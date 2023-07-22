Every Chinese Zodiac Sign's Horoscope For The Last Week Of July

Your weekly Chinese zodiac sign horoscope for July 24 - 30, 2023, is here! First, let's look at the week's message for everyone. The power of positivity is the theme of this week. This is not some mindless delusion that ignores the world's harsh realities. This acknowledges the immense power of the human spirit and the love that can exist within communities and soul tribes. This week's experiences will underline why they say what goes around comes around. For some of you, you are the blessing you were waiting for. Someone had to step up and be the leader. Why not you?

The I-ching hexagram of this week is water over the earth (#8). The relationship takes time to develop and grow when two individuals come together, whether in love or a more platonic bond. If it is explosive, right from the start, especially in love, you may be interacting with someone you know from a past life. Let your feelings grow gradually this week. There is no hurry. Keep your eyes open if the other person is in a hurry. Now let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for July 24 - 30.

Chinese zodiac sign weekly horoscope for July 24 - 30, 2023:

Rat

(1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020, 2032)

Best day for love: July 26th

Best day for money: July 25th

Best day for friendship: July 28th

Rat, the energy this week is beautiful for you. Your powers of manifestation are strong. Some of you may even be experiencing a glow-up at this time. Take it easy where you can, but focus on your priorities. For some of you, "security over risk" is your mantra for the week. Ensure that unscrupulous individuals do not take advantage of your honesty and kindness.

This week, you will benefit greatly from handwritten letters to your loved ones. After all, who takes the time out for this in the internet age? They will be very touched by your effort. If you are single, read your love horoscope to maximize this positive energy flow.

Ox

(1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021, 2033)

Best day for love: July 28th & 29th

Best day for money: July 30th

Best day for friendship: July 30th

Manifestation abilities seem to be the theme for many zodiac signs this week, including you, Ox! Make the most of it while it's here. You can pour this into your career and stand out from the crowd, use it to improve your personal life, or wow your significant other. The choices are endless. If you feel called to, you can do a manifestation ritual to anchor your wishes to action. Visualization meditation is an alternative for those who don't want to clean up after a ritual. If you are dating a Monkey or Horse zodiac sign, read their horoscope. They may not be very good at verbalizing their feelings.

Tiger

(1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022, 2034)

Best day for love: July 30th

Best day for money: July 30th

Best day for friendship: July 28th

Tiger, if you are young, this week will be amazing. Your exam results may be more than satisfactory, or you may win a prize. For others, the week will bring opportunities for collaboration in your workplace that will fill you with a sense of pride and purpose. You can engage with this good energy this week, even on social media. You can share a post or video that uplifts you and others. Now's the time to find your soul tribe. If you are dealing with a Rabbit, Monkey or Snake zodiac sign in your personal life, read their horoscopes to see areas where you can strengthen your relationship and improve communication.

Rabbit

(1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023, 2035)

Best day for love: July 24th

Best day for money: July 28th

Best day for friendship: July 27th

Rabbit, this week will call on your inner strength more times than once. You will face challenges that will ask you to stop caring about others' opinions and see what makes sense for you, your life and your family. Some of you will find yourself at a crossroads. You can be self-reliant and independent or you can exchange that for gold. If you feel confused, go and sit at the base of a tall tree and let your mind relax. The answers will come to you. Some of you will benefit from reading a book that can help you solve your problem. Aquamarine and blue crystals can help you stay calm at this time.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024, 2036)

Best day for love: July 26th

Best day for money: July 25th

Best day for friendship: July 24th

Dragon, this week will be pretty routine for you. In some ways, it will be great. You will enjoy your time with your family and friends and encounter new experiences. In other ways, you will be frustrated that life is not changing how you want it to. Don't try to force the energy at this time. It's growing gradually. This week, you will benefit from yoga to help calm your mind and ground your body. It will be perfect for those who suffer from lower back pain.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025, 2037)

Best day for love: July 24th

Best day for money: July 24th

Best day for friendship: July 25th

Snake, your love life will be a point of contention for you this week. So much that it may eclipse every other aspect of your life. Just be careful not to forget your responsibilities in the middle of all this. Your intuition will be heightened this week. So trust the guidance that comes from within. You may be dealing with many biases or prejudiced individuals at this time. A crystal ball meditation will be beneficial for you this week. All you have to do is stare into a clear quartz ball and let your mind relax. You can put on relaxing meditation music in the background. If you are imaginative, the answers will come through symbolic visions.

