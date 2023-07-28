The Luckiest Day Of The Week & How The Full Moon In Aquarius Effects Each Zodiac Sign

During the week of July 31 - August 6, 2023, the Full Moon in Aquarius illuminates the area of your life that requires a conscious release. As you expand and stretch into the limitless wonder created by the universe, it becomes essential to let go of karmic lessons, personal growth, and anything you have outgrown. Creating space in your life for the divine to work through is an act of hope and manifestation.

This Full Moon revelation helps you recognize that any chaos or confusion you've experienced was merely a distraction from your greater life's purpose. It prompts you to slow down, prioritize yourself, and have faith in the divine purpose behind the space you are now cultivating. Embracing this release and allowing the divine to work through you opens doors to a more profound sense of fulfillment and aligns you with the universe's grand plan for your life. Trusting in this process and being open to the divine guidance will lead you towards a path of growth, transformation, and unparalleled possibilities.

Creating space in your life can be uncomfortable, as it brings to light your deepest desires and needs. Sometimes, you may fill that space out of a sense of lack rather than abundance, settling for less than what you truly desire. However, embracing the possibilities of nothingness is where true luck can be found. To achieve your aspirations confidently and connect with the universe's guidance, you must make room for what you truly desire.

As this lunar event unfolds, encouraging you to let go, Mars in Virgo forms a divine connection with Jupiter, the planet of abundance, in Taurus. This cosmic alignment provides the motivation, desire, and logic needed to create that space, even if it may feel challenging. Now is an auspicious time for manifestation, but it's crucial to focus on self-improvement, especially with the ongoing retrograde season. Take a deep breath, center yourself on your heart's desires, and reflect on where you may have accepted less than you truly deserve.

Choose to prioritize your heart and dreams, and have faith that the universe is always supporting you. By making space for your true desires and beliefs, you align yourself with the divine flow of abundance and open doors to a more fulfilling and purposeful life. Trust in the process, and let the universe guide you towards manifesting your deepest aspirations. The magic of creation is within you, and with faith and dedication, you can shape your reality and attract the luck and blessings you deserve.

Your zodiac sign's luckiest day this week:

Aries

March 21 - April 19

During the week of July 31 to August 6, 2023, the Aquarius Full Moon will play a significant role in highlighting the people who have a positive impact on your life and those who do not. This cosmic event will be particularly auspicious for Aries, as it provides an opportunity for self-discovery and personal growth.

On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, it is crucial to surround yourself with individuals who genuinely support you and appreciate the real essence of who you are. While this is important for everyone, it holds particular significance during this period. The people around you can act as a mirror, reflecting your true self back to you, helping you embrace your authenticity, and enabling you to take essential steps in your life journey.

Being the zodiac leader doesn't mean you have to handle everything alone. Seeking help and support from others is natural and essential. As you let go of the notion of complete independence, you will realize the value of having the right people in your life. By cutting away relationships and situations that no longer align with your true self, you create space for new, positive energies to enter your life.

In summary, this lucky horoscope for Aries during the Aquarius Full Moon indicates a time of self-realization and the importance of surrounding yourself with supportive individuals. Embracing your truth and seeking assistance from others will lead you to make positive changes in your life and attract more beneficial influences.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day:

As the Full Moon in Aquarius peaks during the week of July 31 to August 6, 2023, a powerful realization awaits you in your career sector. You will come to understand that a significant chapter is coming to an end, prompting you to acknowledge that you not only need more fulfillment but also deserve it. Take this as a reaffirmation that it's never too late to pursue your true purpose and passions.

Your career has often been driven by a focus on stability and longevity rather than personal satisfaction. However, on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, a shift will occur, leading you to pay more attention to your personal life. You'll start recognizing aspects of your career that don't align with your authentic self. Instead of clinging to the status quo, embrace this newfound truth about yourself and be open to making necessary changes.

This transformative period brings an opportunity to seek greater fulfillment and happiness by aligning your career with your genuine aspirations. Embracing change and pursuing your passions will ultimately lead you toward a more rewarding and purposeful path. Remember that it's never too late to create a career that truly resonates with your authentic self.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

During the week of July 31 to August 6, 2023, a remarkable opportunity for abundance and expansion comes your way, courtesy of the Full Moon in Aquarius activating your luck sector. Full Moons signify completion and the realization of the fruits of your hard work. In the past year, your focus has revolved around discovering your purpose and creating a loving home and family, a dream that has held a special place in your heart.

As you come to the understanding that your happiness is paramount, you will also learn to be kinder to yourself and accept that your life may differ from others, particularly on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. Embracing these differences is not only acceptable but divine, as it paves the way for the fulfillment of your deepest desires for luck and love. All you need to do is continue living life true to your own rhythm, trusting that everything is unfolding precisely as it should.

