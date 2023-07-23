What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On July 24, During The Libra Moon

Here's how to manifest what your zodiac sign needs on Monday, July 24, 2023, during the Libra Moon. What you seek won’t be found outside of yourself, and it’s also not the responsibility of others. Instead, to embrace your divine power and fate, you must first create what you seek inside yourself.

Focusing on your internal world first sets the precedence for what you will create in your life. This is the law of attraction in motion and represents regardless of what you may speak or even try to show through actions, the universe will only ever respond to your internal truth, to the world you have first created within yourself.

Today, the Libra Moon holds a sweet promise before the First Quarter Moon in Scorpio tomorrow. It represents the chance to manifest emotional balance, self-love, and the ability to discern what is yours to carry and what isn’t.

Libra is most concerned with domestic matters, such as cooperation, quality time, and acts of love. It’s diplomatic, creative, and always seeking divine justice according to its desire to act with integrity.

The Moon rules over emotional matters, so today, in Libra, it invites you into a space of calm, deeper understanding, and balance so you might find clarity over what is serving you and what isn’t ahead of the First Quarter Moon tomorrow.

To do this, focus on the emotional clarity you seek and tap into the air energy of Libra, which represents the fluidity, not just of feelings, but of life in general. Instead of looking at what you might need to change or create in your life for greater fulfillment, today, tune into what you can do within yourself to find the balance and the peace you are seeking.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on July 24:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Romantic clarity

As the Libra moon activates your romantic sector please write down your affirmation on a slip of paper and place it in a glass of water. While repeating the affirmation quietly, place the glass in a north-facing area of your home to invite knowledge and understanding.

Daily affirmation: I trust in my feelings and embrace the clarity in my romantic life.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: A Focus on health

Utilize the influx of energy centered around your well-being as the Libra Moon highlights this sector of your chart. Create a tea using peppermint and lemongrass; as you are steeping it, send your affirmation into it. Find a quiet place to sit, in sunlight, if possible, anoint your solar chakra with frankincense essential oil, and then enjoy your tea while holding the affirmation in your mind’s eye.

Daily affirmation: I deserve to care for myself in all the ways I need to feel my best.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Inner happiness

Libra energy rules your sector of joy, and happiness, yet the Moon places the focus on your internal self. To harness the energy of both begin by anointing your pulse points with grapefruit essential oil, and place a citrine in your pocket or wear it as jewelry, specifically around your right wrist. As you prepare for the day, repeat your affirmation six times, as it represents happiness.

Daily affirmation: I am responsible for my inner happiness and embrace the power to create it.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Creating a home within yourself

As the Libra Moon energizes your zone of home, and healing, focus on how you can better create a safe place within yourself. Begin by anointing your sacral chakra with cinnamon essential oil, representing your internal home. Then create a smudge using white sage, rosemary, and lavender to represent cleansing, healing, and peace. As you smudge yourself with this mixture, repeat the affirmation four times.

Daily affirmation: I am at home within myself.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Positive self-talk

The Moon in Libra will inspire your zone of communication to be focused on how you speak to yourself. Perform a mirror ritual as you begin by anointing your temples with peppermint essential oil while you get ready for your day. As you are in front of the mirror, smile at yourself and repeat the affirmation three times.

Daily affirmation: I am a fantastic soul, capable of remarkable things and aligned with my purpose.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Embodying your worth

While the Libra Moon will activate the part of your chart which governs your self-worth, write your affirmation on a slip of paper, and then slice an orange in half. Place your affirmation inside the orange, then close it back up, binding it with a red thread to symbolize self-worth. Plant this in your garden as you repeat the affirmation twelve times.

Daily affirmation: I am worthy of all I desire in this life, and allow myself to receive it fully.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Standing in your power

The Libra Moon will return you to your deepest truth as it highlights themes of self and what you need to do to live the life you dream of. Create a circle of charcoal outside big enough for you to stand in, and then anoint the soles of your feet with bergamot essential oil before beginning. Once inside the circle, stand equally, balancing your weight on both feet as you close your eyes, silently repeating the affirmation and drawing the power of the earth up into your energy field.

Daily affirmation: I am standing quietly but confidently in my power, trusting in my ability to create the life I desire.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Trusting your intuition

Libra rules the deepest part of the chart, your subconscious, intuition, and dreams. To harness the energy the Moon in Libra generates before bed, massage lavender essential oil on your third eye while silently repeating the affirmation. You can also tuck a piece of amethyst under your pillow, and as you lay there in silence, allow yourself to feel yourself opening and accepting your intuitive gifts.

Daily affirmation: I trust my inner voice and the divine guidance I receive, knowing I am connected to spirit.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Solitude

The Libra Moon brings up themes related to your social network and reputation, which can leave you craving time for reflection and solitude, especially as the South Node recently entered this air sign. Create space for just being today by scheduling in solitude to your day as you would a necessary appointment. Begin by practicing a self-massage using sandalwood for grounding and quieting the mind. Then try to simply be, focusing on your breath and silently repeating the affirmation eleven times.

Daily affirmation: I am embracing solitude as an act of self-love.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Self-validation

The Moon in Libra highlights themes of your professional life, including your need to find balance and validation within. Write five statements validating yourself for who you are, apart from anything you’ve done for others. Take this, and bind it together with lemon balm, placing it on your altar next to a gold candle. As you meditate in front of this space, repeat the affirmation eight times.

Daily affirmation: I can honor my needs and actions without relying on others to do it for me.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Heightened spiritual connection

Libra energy activates your sector of luck, abundance and spirituality. As the Moon moves through Libra anoint your third eye with cedarwood essential oil, and place blue lace agate between your hands while in anjali mudra. As you focus on your breath, bring your hands together up next to your third eye chakra point, and repeat the affirmation allowing yourself to observe what ideas or messages you receive.

Daily affirmation: I am a divine being connected to my highest self and the universe.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Embracing the present moment

The Moon in Libra asks you to focus on themes of transformation; however, during the retrograde season, practicing patience and mindfulness will better serve you. Write your affirmation on a slip of paper, along with your name. Fold this three times and anoint it with palo santo essential oil while repeating the affirmation five times. Please place it in the bottom of your shoe or clothing throughout the day as an energetic ritual to embrace the present moment.

Daily affirmation:I only focus on this moment, knowing I am safe and divinely protected.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.