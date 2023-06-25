What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest During The June 26 First Quarter Moon In Libra

Today's First Quarter Moon in Libra invites you into a place of decisions and action. This lunar phase reminds you that you can't give up on what you're trying to manifest and must decide to push forward. Often you are the only one that can remove the obstacles between you and your dreams simply because most of them are those you hold within yourself.

While there might be a logical or geographic block at certain times, such as finishing a degree or being able to travel to somewhere in particular, the most significant blocks are those attached to your beliefs and sense of worthiness.

First Quarter Moons invite you to buckle down, push forward, and not give up — but it also carries a wistful, idealistic and diplomatic energy in Libra. Together, they create the space to envision what you want for your life and find balance in how to create it. Sometimes, you must be idealistic when manifesting because the life you have meant for you would never be what you could have imagined.

It's beyond reason and logic, so idealism helps you trust your intuition more to commit to your fate, even if you can't see the entire path to achieving it. Today's energy creates a determination that encourages you to not give up on what you most want, yet you will also be able to create peace and balance with others as you move forward, not just in the best way you can conceive of — but in the way that you are meant to.

What your zodiac sign needs to manifest on June 27:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Important romantic decision

On a piece of paper, write in a continuous circle your question or what you are trying to decide on; once finished, place the paper in a jar of honey for sweetness and attraction. Next, set a red candle on the honey pot; as you light it, focus on the vibration of attraction and repeat your affirmation seven times.

Affirmation For Today: I am prepared to make a romantic decision that aligns with my soul.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Self-care

Create a detox scrub using white sugar, activated charcoal and coconut oil. Once you've created the base, add frankincense, geranium and lavender essential oils. Use in the shower while envisioning cleansing yourself of all that is holding you back and silently repeating the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am taking the time necessary to care for myself.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Individuality

Gather a white candle and surround its base with verbena. Next, place items such as a necklace or something important to you around this altar space; it can be whatever resonates with your authentic sense of self. As you sit before it, place your hands on your heart and repeat the affirmation nine times.

Affirmation For Today: I am embracing my whole self and the magic that I hold.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Clarity

Anoint your third eye with cedarwood essential oil as you repeat the affirmation eleven times. You can also place lavender under your pillow while you sleep as you set the intention for greater clarity.

Affirmation For Today: I am opening my eyes and heart to greater clarity.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Confirmation

Write down on a slip of paper what you are seeking confirmation on. Fold the paper three times, and anoint it with lavender essential oil. Place it in a north-facing area of your home with a blue candle to represent wisdom and understanding.

Affirmation For Today: I am embracing confirmation that I am precisely where I am meant to be.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Balance

Begin by anointing your chakra points with bergamot essential oil and settling your breath. Next, hold your affirmation and find a focal point before you while doing the yoga pose tree. Start as many times as you need to until you can find your inner sense of balance as this pose can help you identify where you need to bring greater focus to; if you fall out of it to the left, reflect on your emotions; if you fall out on the right, then regard the actions you have or haven't taken.

Affirmation For Today: I am creating balance within myself and my life.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Living your dream

Write the dreams you want to manifest for your life on a slip of paper, then take them and wrap them around a sprig of lavender, placing them under your pillow when finished. Repeat the affirmation eight times before bed.

Affirmation For Today: I am committed to living the life of my dreams.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Deep healing

Create a tea made with cinnamon, lavender and rosemary. As you quietly sit, inhale deeply and bring awareness to any stuck emotions. Repeat the affirmation twelve times.

Affirmation For Today: I am embracing the profound healing and release of what no longer serves me.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Healthy choices

Place a white candle on your altar space and surround it with bay leaves. As you sit in front of your space, focus not on the right decisions but on those supporting your total physical and soul well-being. Repeat the affirmation six times.

Affirmation For Today: I am embracing my inner power and making the healthiest choices I can for myself and my life.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Career growth

Write down what you hope to grow or change within your career to incorporate greater balance. Fold this three times and anoint with rosemary essential oil for clarity. Next, plant it beneath a basil plant, and sprinkle it with cinnamon for growth. Repeat the affirmation ten times.

Affirmation For Today: I am worthy of a career that allows me to focus on all that is important to me.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Adventure

Write the word adventure in red ink on your right pointer finger while repeating the affirmation. This part of the body represents ambition, determination toward your goal, and the ability to act.

Affirmation For Today: I am embracing adventure with an excited and open heart.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Transformation

Combine lemon, rosemary, sandalwood and sage essential oils in a spray bottle. Add in pure witch hazel as you send your affirmation into the mixture. Use this to cleanse your aura of past energy and your home.

Affirmation For Today: I am surrendering to the flames of transformation as I trust in the divine plan.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker for more of her work. For more of her work, visit her website.