What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On July 14, During Sun Sextile Uranus

Here's what your zodiac sign can manifest on July 14, during the Sun sextile Uranus. Today's energy feels electric as the Sun in Cancer unites with Uranus in Taurus, bringing about tremendous enthusiasm for delving into all the possibilities the universe delivers — it’s a time to release the idea you must struggle to succeed.

The Sun represents your light, the bright part of you that can act and create whatever you desire. At the same time, Uranus always delivers a great awakening. It can help you transform even the most stagnant part of your life.

Together, they are helping you realize your dreams and come one step closer to manifesting your innermost desires. The energy of these two planets enables you to steer your vision toward all that is possible as you embrace a more incredible excitement for change rather than fearing it.

To embrace both the Sun and Uranus in manifesting, it’s essential to think about actions and definable rituals that set your intention for moving forward and embracing the different possibilities the universe is bringing to your doorstep.

The more you can align your actions with what you want to manifest, the more intensely you will realize you may already be living the life of your dreams.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on July 14:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Dramatic home changes

Create an offering with rose petals, cinnamon, and holy basil to burn safely at the entrance to your home. As you perform the ritual, wash in the smoke while repeating the daily affirmation four times.

Daily affirmation: I'm worthy of changing my life in all the ways I desire.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: New financial opportunities

Write a check to yourself for whatever amount you want to attract into your life, anoint it with olive oil, and then fold it three times. Take this and plant it beneath a basil plant for prosperity as you repeat the affirmation six times.

Daily affirmation: I'm embracing opportunities for financial growth and stability.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Clarity

Light a white candle for new beginnings and clarity. Sitting cross-legged, place your hands over your eyes as you repeat the affirmation eleven times. Once finished, remove your hands and gaze into the candle's flame, observing what truths are revealed.

Daily affirmation: I understand and see everything clearly and truthfully.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Determination

The Sun in Cancer is a powerful guide for you. So tap into this energy by lighting a red candle and place mint around it, symbolizing determination. As you settle before your altar, tie a red string around your left middle finger to represent determination while repeating the affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I'm determined to honor my truth and become my best self.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Trusting your intuition

Anoint your third eye with Lavender essential oil and lay in savasana. Once settled, place an amethyst on your third eye and place your hands over your sacral chakra; repeat the affirmation nine times.

Daily affirmation: I trust my intuition to lead me toward my highest calling.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Reinventing yourself

Create a sacred scrub using white salt, coconut oil for protection, frankincense, orange, and ginger essential oils to cleanse the old and call in a new beginning. As you are performing this scrub ritual in the shower, repeat the affirmation while visualizing yourself releasing any past version of yourself you no longer identify with.

Daily affirmation: I take every opportunity to reinvent myself and embrace newness.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Career alignment

Begin by lighting a gold candle symbolizing your career aspirations and anoint your pulse points with Cedarwood essential oil. Once you’ve created the space for your intention, write down how you want to feel in your professional life, such as purposeful, easy, or successful. Once you’ve finished, please fold the paper three times and place it beneath the candle, repeating the affirmation ten times.

Daily affirmation: I'm ready to embrace change in my career to create greater alignment with my purpose.

RELATED:

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Taking risks

Anoint your chakra points, paying particular attention to your sacral chakra with grapefruit essential oil. Follow this by sitting cross-legged and settling your breath as you hold Carnelian between both hands in front of your heart. Repeat the affirmation eight times.

Daily affirmation: I'm safe to take risks in expanding my life in all the ways I desire.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: A deeper relationship with self

Anoint your pulse points with lime essential oil and find a place in nature to sit or walk, which allows you to clear your mind and find peace. As you connect with the natural world, focus on viewing yourself through the lens of those who love you and how that may differ from yours, writing down any clarity you achieve. Close your ceremony by touching your heart and repeating the affirmation seven times.

Daily affirmation: I'm embracing a lens of truth and getting to know the parts of myself I’ve neglected for far too long.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Romantic transformation

Set up an altar space with a red candle, lemon balm, and lavender. As you light the candle, rub your palms together to activate your energy and sit with them resting on your lap. Focus on the transformation you seek and repeat the affirmation four times.

Daily affirmation: I create a relationship centered on growth, balance, and peace.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Enjoying more of life

Begin a morning practice of anointing your pulse points with Lemongrass essential oil to help you embrace more of the present moment. Follow this by writing the affirmation on your mirror and repeating it while getting ready, smiling at yourself as you envision all that brings you happiness and fulfillment.

Daily affirmation: I will only focus on that which brings me closer to the life I want to live.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: A return to joy and peace

Create an offering bundle with Rosemary, pine, Basil, and Rose, tying it with a white string for protection. Place this on a south-facing windowsill to call in new beginnings, repeating the affirmation five times.

Daily affirmation: I'm releasing the struggle and embracing the joy and peace I quickly cultivate.

RELATED: The 5 Most Laid-Back Zodiac Signs In Astrology

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her