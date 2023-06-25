What Day Is Luckiest For Each Zodiac Sign The Week Of June 26

The week of June 26 – July 2, 2023, begins, you will desire to dive deeper into your truth as you begin to feel more comfortable navigating the sometimes emotional terrain of your soul. This allows you to strip away what isn’t yours so that you can tune into your wild, authentic nature and divine gifts.

Mercury shifts into Cancer just as Neptune begins its retrograde journey in Pisces, helping you start seeing things with greater clarity and the ability to articulate the language of your heart. Neptune carries with it a fog that can make it hard to decipher a dream from reality, yet as it clears, and you are giving the emotional language of Cancer to express yourself, you will develop a stronger relationship with your truth.

To embrace the divine luck and opportunities of the universe, you must first discover your truth, for it will never be hidden within others' ideals or beliefs. Instead, it is often within the most profound emotions that you find a well of truth that helps you understand it’s not about being on the right track but simply the path connected to your soul.

Luckiest day of the week for all zodiac signs, June 26 - July 2:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

It’s time to call things as you see them. No matter how much you’ve tried to work on something with your career or finances, you are being asked to pay attention to the truth under the Full Moon in Capricorn.

Capricorn rules your career sector and will bring you clarity and bravery to take things in a new direction. This full moon echoes back to the New Moon in Capricorn at the end of last year, so reflect as you embrace your ability to make decisions that align with your soul.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

The Full Moon in Capricorn helps you make a break for freedom and abundance as it shines a light on your luck sector. Capricorn is a logical and earthbound sign, yet in this part of your life, it’s encouraging you to trust that you’ve built the stability necessary to take that next step.

At a certain point, you must recognize that you’re prepared as much as possible and trust your wings as you begin to take flight. Remember, if you trust yourself, there is no limit to the heights you can reach.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Since Saturn joined Neptune in Pisces, activating your career sector, you’ve been driven to pursue a more significant meaning within your professional life. It’s not enough to go to a job, but you also want to know there is a greater purpose at play as well. With both planets retrograde, you’re being asked to slow down and reflect on what you’ve learned since the start of the year.

You may be considering a career change or starting a new side business. While you don’t have to rush this process, you owe it to yourself to admit your truth, even to yourself. The more that you realize you may have outgrown your current situation, the more confidently you can step forward into a new one.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Pisces rules over your luck sector, meaning since Saturn entered this sign earlier this year, you’ve been asked to focus on your commitment to your dreams. This also brings up the greater meaning behind the choices you make for your life, but to understand your truth, you must stop second-guessing yourself.

Neptune, the planet of illusions, begins its retrograde in Pisces during the week of June 26 – July 2, 2023, and helps you see where you’ve been doubting and working against yourself. This will help you realign yourself to your innermost desires to make them a reality.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

As a sign that tends to focus on all that glitters, stepping back and building a foundation that truly nurtures you is essential. The Full Moon in Capricorn, ruler of your sector governing well-being and routines, it’s time to reevaluate if everything you’re doing is genuinely helping you become your best self.

It might not feel glamorous, but taking time to reflect on your own needs and how you’ve been caring for yourself will allow you to make sure that you are doing everything you can to embrace that you are your most significant source of abundance. Everything you seek is already within you; it’s time to respect it.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

The Full Moon in Capricorn shines a bright light onto your sector of joy and pleasure this week, giving you a significant opportunity to focus on what is most important. As a sign known for being able to focus so much on the details, you are known for focusing so much on the details; you miss the beauty of the bigger picture. Instead, try to slow down and embrace the life you’ve already created.

Often, the unique parts of your life aren’t waiting in some distant future but are occurring in front of you as you are focused elsewhere. The more you can focus your attention on what brings you joy now, the more of it you will attract later.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

When you can release the logic and solely focus on your feelings, you are honoring yourself more authentically; At the same time, change can be incredibly intimidating for you, especially regarding career or finances; you must understand that stability doesn’t always correlate with sameness.

Sometimes to create a more stable, balanced life means you must change things, and honoring your feelings is precisely where to start this process. As Mercury shifts into Cancer during the week of June 26 – July 2, 2023, activating your career sector, you’ll have a fantastic opportunity to honor your truth and advocate for what you know you’re worth.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Cancer rules your sector of adventure, luck, and abundance, which means as Mercury enters this sensitive water sign, you will feel more deeply connected to these themes within your life. Stepping out of your comfort zone can be challenging, as it often helps to balance your inner depth and even quell your fears. But everything that you genuinely want will initially feel like a risk.

Mercury in Cancer will help you understand what is most important to you in this new chapter of your life and how to make plans using your emotions as the foundation for anything new. This is your chance to acknowledge your truth and finally live from it.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

You always have unique ideas and a blazing sense of adventure that inspires everyone around you, yet your self-doubt creates obstacles to achieving the greatness meant for you. It can be challenging to see a way forward through your dreams to see how they can become a reality, but it’s also gratifying.

The Full Moon in Capricorn offers an opportunity for a significant soul uplevel, as you will. You are encouraged to step into your self-worth and confidence differently than you have before. A substantial chapter of indecision and doubt is ending; your only job is to trust your newfound sense of confidence as you begin to understand your dreams were never out of reach – you just needed to be in the place to see finally.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Given that the week of June 26 – July 2, 2023, brings the only moon you'll experience in your sign all year, it denotes incredibly positive and lucky energy will be surrounding you. This year’s lunar cycle doesn’t include a new moon in your character, only a Full Moon in Capricorn.

Full Moons bring something to fruition, a moment to step back and see what you have created so you can embrace that while the journey matters most, finally reaching the destination can be awe-inspiring too. Give yourself time to reflect on how far you’ve come and practice gratitude toward yourself, as it will only encourage you to keep going.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

You are poised for greatness as you embark on a new chapter of your life. As much as it feels like so much is happening as it’s meant to, you must pause and ensure you are honoring your deepest needs and feelings as you embrace greater peace within each moment. No matter how things are outside of yourself, your inner landscape determines your tremendous success.

During the week of June 26 – July 2, 2023, Mercury, the planet of communication, will shift into the emotional sign of Cancer, asking you to slow down and reflect more deeply on self-care. This might also involve you advocating for yourself about what you need more of or even in those relationships that have become imbalanced. This is your chance to settle your spirit, fill your cup, and feel rejuvenated before things start to pick up again.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Luck is most determined by the truth that you acknowledge and live by. Otherwise, you are only subscribing to your illusions or those of others which can’t be used to manifest the luck and abundance you are dreaming of.

In the week before June 26 – July 2, 2023, allow yourself to shift into a more reflective observational mode and see what is revealed. Neptune begins its retrograde in Pisces, highlighting your sense of self and your beliefs, so what you may find is now you can see things more clearly, and you may suddenly discover the truth you’ve been seeking. This is a new beginning point for you and will have rich benefits if you work with what you have instead of only what you perceive.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.