drawing what you feel represents a life of ease and joy while keeping the affirmation in your mind's eye. Once finished, take this, and place it near the candle where you can see it.

Daily affirmation: I am creating complete joy and ease of life as I no longer force what isn't meant to be.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: A healthy and happy home

The Aquarius Super Full Moon will help you to transform your home into a space filled with endless love and happiness. Begin by creating a sacred herb bundle with rosemary for healing, white sage for cleansing, lavender for peace and rose for love. Tie the bundle with blue and white thread as you send your affirmation. Hang on your door as you set the intention for a happy and healthy home.

Daily affirmation: My home is my refuge from the world and is filled with healthy and happy interactions.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Honest and healthy communication

Opening and clearing your throat chakra is essential as the Aquarius Super Full Moon activates your communication sector. To begin anointing your throat chakra with bergamot and verbena essential oils for healing and truth as you repeat the affirmation. As you do, take a lapis lazuli and tiger's eye, massage the area as you practice clearing your throat, visualizing your inner voice and repeat until you feel confident in what you need to communicate.

Daily affirmation: I embrace more excellent honesty in my communication as I strive to express myself healthier.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Self-worth

The Aquarius Super Full Moon will activate value themes, including self-worth and finances, which are often connected to you. To create a sacred herb sachet, write down your affirmation on a slip of paper along with basil, rosemary, peppermint and calendula. Hold the sachet as you repeat the claim, and then place it under your pillow while you sleep.

Daily affirmation: I am worthy of attracting all I desire and being loved for all that I am.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: A new life perspective

This is a powerful time for you to reflect on what you want to begin in your life as the Aquarius Super Full Moon activates your sector of self. Begin by writing down your affirmation on a slip of paper and then fold it toward you three times, anointing with olive oil and placing it under a yellow candle. As you focus on the flame, close your eyes, and repeat the affirmation eleven times, the angel number for new beginnings.

Daily affirmation: I am embracing a new life perspective as I prepare to enter a phase of alignment and healing.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: An intuitive relationship with the divine

The Aquarius Super Full Moon lights up your sector of dreams and intuition helping you to embrace your more profound sense of spirituality and relationship with the universe. Light a white candle and encircle it with salt and rosemary as you anoint your third eye with lavender essential oil. Place amethyst in each hand as you focus on the flame, repeating the affirmation twelve times.

Daily affirmation: I am deeply committed to honoring my intuitive side and relationship with the divine.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.