This period brings with it a sense of alignment with your authentic self and a recognition that your journey is unique and special. By letting go of comparisons and embracing your individual path, you open yourself to the abundant blessings that the universe has in store for you. Stay attuned to your heart's desires and have faith that the cosmic forces are conspiring to bring you the luck and love you've always longed for. Remember, everything is falling into place exactly as it's meant to be. Embrace the present moment, and allow the universe's benevolent guidance to lead you towards the fulfillment of your dreams.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

In a year that may feel particularly tumultuous, it becomes crucial to cherish moments of joy whenever you encounter them. Just because various aspects of your life seem to be undergoing changes doesn't mean it's a punishment or that challenges will persist indefinitely. Instead, view these changes as necessary growing pains, a shedding of old ways to create space for new opportunities and experiences to flourish in your life.

As we approach the week of July 31 - August 6, 2023, the celestial energies come into play, with Mars activating your communication sector and Jupiter shining a light on your social and reputation zone. During this time, the universe urges you to step out of your comfort zone. Embrace the chance to connect with new people or deepen existing relationships. On Wednesday, August 2, 2023, consider having open conversations where you express your dreams and desires for life. In doing so, you may discover valuable resources that already exist, ready to help you turn your aspirations into reality. Furthermore, engaging in such conversations and fostering meaningful connections will help bring back some much-needed joy into your life.

By being open and receptive to new experiences and by sharing your hopes with others, you create a positive flow of energy that can lead to exciting opportunities and solutions. Embrace the changes, take bold steps to connect with others, and trust that the universe is supporting you on this transformative journey. Remember, joy can be found amidst change, and by embracing it, you are paving the way for a brighter and more fulfilling future.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Jupiter's presence in your career sector promises a year of growth and abundance ahead. This period is closely tied to themes of transformation, amplified by Saturn's influence in Pisces, which activates this area of your life as well. To make the most of these celestial energies, it's essential to have faith in the potential for better things to come your way. However, "better" in this context goes beyond just financial gains or a sense of luck; it involves recognizing and valuing your self-worth and seeing it reflected in the life you are building.

During the week of July 31 - August 6, 2023, the cosmic influences intensify as Mars activates your sector of self-worth and finances. With Jupiter in your career zone during this time, you'll gain a deeper understanding of how your beliefs about yourself directly impact the opportunities you are willing to pursue. On Wednesday, August 2, 2023, you'll experience a stroke of luck, presenting you with auspicious opportunities. However, to truly embrace and make the most of these opportunities, it's crucial to believe that you deserve the best that life has to offer.

Believing in your worth and recognizing the value you bring to the table will empower you to take bold steps towards your aspirations. Don't shy away from aiming high and pursuing your dreams. Allow the positive cosmic energies to inspire confidence in yourself, and let this belief in your deservingness guide you towards greater achievements and fulfillment.

Remember, the path to success starts from within, with the unwavering belief that you are deserving of the best life has to offer. As you cultivate this self-belief, you'll find yourself attracting more opportunities and abundance, paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Taurus energy governs luck in your life, and with Jupiter's continued presence in this sector until next year, expect bountiful opportunities for growth and abundance. To make the most of this fortunate period, trust the process and be open to taking divinely guided risks. The universe's plan may not always match your expectations, but it often brings far better outcomes than you imagine. Embrace this trust to see luck in everything.

During the week of July 31 - August 6, 2023, Mars in your Virgo sector aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, activating your luck zone. It signals the need to release any limiting ideas or beliefs so you can fully embrace the universe's gifts. On Wednesday, August 2, 2023, embrace trust and believe that everything you've ever wanted is already coming to you. By letting go and having faith, you align yourself with abundance and welcome more blessings into your life.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Mark Wednesday, August 2, 2023, as the luckiest day of the week in your planner. It's time to recognize and honor your intuitive gifts, which you often downplay by seeking practical or logical explanations for your feelings. Trusting yourself becomes vital, especially as Mars moves through the deepest part of your chart, activating your intuition and dream messages. You have always been inherently intuitive, but now, you are receiving significant insights and even moments of prophecy meant to guide you towards the luck and life you desire.

During the week of July 31 - August 6, 2023, Mars in Virgo enhances your intuition, and it aligns with Jupiter in your transformation sector. Embrace and validate your intuition and dreams, as they hold the key to your divine fate and the path forward towards greater blessings and opportunities. Trusting in your inner wisdom will help you unlock the full potential of this lucky and transformative period.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day:

You find yourself embarking on a fresh phase of life, characterized by a healthier mindset and a heightened ability to discern what truly aligns with your path and what doesn't. Though you may still be adjusting to this new version of yourself and the changes that come with it, rest assured that you remain connected to the divine universe. Jupiter's presence in Taurus sparks growth and expansion in your romantic life, presenting you with opportunities and choices to explore. It's now up to you to determine what these opportunities mean and how you wish to proceed. The universe can guide you to a certain extent, but you must also demonstrate that you have learned the necessary lessons to embrace a phase of ease, joy, and luck.

On Wednesday, August 2, 2023, Jupiter in Taurus aligns with Mars in Virgo in your social sector, inviting you to fully embrace the richness of life that surrounds you. Embracing this fullness may require changes and risks, but when you trust in the divine and in yourself, there is no need to fear the outcome. Look beyond the surface and seek out the people and situations that may not be immediately apparent but hold valuable insights. The darkness, not just the light, can provide valuable guidance as to where the universe is guiding you.

