Horoscope For June 29, During A Busy Scorpio Moon

Your zodiac sign's horoscopes for June 29 are here, and the planets are busy! Mercury and the Sun are in Cancer, bringing attention to our home lives, including contracts related to property, new leases and home improvement needs. The Moon is in Scorpio. Feelings grow dark when the Moon is in this sign. For earth and fire signs, the Moon brings out an analytical, curious nature; for water and air signs, paranoia and distrust may grow. It's a great day to do deep research and to find out about your family's genealogy or to read old diaries and explore your past; just don't go through a spouse's phone or try to snoop where you shouldn't.

Today through tomorrow, it doesn't hurt to practice diligence. Dot all i's and make sure your t's are crossed. This Moon is judge-y and has super high standards for excellence. Getting away with unethical activities is challenging and getting caught is likely. Don't lie, cheat, or steal. Go the speed limit when driving; especially don't try to avoid taxes or paying a bill when you have the money to do so.

With harsh aspects to a few planets: Mars, Venus, Jupiter and Uranus, there's little room for forgiveness and errors. Today's intensity can shake our confidence and increase our self-doubt because the Moon rules emotions, and it's not its best in Scorpio. This intensity will pass by evening tomorrow. So hang in there if you want to quit because a project feels impossible to complete, or you feel like ending a relationship because a conversation turns into an argument. Now it's time to check out your Sun, Moon and Rising sign for your June 29 horoscope and astrology forecast to learn more.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today may sound intense, Aries, but as Richard Carlson says, "Don't sweat the small stuff ... it's all small stuff". A few things are going on today, so pay attention.

First, the Sun and Mercury are in your home sector, so you'll be conversing with experts and possibly signing contracts related to your place of residence sometime this month and into July. But read the fine print because you may miss something if it's in writing. Go over all details with a fine-tooth comb.

Today you can work a deal in your favor, but if finagling is outside your comfort zone, try to push through. The Moon in Scorpio positively positions you today to get a discount — even if your circumstances seem unfavorable. If you need to borrow money from a friend or apply for a loan, do so before mid-afternoon tomorrow.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's a busy day, Taurus. You've got business meetings, phone calls and clients who need you — so bring your A-game to work. The Moon in Scorpio will have you thinking about an intimate relationship. But there's too much happening in your professional life thanks to Jupiter and Uranus in your sign. Love has to take a back seat to your job for now. Something good is coming your way, and you will be able to feel it.

Preparation meets opportunity for you today and creates a snowball effect when you do things on time. Today's wins build a foundation for tomorrow's gains, thanks to Jupiter being in your sign for the rest of the year.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are an eternal optimist, Gemini. Today, however, you will want to exercise caution, especially in money and contractual relationships.

The Moon is in Scorpio today, so emotionally, you want to improve your life in general, but be careful because throwing money at a problem could solve it, but it could also make situations worse if you do so carelessly.

With Venus and Mars in your communication sector, check things out yourself, but be open to feedback and advice. Before you dismiss a suggestion, ask, "Where is the truth?"

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are tough on the outside and soft on the inside, and one thing that can put you into your shell is hard conversations about money with someone you love. With the Moon in your romance sector, you are open to spending time with someone who means a lot to you, but if money is tight, doing an expensive date can pose a problem.

Today, rather than feel like you have to swipe your credit card to have a good evening, suggest cooking dinner at home and dining in. Light a candle, and set out the linens. It can be a wonderfully good night, even on a budget.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Agree to disagree, Leo. Today you may find yourself standing your ground with a boss or a parent. With the Sun and Mercury in your enemy's sector, it's easy to trigger negative feelings about the past if the present moment mirrors painful memories you've not healed yet.

You'll want to keep an open mind and heart when interacting in tense situations. Try to remain connected with your feelings. Keeping a pulse on your feelings can help you avoid feeling poorly about something that's said but not to hurt you personally.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You may not want to hear from an ex, but sometimes people will search for closure so they can move on. Today's Scorpio Moon connects with Venus, the planet of love, and this may send a wave of energy to an old flame that has not quite gotten over your relationship.

A conversation may be initiated by text or through a dm on social media. You may think this is a sign that they are your soulmate but go slowly. Today's Moon isn't in a favorable position with Mars or Venus, and the following month can help you to understand your feelings more clearly.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Finances are intense for you right now, and with the Moon in Scorpio, you are looking at opportunities with laser beam focus. It may feel like much of your efforts in networking isn't unfruitful but don't give up hope. The Moon in your personal property sector is speaking to Jupiter and Uranus, which could lead to a sudden breakthrough.

You might get offered help through a business connection, friend or someone who knows someone. This week could bring you a lucky break, so keep doing the work you must do, Libra. It will pay off for you this month.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's Moon in your sign emphasizes personal development and inner work. Still, some external forces indicate your career sector is looking pretty good too. If you're searching for a job, today's Moon speaking with miraculous Uranus and lucky Jupiter could bring a favorable outcome for you.

If you have been intimidated by the job hunt process, motivate yourself to write cover letters and send out applications today. Today is a pivotal moment in your job pursuit, and you could see an opening perfect for your needs. You want to take advantage of every golden opportunity, don't you, Scorpio?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

If you've been feeling a bit of dread lately, today, the clouds part and the stars have aligned. The Moon in your sector of endings closes the door on a dark chapter of your life.

The week has had its share of challenges, and even though today may involve some intense energy, thanks to the Moon opposite Jupiter, your ruling planet, you've learned to make lemonade from the lemons of life. Today you see the light at the end of the tunnel, pushing you to head in a new direction.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It''s good to trust people at their word, but today's Moon trine Neptune may have you feeling a certain way that is borderline suspicious. It could be that the hairs on your neck stand when something is said in a certain way or that you sense someone is not telling you everything.

Today there can be a bit of communication between supervisors and bosses that you have yet to hear about. If you've been doing a killer job at work, it's all good, but if you've been slacking today, pick up where you left off and show your hard work ethic. Your can-do attitude saves the day.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

When family life and career seem at odds, it can feel like you're pulled in two different directions. Today you will want to focus on how to bring life back into order, and that may mean putting a limit on people-pleasing.

Sometimes you try to bend backward for others. But is this sustainable, Aquarius? A part of you may have thought so once, but today with so much tension between the Moon in your career sector and other areas of your life, this yes attitude can soon become a hard no.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today there's plenty of spiritual energy in the air, and you feel it deep in your heart. It's one of those days where words flow naturally for you. You can write poetry, sing, or pen sweet letters to loved ones.

If you need to complete an important project for work or create a presentation, today's perfect for settling down in the office with a giant cup of your favorite tea and focusing on the work you have before you. Today you'll want to limit distractions so you can tap into your inner creativity for a truly productive day.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.