Welcome to the weekly tarot for July 31 - August 6, 2023. by zodiac sign. It's the last week of July and as we dive right into August, we may not be able to grasp how quickly time flies. We're here already ... we're on the other side of the summer and now all we have to do is live it out. This week's one card tarot reading promises to be both harsh and gentle. We will act accordingly, but one thing is for sure ... we will get through it all, no matter what.

Our one card tarot readings are very targeted this week, and each zodiac sign will see exactly how their particular tarot card is special and exact. As we always say, there are no coincidences in the metaphysical world. There are only lessons, opportunities and wisdom to be acquired. Life is like a mandala, a sand sculpture that blows away with the wind at the end of the day. We will see many lessons of this sort during the week of July 31 - August 6, 2023.

We have learned that every tarot card, no matter how cruel or joyful it presents itself to be, has a lesson in it that is both personal and universal. This week is no different. Some have 'obvious' good cards, while others have 'obvious' negative connotations. Either way, the result is the same: live your life. Learn your lessons. Make good on those lessons and honor your time here on Earth, as it is short. Let us now go over the Tarot readings for the week.

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for the week of July 31:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

One card tarot: King of Cups

This week, you feel that you are at the top of your game, and despite the many pitfalls you've had to drag yourself out of, you remain calm and in charge. You know that life brings you lemons, and you are running the ultimate lemonade stand this week, Aries. You are in control once again, and you feel the love. Don't stop, don't give up.

Tarot prediction this week: love, gratitude, steadfastness

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

One card tarot: Death, reversed

One thing is for sure, you have the stamina to get through the hardest of times, and that means that when a big change comes, you are all there for it. This card is great for the person who needs that extra boost to get things going and you are receptive and ready. Make the best of the change that is coming, Taurus.

Tarot prediction this week: open-mindedness, power, attitude

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

One card tarot: Three Of Wands

Heartache is the impetus for you to get your life back together, and you don't feel bothered by your past for the first time in a while. This week implants in your fortitude to try again. This time, you are not bothered by this idea. You will do whatever it takes to get where you want to go and finally release the past as it is now worthless.

Tarot prediction this week: release, freedom, acceptance

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

One card tarot: Ten of Wands

You probably thought you'd get some time off by now, but it seems that you need to hang on just a little bit more and push through a few unavoidable obstacles that impede your path to freedom. It's OK, you are used to working hard, and the payoff is guaranteed. Hang tough, and get it done with.

Tarot prediction this week: stoicism, vision, routine

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

One card tarot: Five of Pentacles, reversed

You may have a day or two where you are a little freaked out over money and that might have you asking for a handout from a regrettable family member. It's OK. You don't have to worry about hurting your pride, as this person unexpectedly welcomes you. It's a temporary freak-out, so don't start predicting terrible results. You're doing just fine. It's just a small hitch.

Tarot prediction this week: nervousness, irritability, projection

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

One card tarot: Queen of Wands, reversed

What's eating you this week is that you thought it would all be very different by now, and well, it's ... still the same. You made great efforts to change yourself and have succeeded at it, too. The problem is that nothing around has changed, so you're basically 'all dressed up with no place to go.'

Tarot prediction this week: expectation, disappointment, adjustment

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

One card tarot: Queen of Cups

It's a fairly good week for you, Libra, as you feel balanced and at ease with friends, family and your love life. You feel you are now in the position to dole out wisdom and advice, and you'd be right about that. Your insights are keen and helpful. You might become someone's mentor this week.

Tarot prediction this week: stability, wisdom, approachability

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

One card tarot: Six of Swords

Being helpful is what you will be this week, as you also know that certain things will not get done unless you move them along. You may end up escorting someone to their next place in life, as you feel more inspired than they do. If you help them, you can do them a world of good. You take the initiative and get things done.

Tarot prediction this week: ingenuity, decision, dominance

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

One card tarot: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

Worries about work sneak into your mind and you can't help but feel undermined by paranoid thoughts. Fear not, as there is absolutely nothing to worry about. Continue to do as you do and ignore the naysayers or critics, as they are not the ones running your show. Take command and stay confident.

Tarot prediction this week: mind games, paranoia, excellence

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

One card tarot: Ace of Wands

Do you ever not get the best card in the deck? It seems you continue to repeatedly bring good luck to yourself, which is no coincidence. As a person who is dedicated to the details, you make sure that you are always covered. This week brings you enormous success and security. Once again, you will be at the top of your game.

Tarot prediction this week: success, winning, treasure

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

One card tarot: Eight of Wands

Momentum rules your week, as you are more active during this time than ever before. You have set many things up for yourself to be involved with and systematically take care of everything. You are organized in ways that work for you, and because of this, your week will successfully glide without a hitch.

Tarot prediction this week: consistency, determination, progress

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

One card tarot: Eight of Swords, reversed

You'll realize this week that it has been you all along that has made your life harder than it needs to be. Because of a bad misunderstanding, you lead yourself in the wrong direction, but during this week, you stop before it goes too far. You have learned your lesson. It's time to unshackle yourself and get back on track.

Tarot prediction this week: realization, mistakes, constriction

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.