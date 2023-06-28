4 Specific Zodiac Signs Will Fall Out Of Love And End Their Relationships This July

This month, four specific zodiac signs will fall out of love and end their relationships. Since we put extraordinary pressure on ourselves to achieve these lofty heights in love, passion, and emotion, it only makes sense that when reality hits and lets us know that 'the thrill is gone,' we feel down and depressed.

Sometimes we don't want to admit what's going on, and when it comes to love and relationship, we hold on … perhaps for too long. This July we admit that our romances are hanging by a thread. Some will end, and some will balance for a while. One thing that will happen during this time is that four specific zodiac signs will fall out of love, which will be the hard part.

July starts out promising, with Sun sextile Jupiter. This is when we try our hardest to squash whatever doubts arise. We don't want to feel this nagging feeling, so we will do whatever we can to deny that we may have fallen out of love with the person we thought we'd love 'forever.'

With Venus square Uranus transiting during the first week, those doubts may turn into full-fledged questions: "Who am I kidding?" "Why am I staying?" With a Full Moon in Cancer creeping around the bend, those questions will shortly be answered, and by the time we hit Mercury square Node on July 11, we'll know that we can no longer make it work, no matter how hard we try.

While the transiting influences will touch all astrological zodiac signs, four specific zodiac signs will surely know what they have … must end. Node energy and healing energy come as Mars trine Node, Mercury square Node, Mercury trine Node, Sun square Node, and the North Node in Aries. We're looking at a lineup of existing transits to get us out of one situation and into something safer, better and more … doable. These four zodiacs will know the truth in July, and the truth is what sets us free.

Four zodiac signs fall out of love and end their relationships July 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Harsh conditions push you to the edge July 2023, as you can't help but feel trapped by your situation. This refers only to your love life, as everything else in your life during this time seems to be working out very well. That so much good is happening to you simultaneously gives you the courage to stick around and try to make things work out with your romantic partner.

However, the truth will rise, and you will not be able to ignore it after a while. The many Node transits particularly influence you, as each seems to push you towards some grand healing. As you know, intelligent Aries, all healings come with a price, and in your case, you have to take a stand and let your partner know what's going on in your head. You are no longer 'feeling' it, and that's a very real thing and must be dealt with. Good luck.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

During July 2023, you will wonder if stability and security have eluded you. You may even feel downtrodden at the idea that you simply can't hold on to love. You've lost this game before and feel like you are about to lose it again. Mercury energy surrounds you and continuously haunts your mind. You are already starting to feel the pangs of love loss, and as the month progresses, you'll start to feel as though you cannot keep up the charade any longer.

As the Sun enters Leo season, you'll be visited by the transit Mercury conjunct Lilith, which will jolt you into reality and let you know that whatever you've been holding on to will not last romantically. The love you once felt is deteriorating, and while it makes you sad, you know that you will survive it, as you always have.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Between all of the Mercury and Venus energy coming down from the cosmos during July 2023, you will come to terms with a few repressed truths in your life. You have suspected for a long time now that the 'dead' feeling you have inside is you not having any love left for the person you are in a relationship with. Being in love and maintaining that love has always been high on your list of priorities, but what happens when you no longer feel that love?

In your case, you stuff it down and pretend that 'everything is OK.' During July of '23, however, you'll be confronted by Mars in Virgo while Mars trines Node, which means that the truth will no longer be able to exist in the shadows. You know you crave separation, which hurts you … yet, this is your life. You know you must move on, despite the facade you'd like to keep up.

4. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

There's so much Mars energy affecting your life during July 2023, and it might be too much by the third week. You've got Mars opposite Saturn coming at you at the same time as the Sun is opposite Pluto, in Leo season, of all things, and this means that if you feel frustrated now, WAIT until you see where that frustration goes by the end of the month. Your love life has been on the brink of disaster for a while now, but you, like everyone else, didn't want to face it until now.

And why now? Because now it's becoming obvious, and with the Leo Sun involved, you are starting to feel like life is passing you by. Why wait? Once you realize you've fallen out of love, you might not want to pretend for even one more day. Realization produces swift results for you, Scorpio, no matter how sad it feels.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.