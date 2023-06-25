4 Zodiac Signs See Their Relationships Improve The Week Of June 26 - July 2

Four zodiac signs will see their relationships improve this week. As the wheel of the year turns another corner, the week of June 26 – July 2, 2023 brings opportunities for increased vulnerability and trust. These two themes are the core foundation of any relationship, as the depth you actively create in your relationship will ensure you have the strength and stability to overcome any challenge.

Mercury begins this energetic wave as it shifts into Cancer's sensitive waters, helping you see your feelings as truth and embrace them with the confidence to act. To speak of following your heart doesn’t always consider that if you don’t, it ends up being your truth that is affected. Mercury in Cancer helps you open up, discuss things, and let your partner see more of your heart, which can go a long way in repairing any relationship.

In alignment with what Mercury begins, Neptune will begin its retrograde in the intuitive sign of Pisces. During Neptune retrograde, you can see things as they are and develop a more vital trust within the divine. As much as you can practice free will and make your own choices, you must also embrace your connection to the universe as you become familiar with what it feels like to be in sync with the divine.

This creates a deep sense of peace and trust, allowing you to open up even further to your partner and helping you remember the healing power of unconditional love.

Four zodiac signs relationships improve the week of June 26 - July 2:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

June 26 – July 2, promises essential healing conversations as Mercury shifts into Cancer. It would be best to recognize that to improve things; you first need to figure out your feelings and your part in whatever challenging situation has been created in your romantic life.

Cancer rules the relationship sector, which is also currently being highlighted by the intense power of the Sun. While Mercury will help you reflect on your feelings, Sun will allow you to take repair actions to heal what has been fractured and build your relationship even more vital.

You have already begun a new chapter in your romantic life; however, to ensure that it stays that way, you must ensure that you continue to do things differently than you have before. This is not a part of personal growth oneness as you realize you can create the desired relationship.

Vulnerability is always challenging because it’s easier to see things logically. This can lead to you focusing on the financial stability of life more than the emotional one with your partner yet at the end of the day, it’s not money that keeps a union together, but understanding. Allow yourself to go deeper than before, especially as Mercury enters the emotional waters of Cancer.

As much as you may not identify with certain qualities, it's about learning to embrace them, especially with the person you want to share your life with to improve your relationship. Don’t doubt your growth or the ability to have a long-term relationship just because of how things turned out in the past. To genuinely improve your relationship, you first must trust in your ability to do better.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

As you begin to travel the portal of trust brought on by Neptune, beginning its retrograde journey, you will have an opportunity to gain greater clarity about your romantic relationship. You love for things to be beautiful, as forever hopefully romantic, yet it feels like recently you’ve been on a fact-finding mission as you try to determine what is accurate and what is not.

Neptune is the planet of unconditional love, dreams but also illusions. Usually, Neptune, especially in Pisces, can make you see only the good in your relationship while everything else becomes a blurry background. This perspective may make for romance, but it doesn’t necessarily play into the longevity of your union. Use this time to open your heart and eyes so that the fantasy you enjoy is also part of a stable, healthy relationship.

At the same time, Mercury, the planet of thought and communication, gently slips into the warm waters of Cancer, highlighting themes of romance and commitment. This will help you have those crucial conversations that you need to understand better your partner’s intentions and the age-old question of “Where is this going?.” When things aren’t clear, it can create discord in a relationship. By embracing this energy, you will find the clarity you need to feel secure in your connection again.

You must return to your power as you prepare for this new energetic wave. This means it’s not up to your partner to give you the answers you seek but to determine your own, especially if you only continue to feel confused about where things are headed.

Neptune retrograde brings clarity but also asks you to trust the divine plan for everything, including yourself. Try to believe that things will always work out how they’re meant to, alongside your inner ability to determine the truth. You don’t have to choose one or the other and can understand that the more you empower yourself, the more you will be in touch with the divine.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

June 26 – July 2, you need to reflect on your current feelings and whether they are indeed your partner's responsibility or if it’s something you need to address yourself.

You have been growing so profoundly, and so much of what you are currently enjoying is what you have always dreamed of, and yet, there is still a feeling of discontent. This may be because you are waiting for the proverbial other shoe to drop or that even if it’s what you’ve always wanted, it’s not necessarily looking precisely how you thought it would.

Neptune begins retrograde in Pisces and activates your romantic sector, helping you understand the feelings you’ve been struggling with. As much as a relationship is a two-way street, it doesn’t mean that every emotion you have becomes your partner’s responsibility, primarily if it’s rooted in your wounds or conditioning.

Even the most fantastic love affair seldom will be incredible each day. Love is a daily choice, and while being afraid of things ending or them not being as good as they currently can be expected, it’s your job to deal with them – and not expect your partner to shoulder the weight. Your partner can show up in the most consistent loving presence; however, if you are dealing with your feelings, you may not receive that fully.

Be mindful of how your perceptions of love and fears could affect the current dynamic between June 26 – July 2. More extraordinary healing is present, especially with Neptune’s retrograde in Pisces. However, it will have to be something you consciously choose to receive – just like your partner's unwavering love and commitment.

4. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It’s time for you to face everything that you’ve been avoiding. In your heart, you know that something always must end for something new to begin, and while no one enjoys endings, it also sets you free. This may not be the end of a relationship to create space for a new one, but instead, a perspective, belief, or even a way that you’ve been living your life up to this point.

When Mercury shifts into emotional Cancer, it will help activate your intimacy and transformation sector, giving you the incentive to build a deeper emotional connection with your partner and help you see the power of physical intimacy when you do. It’s not always about what’s ahead being the biggest adventure, but sometimes it’s the journey within that proves to be the most amazing. Let your perspective and priorities shift under this energy, as it will only help you come into greater alignment with your truth.

Neptune begins retrograde in Pisces, highlighting home, family, and healing themes. Whether you’ve been playing out relationship dynamics reminiscent of childhood, the wounds you have, or even simply making decisions to appease others there is an excellent possibility of healing here that will affect every facet of your life. You must understand what you genuinely need from love to foster it.

You often doubt your capabilities or the power of small things in your relationship. It's not about the grand gestures but the simple acts of love that remind your partner of your connection. A large part of this is your internal worth and trust in yourself. When you find that, you can embrace the confidence necessary to make any decision in your romantic life no matter how daunting it once might have seemed.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.