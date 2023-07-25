6 Times You Should Never Hire A Psychic — No Matter How Desperate You Are

How to prep for meeting with a psychic medium and be sure it's not a waste of time.
By Polly Wirum — Written on Jul 25, 2023
Photo: Петрович Наталья's Images via Canva
Have you ever wondered if there is a right or wrong time to get a reading done by a psychic, or if you should do something specific before getting a reading? These are honest questions that I’m going to answer, but more importantly, I will share when you should not spend your money or time on a psychic reading.
Trust me, there's a time and place for these things. Sometimes, they can go really, really wrong.
Recently I was contacted late in the day for a semi-emergency reading, or maybe just some old-fashioned reassurance. Luckily the person that reached out to me was able to wait a couple of days.
Lucy has been with her boyfriend for several years now. She has always assumed they would get married, but sought confirmation that he's the right choice. Her love for Western astrology has made her wonder if their birth charts are compatible.
For fun, she reached out to a friend that follows Vedic astrology. This friend sent the birth information of Lucy and her partner to a well-known Vedic astrologer. As she waited for weeks, her mind spiraled into all the good possibilities as well as the bad possibilities. She spent so much time imagining outcomes, she almost didn’t want to know the results of their compatibility reading anymore.
RELATED: A Practicing Psychic Shares 8 Of Her Favorite Professional Secrets
Eventually, her friend contacted her and shared the info. It wasn’t great... or maybe it was. After all, much of how we interpret information is perspective.
She learned that the Vedic astrologer believed they would get married, but it would end in divorce after only a couple of years.
This bombshell sent Lucy in quest of a psychic reading, just for clarity. She found herself in a street psychic’s little space. She actually walked past him daily, on her way to work.
He proceeded to tell her that she is cursed and won’t have true love until a generational curse is removed. For only $500.00 he can remove the curse and open her heart chakra. He also said that only a psychic can heal damaged chakras.
This whirlwind of craziness led Lucy to call me. A couple of days later she was in one of my groups for free.
How to prepare for a legitimate psychic reading
Luckily there is not much you need to do before a psychic reading. Hopefully, the person you’re seeing came by recommendation of someone you know and trust. But there are a few things you can do to help beforehand.
- Stay away from alcohol and other substances for at least 24 hours before your reading.
- Working out, moving your body, or even laughing is great preparation for a psychic reading. This raises your vibration, so it’s easier to get a clear reading.
- Bring a notebook and pen to take notes. It’s also a great idea to write your questions down before the session, so you don’t forget them
With all of this in mind, there certainly are times when you should not reach out to a psychic for advice or a reading, regardless of how well you might prepare.
RELATED: How To Tell If You Are Clairvoyant & Know Things Before They Happen
Six times you should never seek guidance from a psychic
1. When you are in an unstable and vulnerable state of mind.
Do not reach out to a psychic when you feel this way, especially one you don’t know. It would be better to just talk with friends and do a little processing of your thoughts and feelings.
The reading will be challenged because you might not understand the messages and the worst-case scenario is someone can take advantage of your state of mind.
2. When curses come up.
When a psychic begins to talk about curses and how they can remove them, this is a great time to get up and walk out.
Most of the time, you are being scammed. Don't fall victim to these tricks and walk out with your head held high.
RELATED: What It's Like To Walk The World As A Psychic (As Told By A Medium)
3. You don't feel safe.
If you don’t feel safe and comfortable with them, trust your gut and leave.
Psychics are supposed to make their space comfortable and inviting so that you can get clear and accurate readings. You won't be vulnerable if teh space has negative vibes.
4. You 'psychic hop'... a lot.
If you are a frequent flier and get readings from many psychics waiting for your life to change, take a break.
Make changes in your life that will bring about the transformation you want. Maybe get a life coach or a therapist to help you break through some barriers.
5. The subject matter is not appropriate for a psychic.
Do not seek advice from psychics that is more appropriate for a medical provider, therapist, lawyer, or some other licensed professional.
Related Stories From YourTango:
6. They DM you.
Do not seek guidance from any psychic that reaches out directly to you on social media, or some other way.
Chances are they are a scam artist trying to impersonate a psychic.
Lucy is smart and very committed to her relationship. It was her limited understanding of astrology that began eating away at her faith in her relationship. Her story is a great reminder to be discerning with who you get readings from and where you put your trust.
It’s also important to remember we have free will to create our life experiences. It’s never a good idea to give your power away to someone claiming they can help you for a sum of money, or predicting a failed marriage, or some other major event. Each of us has the ability to heal ourselves, including karma.
Lastly, be cautious about taking a spiritual or psychic message secondhand. Many things can be lost in translation. It is important to be able to get all the details and ask questions. Having an open dialogue with an astrologist or psychic is a much different experience than a one-sided short conversation through the mail or with another person.
RELATED: How To Know If A Psychic Is Scamming You Or Not
More for You:
Polly Wirum is a spiritual coach and psychic. She teaches clients how to discover their truth through psychic readings, astrological readings, and intuitive life coaching. She offers guided meditation and, in some cases, guided exploration of past lives.
This article was originally published at Polly Wirum. Reprinted with permission from the author.