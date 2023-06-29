What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On June 30, During Neptune Retrograde

Today, as the wheel of time begins to usher in a new month and era, Neptune, the planet of unconditional trust, faith and love, turns retrograde on June 30, helping you to tap into the boundless confidence of the universe. Neptune is a planet that isn’t often utilized in its powerful potential for manifesting yet offers you an essential lesson in your power to co-create with the universe.

As Neptune begins retrograde in the intuitive sign of Pisces, you are given the gift of seeing reality with the ability to hold faith that you can transform it into the divine existence you dream of. While Neptune can be known for clouding the truth, as it retrogrades, it helps you see the truth, which means you can also understand what you must manifest to reach your goals entirely.

Neptune teaches you to trust within yourself and the divine so deeply failure is no longer an option. This is associated with the visualization and embodiment that manifestation requires, and, in this space, it helps you attract more of what you desire. To work with the energies of Neptune, you must tune into your intuition and overcome any doubts about manifesting, so the only vibration you send out is trust, faith and the knowingness that what is meant to happen indeed will.

What each zodiac sign can manifest on June 30:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Inner truth

Before bed, anoint your third eye with bergamot essential oil, and place an amethyst under your pillow. Repeat the affirmation three times.

Affirmation For Today: I am the embodiment of truth.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Honesty

Write on a slip of paper what type of honesty you are seeking. Fold this three times and place it in a jar of honey, with verbena for truth and lavender for peace. Place in a north-facing window to invite knowledge and repeat the affirmation four times.

Affirmation For Today: I am honest with myself and hold the space for others to be.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Overcoming doubt

Anoint your pulse points with grapefruit essential oil, and while quietly sitting, place your hands in hasta mudra while repeating the affirmation six times.

Affirmation For Today: I am overcoming doubt and have infinite faith in the universe.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Newness

Plant basil outside or in a garden pot. As you do, repeat the affirmation and send it into the new plant for prosperity; sprinkle it with cinnamon for luck.

Affirmation For Today: I embrace newness in every facet of my life.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Forgiveness

Write down the forgiveness that you need to extend or receive. Fold it three times and anoint it with frankincense essential while repeating the affirmation. Keep this under your pillow for the duration of Neptune’s retrograde.

Affirmation For Today: I am extending forgiveness toward myself and those in my life.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Healing love

Collect a red candle, anoint it with ylang-ylang oil, and wrap a blue thread around it for healing. Add lavender and white rose petals to its base and repeat the affirmation seven times.

Affirmation For Today: I am embracing healing and growth in my relationship.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Gentleness

Begin by anointing your heart chakra with rose essential oil, and then perform the pursed-lip breathwork technique while synching the affirmation with your breath.

Affirmation For Today: I am creating a life of gentleness and ease.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Patience

Write down on a slip of paper what you need to practice patience within, fold it three times and anoint it with chamomile essential oil for patience. Plant beneath a lavender plant while repeating the affirmation eleven times.

Affirmation For Today: I am finding patience for all those things left undone in my life.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Healthy connections

Tie a blue string around the ring finger of your left hand while repeating the affirmation four times to bring new healthy connections to your life.

Affirmation For Today: I am embracing healthy, supportive connections.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Compromise

Hold both sunstone and moonstone within your hands while in Anjali Mudra. Send your affirmation to them as you speak it aloud, then place it in your clothing, workspace, or bed.

Affirmation For Today: I can compromise to create deeper understanding and connection.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Self-confidence

Create an altar space with a gold candle, bay leaves, lemon balm and jade. As you sit before the altar, repeat the affirmation nine times.

Affirmation For Today: I am confident in myself and my abilities.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Problem-solving

Begin by anointing your chakra points with ginger essential oil while repeating the affirmation. As you inhale deeply, focus on feeling supported and directed by the universe to overcome challenges.

Affirmation For Today: I am willing to face any challenges head-on as I trust the universe to direct my path.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker for more of her work. For more of her work, visit her website.