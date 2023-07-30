What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On July 31, During Moon Trine Uranus

Break free from tradition and discover your unique path. This is your life and no one else's, which means you are the only one who knows the dreams in your heart and the purpose of your soul's path. There is no right way to do things, nor is there any script you must follow. Instead, it's about breaking free from tradition or obligations and allowing yourself to tap into your unique inspiration.

Monday, July 31, 2023, creates an opportunity to manifest using the energy of Uranus, the great awakener. Uranus is the planet responsible for the shock and awe moments in life, where you suddenly feel a massive redirection that is the product of your awakening.

An awakening is when you come to see or understand a greater truth. Still, it also prevents you from returning to any previous mindset or situation you once occupied. It's a moment that forever changes everything, and while this can create fear, Uranus only works to wake you up to what is in your best interest so you don't miss the magic in the divine way the universe works.

Uranus in Taurus today will align with the Capricorn Moon, helping you take a realistic approach to your inner emotional world and see how it generates your moment of awakening. To manifest with Uranus means breaking free to allow in something even more significant. It asks you to hold the possibility of what you're displaying gently so that you can be guided rather than forcing anything. When you do, you will allow yourself to embrace your inner knowledge and the truth within your unique soul, which is always what will help lead to you living your most authentic, beautiful life.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on July 31:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Your inner truth

Uranus activates your self-worth sector, meaning it's time to discover and honor your inner truth. Begin by anointing your chakra points with rosemary essential oil to help you discover your true self. Then quietly sit as you allow your breath to settle, keeping your affirmation in your mind's eye. As you do, place your hands in tattva mudra of truth, as you remain aware of what is revealed.

Daily affirmation: I honor my inner truth and trust in it to show me the way forward.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: An authentic life

In Taurus, Uranus inspires your zone of self, which includes beliefs, truth and authenticity. You can create an intention bundle using rosemary, white sage, lavender and Amazonite to encourage authentic life. Tie them with a yellow thread and place them on your altar for meditation while repeating the affirmation and focusing on authenticity.

Daily affirmation: I am committed to living an authentic life based on my identity.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Your intuitive gifts

As Uranus in Taurus activates your intuition and dreams, focus on embracing your spiritual side to gain access to powerful messages from the divine. Create a tea from mugwort to help inspire lucid dreaming. While it's steeping, anoint your third eye with cedarwood essential oil while repeating the affirmation. Create a softly lit relaxing space to enjoy your tea before bed, keeping a journal on your nightstand for any divine messages.

Daily affirmation: I am deeply intuitive and in touch with the divine as I listen to the messages of my soul.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: A positive inner circler

While Uranus in Taurus is helping you focus on positive changes within your social sector, setting your intentions for what you want to create and attract is essential. Using a red pen or marker, write down a list of qualities you call in for new people who will enter your life, then fold it three times. Take the paper and light a yellow candle on your altar while using the flame to burn your list safely. Repeat the affirmation eleven times as you do.

Daily affirmation: I am surrounded by those who accept me for who I am and support me unconditionally.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Changes in your career

Uranus in Taurus activates changes in your career zone, so it's a powerful time to send new intentions for your professional life during this time. Take a blue candle and surround it with mint leaves. As the candle is lit, read a job posting you'd like to have or make up one that fulfills your purpose. After reading it seven times, burn the posting and the mint leaves in the flame of the blue candle and then collect the ashes and bury them next to an oak tree for prosperity and growth.

Daily affirmation: I am embracing change in my career, so I am fulfilling more of my purpose in this lifetime.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Trusting the universe

Taurus energy rules your luck and abundance, so as Uranus moves through this divine sector of your life, you can easily tap into the universe's powers. To create greater trust with this process, write down your affirmation on paper and fold it toward yourself as often as possible. Place plain witch hazel, cedarwood, rosemary and frankincense essential oils in the bottom of a small spray bottle. Shake as you repeat the affirmation, and then use this spray to cleanse your aura and practice greater trust in the universe.

Daily affirmation: I trust the universe in all ways and know I am divinely protected.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Surrender

Taurus energy activates your transformation sector, which will be incredibly potent as Uranus is known for creating meaningful changes in your life. To help you surrender into the transformation process, light a black candle for protection and surround it with rosemary and white rose petals. Once the candle is lit, repeat the affirmation as you exhale deeply and then extinguish the candle in the herbs and plant them in your garden.

Daily affirmation: I surrender to the transformation in my life with complete faith and trust in all things working out for my highest good.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Romantic growth

Uranus in Taurus activates your romantic sector making this a powerful time for growth and change. Begin your ritual by lighting rose incense and gathering a white and red candle. Carve your name in the white one, and you and your partners into the red one. Light both candles and then draw two hearts with a pencil on paper. Take the melted wax from the white candle and cover the hearts as you repeat the affirmation, and then do the same with the red wax. Once cooled, plant the paper with red rose petals in your garden.

Daily affirmation: I am creating a romantic relationship centered on growth, healthiness and a commitment to practice unconditional love.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: A healthier lifestyle

Taurus energy rules your zone of health and wellness, helping you change anything about yourself or your life to become your best self. To incorporate more excellent health into your life, light a blue candle and repeat your affirmation six times, allowing the candle to burn out. Take any melted wax and return to the earth.

Daily affirmation: I am embracing a healthier way of life for my physical body, mind and emotional self.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: A joyful life

As Uranus in Taurus activates your happiness sector, focus on creating a joy intention jar. Fill a mason jar with salt, basil, roses, cardamom and an orange peel while repeating your affirmation. Seal the jar using the melted wax from an orange or yellow candle and place it in a sacred space within your home.

Daily affirmation: I am meant to live a life of joy and ease.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: A stable a loving home

Taurus energy activates themes around your home, family and healing sector. To embrace the power of this energy with Uranus, focus on manifesting a stable and loving home. Light a violet candle and drop a few drops of lavender essential oil on top of it. Encircle the candle with salt and visualize what you want your home to feel like while silently repeating the affirmation.

Daily affirmation: My home is a place of stability, comfort and love.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Inspirational communication

Incorporate the healing powers of honey as Uranus in Taurus activates your communication zone by creating a soothing and powerful ritual. Mix honey into the water with three ginger roots to promote healing and inspire communication. Write down the type of communication you want to have or the person's name you're hoping to hear from and add it into the mixture, boiling for a few hours. Let it cool, then pour it on your ground while repeating the affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am calling in communication which inspires and guides me toward my divine purpose.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.