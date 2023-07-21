Chinese Astrology: The 5 Luckiest Zodiac Signs This Week

Five Chinese zodiac signs are the luckiest in the week of July 24 - 30, 2023. First, here are the lucky messages of the week for everyone. The strings of fate and destiny are drawing you and your soulmate together. Just remember that not every soulmate is romantic. The following person who suddenly strikes a chord with you in a profound way (when you meet them in person) will play an essential role in your life. Don't disrespect their personal space, though. Let the relationship unfold organically.

A lot of you are sitting on hidden talents. Maybe you never had anyone nurture this in you. Some of you may have come across people who went out of their way to make you stop engaging with your gifts. Your luck is tied to this divine gift within you. Don't let ridiculous people stop you from seizing your destiny. It won't unfold overnight, mind you. That's what makes the journey so sweet and special. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest this week.

Five Chinese zodiac signs luckiest this week of July 24 - 30, 2023:

1. Rabbit

(1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023, 2035)

Choice of luck

It's not every day that the universe gives us free rein to do whatever we want and blesses us with luck while we are at it. That will be your state of events this week, Rabbit. Say a hurrah and send out some words of thanks into the ether! You get to decide where you want to be lucky this week. It's as simple as it sounds. Whether you call it manifestation or magic or divine protection, if you decide that you want to be lucky in love, the universe will grant that to you. The same applies to any other aspect of life you may want to focus on.

Just know that this luck is not infinite. So better than squandering it on many things to reap tiny boosts of minuscule luck, focus the energy on one area of your life and go ham. You will be astonished by how things unfold. Just remember, the universe doesn't like a braggart. So, be conscious of the powers you wield. White and blue flowers will be auspicious for you this week. You can even incorporate them into your manifestation rituals.

2. Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025, 2037)

Tied to the Moon

Snake, your luck this week is tied to the Moon. Since the Moon is in its waxing phase, with August 1 slated to be the next full Moon day, you can expect some powerful changes over the next seven days. Simply put, your luck will grow as the Moon grows in the sky. Schedule your manifestation rituals this week. Don't miss out on this small window of power and opportunity! Remember that the Moon is also a mood-altering (and influencing) luminary. So you may be more emotional than usual this week since you are closely linked to the Moon.

If you have been feeling unsatisfied, be very careful of moping around this week and feeling defeated. Your manifestation powers will bring something bad into your life because it will seem like that's what you want. Instead, be conscious of your problems and blessings, try to find solutions for the former, and heighten your gratitude for the latter. This will prevent unsavory Catch-22 situations from happening in your life. Some of you will benefit from buying a Moon journal and documenting your feelings and thoughts.

3. Goat

(1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027)

Lottery luck

Goat, it can't get any more literal than this. This week, your luck is the true definition of luck. You can just as easily win in slots and gambling as you can win wagers with friends. Be cautious of this luck. Sometimes good luck can make you fall into bad habits, which can be the death of you when the luck leaves. So if you want to channel this luck positively, focusing on friendly wagers in your workplace or with your friends is much better. Who knows? You may create something fun together and upload it on your socials!

This luck is also excellent for taking risks in your career, especially for business owners who want to try a new marketing strategy or purchase costly tools for their warehouse. Investing in real estate is also indicated here, but not as strongly as low-level risks that are not so permanently wedged into the Earth's crust.

4. Horse

(1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026)

Traveling luck

Horse, if you are a traveler at heart and can't sit still, this week can't get any better for you. Your luck in travel-related things is supreme this week. Whether scoring a heavy discount for flight tickets or meeting an unexpected but extraordinary local on your vacation through a foreign countryside, this luck can do a lot for you in many unexpected ways. Expect to be surprised, bedazzled, baffled and bedraggled in a good way. It sounds funny, but that's because the energy of this luck is very mercurial and funny!

If you cannot travel far, take advantage of this energy and travel near. Go on a hike to the outskirts of your city, drag your partner for an impromptu camping trip under the stars or just zip around town to places you always wanted to visit but were putting off. You will score some awesome pictures for your social media too. That hits two birds with one stone!

5. Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024, 2036)

Baby luck

Dragon, your luck this week is tied to children. Don't creep out your nieces and nephews or the neighborhood kids just to cash in on this if you don't have children. This luck will only work if the children choose to bless you because they are delighted and feel loved and happy in your company. Of course, this means parents will have a positive week if they can nurture (not spoil) their children well. People who work with children, like pediatricians, dentists, hairdressers and others, will also benefit from this good energy.

Pregnant women will especially feel the power of this good luck this week. Whatever the circumstances, luck will take care of you and protect the little one in your belly. Your relationship with your significant other will also deepen because of this. So enjoy this pleasant time! You can spread the cheer and reduce stress by baking a cake if you feel called to.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with an expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.