July 14 Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest For 3 Specific Zodiac Signs

We are fortunate that on July 14, 2023, and the three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love will be open to new ideas and ready to implement them. While that doesn't sound like front-page news, it is interesting that because of today's transit, Sun sextile Uranus, we will support our romantic partner in whatever they decide to do about something.

This could be big because what's going on is that during Sun sextile Uranus, the drive for change is on, and change scares certain people away. We might find that our partners are on the verge of some major change in their lives, and instead of fearing what's to come, we embrace it. Because ... we're big that way.

What makes this a lucky day for love horoscopes is that we will surprise our partners with our supportive attitude. That's not to say we are continuously dragging them down, but for the three zodiac signs who are most affected by the Sun sextile Uranus transit, our partners will take notice of us today.

We want to be kind; it's not an act. We feel it deep within ourselves. We know now that if we truly love our partners, we must stand back and let them shine. For those of us who will experience this today, we can know that our romantic partners most definitely do appreciate what we're doing for them.

It's a day of luck, love, health and happiness because Sun sextile Uranus is with us, helping us know 'our place.' Sometimes our place is in the spotlight, and sometimes it's on the sidelines, cheering someone else on. We can do it all and have it all during Sun sextile Uranus on July 14, 2023. So, on Friday, three zodiac signs will step out of the way so that our romantic partners can feel free to do whatever they need — with our support.

Love horoscopes are luckiest for three zodiac signs on July 14:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You feel so lucky in love today because you believe that you've found yourself the most special of all partners and because you're kind of proud of yourself for letting go of them enough to let them do their thing in peace. During Sun sextile Uranus on July 14, 2023, you will feel that your relationship has finally crossed over into the FULL TRUST zone, which means that you trust them and they trust you, which took a long time to establish as reality.

The way you 'let go' of your partner is by showing them that you do not plan on monitoring their every move because you know that's obnoxious. You have created a good, solid relationship for yourself, and things like jealousy or suspicion are no longer a problem. Sun sextile Uranus pumps up the idea that while trust is a two-way street, it works if you abide by its laws.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It's taken you a while to get super comfortable with your mate, and while that might seem unrealistic, it's true that for many couples, 'comfort' isn't always what you get out of the relationship. On July 14, 2023, you will notice for the first time that you honestly feel 'at ease' with your partner, opening up the doors for future comfortable moments together.

What you'll see happening today is that during the transit of Sun sextile Uranus, your partner will want to do something that has nothing to do with you, and while, back in the old days, your first impression would be, "Why not with me?" You'll find that on July 14. The feeling is quite the opposite.

You'll see that you want to support your loved one in their solo effort, whatever that might be. They are true to you, totally devoted, and not going anywhere without you. So, you can relax when they get involved with a project that means much to them, especially when they get to do it alone.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

In the past, you've wondered why things like jealousy have hurt you or why you'd even want to be overly possessive with a loved one. You see how fierce jealousy can be, yet you can't help but admit that you've felt this in the past with the person you are now with as a partner. However, something has changed; it's as if you've crossed a threshold where trust is key, and peace guides your moves.

It's July 14, 2023, and with today's transit of Sun sextile Uranus, you'll see that there is no need to possess the person you love and that it feels better to let them be simply. Why worry when there is nothing to worry about? Sun sextile Uranus lets you feel good about this new stage of development within the relationship, where you worry less and breathe a lot easier.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.