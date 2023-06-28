What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On June 29, When The Sun Trines Mercury

Today, the magnificent Sun in Cancer unites with Saturn in Pisces, helping each zodiac sign to manifest what it needs. Today gives you more extraordinary patience and endurance for bringing your manifestations to fruition. This energy also continues to help enhance the theme of learning from past lessons to make better decisions and choices for the future.

The Sun is powerful when manifesting because it governs your life force. When utilizing the Sun, even in Cancer, it comes down to embracing and acting on your deepest feelings. Saturn, currently retrograde in Pisces, will be helping you to view things through the lens of lessons learned. If you are trying to manifest something specific and it feels like no matter what you do, there is no growth; then this is an excellent time to refocus to ensure that you incorporate past lessons into your rituals.

When manifesting with the Sun and Saturn, reflection is just as critical a tool as taking direct action. It comes down to being aware of how things shift in life as you grow and learn and then using that knowledge for your benefit. A manifestation is an act of patience because it involves planting seeds that the universe will tend to so that you are one with the divine and can live a life in alignment with your fate.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on June 29:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: A change in the home

Create an intention jar by placing an old key at the bottom of it and then filling it with sugar, rosemary for healing, basil for abundance and lavender for love. Place a blue candle on top of it, and while it is lit, repeat the affirmation four times.

Affirmation For Today: I am attracting a home filled with love, joy and peace.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Expressing your truth

Anoint your throat chakra with verbena essential oil while massaging the area with lapis lazuli. As you are performing the ritual, breathe in and out deeply, and repeat the affirmation six times.

Affirmation For Today: I am a vessel of truth.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Living in alignment

Gather three rose quartz, amethyst and citrine coins, securing them in a sachet or fabric. Send your intention into the sachet and then bury it beneath a fennel plant, representing alignment, while repeating the affirmation eleven times.

Affirmation For Today: I am in alignment with my worth and the life I am creating.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Peace

With lavender essential oil, perform a self-massage, focusing on your chakra points. As you breathe deep, focus on releasing stored emotions or fears while repeating the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am at peace and accepting of everything that has brought me to this moment.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: A new opportunity

Place a yellow candle onto a plate and surround it with sugar, spearmint, honeysuckle and dandelions to attract new opportunities. You can also place a few coins around the candle as well. As you light it, meditate before it, and repeat the affirmation twelve times.

Affirmation For Today: I am ready to seize a new opportunity for myself and my future.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Supportive network

Begin by anointing your pulse points with geranium essential oil and find a space to sit quietly. As you do, settle your breath and hold your hands in adhi mudra to attract more excellent support while repeating the affirmation four times.

Affirmation For Today: I am loved, supported and encouraged by those around me.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Career opportunities

Create an intention sachet by writing your affirmation on a dollar bill and adding peppermint, lemongrass, cloves and cinnamon for luck. Place this on your workspace or clothing throughout the day, repeating the affirmation each time you return to notice it.

Affirmation For Today: I am embracing new opportunities in my career for more significant growth and recognition.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Travel

Choose a picture of somewhere you'd like to travel to and place it before a yellow candle. Surround it with bay leaves and calendula. As you meditate on this space, place your hands on your heart and repeat the affirmation nine times.

Affirmation For Today: I am embracing travel as a form of self-care and expansion.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Intimate healing

Begin by smudging yourself and your space with rosemary to induce healing, paying particular attention to your sacral chakra. Light an orange candle and focus on releasing what no longer serves you as you focus on a warm orange light radiating from your chakra point. Repeat the affirmation eight times.

Affirmation For Today: I am intimately healing myself for greater connection.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: A new romantic perspective

Write the affirmation down seven times on a slip of paper. Place it with lavender, rose quartz and amethyst under your pillow while you sleep.

Affirmation For Today: I am allowing myself to see love through a new lens.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: A balanced life

Create a tea using peppermint; rosemary rose and lemongrass. As you sit quietly, focusing on your body's growing sense of balance, synch your affirmation with your breath.

Affirmation For Today: I am living a life of balance and peace.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Commitment to your dreams

Write down what dream you are working on manifesting, fold it three times and anoint it with olive oil. Bury it beneath a basil plant, placing garnet on top for more significant commitment.

Affirmation For Today: I am committed to bringing my dreams to fruition.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker for more of her work. For more of her work, visit her website.