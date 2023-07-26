What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On July 27, During Mercury Conjunct Venus

It's July 27, 2023, and Mercury will unite with Venus in Leo. So, what should your zodiac sign try to manifest today during your daily affirmation practice? In a season of retrogrades, release the desire to move ahead, act, or even think somehow you are meant to be other than where you are now. Instead, look for the purpose in everything that makes up your life.

Retrogrades are crucial because they offer you a chance to review, reflect and embody your lessons so that you can genuinely change how you move forward. While the universe will always show you if there are small steps to be taken during these review periods, this is usually a time best spent on slowing down and not being in such a hurry to get ahead.

Today, Mercury aligns with Venus retrograde in Leo. Usually, these planets present an air of balance, beauty and compromise. However, Venus is currently retrograde, allowing you to reflect on your life's romantic and financial aspects. Still, Mercury is also set to station retrograde in just a few weeks, making today just one part of a much bigger story.

Venus and Mercury will both cross one another's path during this journey of reflection and review because the purpose at this moment isn't to know what the outcome will be in anything, but instead to embrace the trip, and that includes all the unanswered questions which may exist in your life.

To manifest with Venus and Mercury today, focus on creating a more profound understanding, a moment of stillness, or even clarity when it comes to a new or emerging idea about what you can start to do to change the outcome of your current story.

Regardless of what is happening in your life, this is precisely where you are meant to be and where you need to start. While the big picture serves a purpose, you first need to understand what has gone into creating your current reality to learn what is necessary to change your direction finally.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on July 27:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Empowerment

As Venus in Leo lights up your fifth house of joy and pleasure with a period of reflection, focus on how you can empower yourself once again to make the decisions and choices which will lead to a more fulfilling life. Begin by writing your affirmation on a slip of paper, folding it three times and anointing it with cinnamon essential oil. Next, safely burn while you repeat the affirmation, focusing on using fire energy to feel more empowered.

Daily affirmation: I am empowered to reclaim my happiness.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Clarity in healing

Venus and Mercury in Leo activate your healing sector to help you understand what to focus on so you can genuinely elevate your life. To harness this energy, create a sacred circle of peppermint and lavender sprigs outside or in your home. Light a white candle, and as you sit in the circle, focus on the flames as you place your hands on your heart and repeat the affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I sit with my wounds to better clarify my healing journey.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Accountability

While you may not have any issues with communication, with Mercury and Venus moving through your communication sector, it may be time to start reflecting on your accountability and even transparency with others. To begin, anoint your throat chakra with verbena essential truth, and smudge yourself with Palo Santo and white sage to cleanse and stimulate your energy. Please repeat your affirmation, then place yellow jasper in your clothing to help you understand this more deeply.

Daily affirmation: I am practicing being more intentional with my words.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Owning your value

Leo energy rules your sector of value and self-worth. As Mercury and Venus align in this zodiac sign, it's time to focus on manifesting how to step into your value so deeply others' opinions or actions can't change it. To begin this ritual, write down your affirmation on paper, fold it three times and then anoint it with frankincense essential oil. Add this to an offering dish with basil, peppermint and lemon balm. Send your energy into this, and as you safely burn, smudge yourself and your energy while repeating the affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I remember my value does not change just because others can't see it.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Living unapologetically

Mercury and Venus in Leo activate your sense of self and encourage you to embrace your truth more radically. Focus on embracing your creativity today by gathering a canvas and acrylic paints. Light a yellow candle and anoint your third eye with tangerine essential oil. Place your hands over the creative materials and send your affirmation into them.

Close your eyes and feel the expression of the colors, the motions and the feeling of doing this solely for you because it feels good. You can even exclusively use warm colors to better tap into Leo's energy, and then once finished, place it somewhere you will see it each day as a declaration to be unapologetic yourself.

Daily affirmation: I am deeply tuned into my heart as I focus on my soul's purpose.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Increasing your intuition

Leo energy rules your zone of intuition, dreams and unconscious thoughts. It's the deepest part of your chart. As Mercury and Venus meet today, it's a chance to tap into your intuition and open your third eye chakra, which rules intuition. Begin by anointing your third eye with Neroli essential oils, known for healing this chakra point while keeping the affirmation in your mind's eye. Then massage the area with selenite while sitting quietly. Next, place the crystal in your hands as you sit quietly, allowing your mind to settle and feel safe to tap into your intuitive self.

Daily affirmation: I am increasing my intuition to feel more in balance.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Redemption

As Mercury and Leo unite in Leo, highlighting your sector of social themes and your reputation, it's time for you to achieve the redemption you've been seeking. Write a letter telling yourself everything you hope to hear from others about yourself. Then take this and bind it with rosemary while repeating the affirmation. Place on your altar between a black and white candle for protection and a new beginning.

Daily affirmation: I am tuning inwards to listen to how to redeem myself and this moment of my life.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Professional purpose

While Mercury and Venus in Leo are activating your career sector, creating an altar centered around the purpose and growth you hope to achieve in this area of your life is essential. Take a green candle, write your name lengthwise on it and then place it in a sacred place. Add basil, cinnamon, cloves and rosemary around its base to symbolize financial abundance, purpose, healing and prosperity. As you return to this altar, light the candle and repeat the affirmation six times.

Daily affirmation: I am connected to my professional purpose and rise to the occasion of growth.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Soul alignment

As Mercury and Venus in Leo bring healing and awareness to your luck sector, this also rules your sense of spirituality and even abundance. You can harness This immense time of soul growth by smudging yourself with rosemary to cleanse and inspire healing while repeating the affirmation. Once you have, anoint your chakra points with frankincense essential oil as you create a space of sitting with yourself, reflecting on the truth which arises. If you feel heavy and dark, try using grapefruit essential oil and lighting a black candle for protection.

Daily affirmation: I am working through my shadows to better listen to my soul.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Transformation

To embrace the power of Mercury and Venus in Leo, activating your transformation sector, create a ritual using apple peels, a black candle and turmeric. Apples represent hope and abundance for the future, while the peel carries the transformative nature you are embracing. As you sprinkle with turmeric, repeat the affirmation and place a black candle around for protection on this new path. Once the peels have dried, burn them safely, and return the cooled ashes to the ground.

Daily affirmation: I am safe within the tides of change and trust the divine flow of the universe.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Romantic growth

Leo is your opposing sign which means it rules your romantic sector. Today, Mercury and Venus activate a unique portal for deeper understanding and healing. Create a space of emotional intimacy by binding a red candle with blue thread and anointing your throat chakra with verbena essential oil and your sacral chakra with rose essential oil. As you light the candle and sit in this space with your partner, keep your affirmation in your mind and reflect on what you need to share to bring about healing from something that occurred in the past.

Daily affirmation: I am excited to grow more deeply with my partner as I embrace a more profound sense of intimacy.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Determination

As Mercury and Venus meet in Leo, generating review and strength in your sixth house of well-being and focus, use this as a chance to make a sacred oath to follow your dreams. Begin by anointing your heart chakra with sweet orange essential oil and writing your affirmation on paper.

Bind this with orange and red thread to infuse it with passion and motivation. Next, take this and tie it onto a tree branch outside while repeating the affirmation. Instead of tapping into the energy of the tree roots, take advantage of a branch so you will have the same flexibility as the wind.

Daily affirmation: I am determined to manifest my dreams and live the life meant for me.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.