By recognizing the divine connection within yourself and the opportunities that come your way, you can confidently navigate this new phase of life and welcome the abundance of blessings and growth. Trust in the process, be open to change, and embrace the guidance provided by the universe, and you will find yourself on a path filled with joy, ease, and luck.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You possess immense potential, but to tap into it fully, you must believe in your own worth. Capricorn energy governs your self-worth and finances, and it's no coincidence that these two themes are interconnected astrologically. On Wednesday, August 2, 2023, with Pluto returning to this area of your life, you are called to focus on a significant aspect of growth: understanding what you truly deserve and recognizing how it ties to the life you create for yourself.

During this week, Mars in your career sector aligns with Jupiter in your health and well-being zone, initiating a transformative shift in your professional life. This transformation should be a reflection of your growing sense of self-worth and contribute positively to your overall well-being. When you genuinely believe that you deserve abundance and success in all aspects of your life, the universe can work its magic and align circumstances to make it happen.

By acknowledging your worth and having faith in your capabilities, you pave the way for a brighter future. Embrace this opportunity to know your value and align your professional path with your sense of self-worth. As you continue to believe in yourself and your abilities, the universe will respond in kind, ushering in a new chapter filled with prosperity and well-deserved opportunities. Trust in your worth, and watch as the universe aligns to support your growth and success.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Everyone deserves a chance at a fulfilling and peaceful life, and it's essential not to accept challenges as a permanent state. Instead, be on the lookout for opportunities from the universe that can lead to positive changes and upgrades in your life. The moment you start believing in the possibility of change is when you'll begin to see it manifest.

During the Aquarius Full Moon on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, you will have a profound realization of how much you truly deserve in life. It's time to stop settling for lack, chaos, or unhappiness. Just because things have been a certain way in the past doesn't mean they can't change. You have the power to raise the bar and demand more for yourself and your life.

Believing in your worth and recognizing that you deserve everything you've always desired is the first step towards making positive changes. Embrace the opportunities that come your way and be willing to challenge the status quo. By believing in your ability to change things for the better, you open the door to a life of fulfillment, happiness, and peace.

Trust in your worth and be proactive in creating the life you truly desire. Don't settle for less than what you deserve. Instead, open your heart and mind to the possibilities and take action towards creating the life you want. The universe supports those who believe in their potential for positive change, and you are no exception. Embrace the power within you to transform your life and make it everything you've ever dreamed of.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, the Aquarius Full Moon will illuminate your life, specifically impacting your sector of self and beliefs. This aspect of your chart shapes your identity and inspires you to embrace your true, authentic nature. While the world may encourage conformity to find success or love, you have the power to choose whether to heed that advice. Your true luck lies in recognizing that your uniqueness is not a flaw but a gift, and it will lead you towards the life you've always envisioned.

Throughout July 31 - August 6, 2023, consider this period as an opportunity to declare your freedom from anything that no longer resonates with your genuine self or makes you feel inferior simply because your perspective differs from others. Embrace your uniqueness and transform what some may perceive as weaknesses into your greatest strengths.

By honoring your authentic nature and valuing your distinct perspective, you unlock the potential for a more fulfilling and purposeful life. Embrace your individuality with pride and conviction, for it is this very uniqueness that will guide you towards the path you've been dreaming of. Trust in your ability to rise above societal expectations and create a life that truly reflects who you are at your core. Remember, the key to true luck and success lies in owning and celebrating your uniqueness. Embrace it fully, and watch as the world opens up to embrace you in return.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

As the last sign of the zodiac, you embody qualities from each zodiac sign, making you exceptionally intuitive and deeply connected to the divine. Though it's essential for you to work on grounding yourself and establishing healthy boundaries, your dreams hold the key to uncovering your purpose and living an extraordinary life. When you learn to trust your intuitive gifts wholeheartedly, you open yourself up to the universe's abundant blessings.

During the Aquarius Full Moon on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, your sector of intuition and spirituality will be activated. Take time to be with yourself and reflect on your inner guidance and spiritual truths. You may notice that something you've been intuitively sensing is reaching a point of fruition, even if you can't logically explain it. Embrace and trust these feelings, as they are a manifestation of your deep intuition and connection to the universe.

As you continue to trust in yourself and your intuitive gifts, you'll begin to witness luck and opportunities blossoming all around you. Surrender to the abundance the universe has in store for you, and let your intuition be your guiding light. By fully embracing your intuitive nature, you will unlock the true potential of your purpose and attract the most favorable circumstances for your life journey.

Remember to take time for self-reflection, listen to your inner voice, and trust in the divine guidance that surrounds you. Embrace your intuitive gifts as a source of strength and allow them to lead you towards a more fortunate and fulfilling life. The universe has a wealth of blessings waiting for you, and by surrendering to your intuition, you'll be guided towards them with ease and grace.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.