Horse

(1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026)

Best day for love: July 26th

Best day for money: July 29th

Best day for friendship: July 30th

Horse, don't let anyone cow you this week. You are powerful and capable. Your kindness often gets taken advantage of. This week, life will throw some shady people your way who may appear to be paragons of virtue and religion but are actually incredibly greedy. Trust your gut and hold your counsel at this time. Focusing on what is truly important to you and removing yourself from peer-pressure-focused activities will help you stay true to yourself this week.

Goat

(1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027)

Best day for love: July 30th

Best day for money: July 30th

Best day for friendship: July 28th

Goat, your powers of deduction will be strong this week. You will thrive this week if you work in law enforcement, medicine or any field requiring detective work. An opportunity may present itself too. Just ensure you don't let your insecurities make you shy away from grabbing it. A calming chamomile tea ritual will help you stay grounded at this time. Daily affirmations can also help if you need a confidence boost.

Some of you will benefit from reading the horoscopes of the Rabbit and Rooster zodiac signs if you are dealing with such individuals in your workplace, more so if there is a strong connection with the symbol of the duck between you and them in some way. Your financial future depends on it.

Monkey

(1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028)

Best day for love: July 28th

Best day for money: July 27th

Best day for friendship: July 26th

Monkey, be very mindful of your actions this week. Some of you are on the verge of doing something impulsive that you will regret for a long time. It can be engaging with someone in your workplace romantically. For others, you may get influenced by peer pressure and say something nasty to someone, which ruins your reputation. As long as you can master yourself, this week will be fine. Breathing meditation for just five minutes a day in the morning will help you prevent such reflexive mistakes. If you are friends with a Rabbit or Rooster zodiac sign, read their horoscopes for more insight.

Rooster

(1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029)

Best day for love: July 27th

Best day for money: July 26th

Best day for friendship: July 25th

Rooster, you will be bored this week for the most part. Life will go on as usual and your routines will be full. This can make some of you do things you usually don't, like spending too much time on Tinder or TikTok. You may even spontaneously ask your friends to go on a road trip. Bring home some colorful flowers, if you can, to help you ground yourself against this. You will also benefit from pouring the excess energy into a creative talent. Your association with a Monkey zodiac sign will be very fortunate for you this week.

Dog

(1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030)

Best day for love: July 24th

Best day for money: July 24th

Best day for friendship: July 27th

Dog, this week will be extra hectic for you. You will be up to the challenge at the beginning of the week, but there's a possibility you will burn out near the middle and get increasingly angry at the smallest things. Try not to take on too much if you can. Ask for help. The right people will always be ready to help you. A breathing exercise and some morning yoga or calisthenics will help you too. Some of you are being called to differentiate yourself from your parents. When we are young, we copy them endlessly to understand the world. You may now be adopting some of their bad habits.

Pig

(1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031)

Best day for love: July 28th

Best day for money: July 29th

Best day for friendship: July 27th

This week will be amazing for you, especially in personal finance and social responsibilities. Some of you may even positively engage with your local community or have a potluck to break the ice. Trust your instincts as you move forward. While the energy is laid-back and serene, you are prone to ignoring red flags at this time.

Sometimes rudeness cannot be avoided when the other person is too overbearing and inconsiderate. It doesn't make you a bad person. Setting boundaries is an important life skill that many of us were never taught when we were young ... to a lot of personal detriment. You can change the course of history if you wish. Interactions with Monkey zodiac signs will be very influential for you this week.

