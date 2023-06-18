What Your Zodiac Sign Can Try To Manifest On Monday, June 19

On Monday, June 19, here's what your zodiac sign can try to manifest. When manifesting, the often simplest method is to work with what it is that you most want. This frequently is a romantic relationship, more money, perhaps even greater recognition for your efforts.

Yet, your wants are centered within your ego and not truly representative of your soul. Manifesting involves working with the universe to bring into existence something which is meant for you and in another plane of reality, also is already yours.

To work with this immense power though, you need to be working through your soul. Of course, much more money could be something you say you need – yet, it truly usually isn't about the financial reward, but instead, you believing in your worth of financial stability.

Oftentimes, when working with manifestations, it’s important to delve into the root, or soul, of what you are trying to manifest. So instead of simply trying to manifest more money, it could be greater self-worth, your ability to receive, or even greater awareness over a career path that is fulfilling.

If you try to try to simply manifest a life of everything you want, you may find that even if it comes to fruition, you are still left feeling as if it’s lacking something, and most often, it comes down to the separation from yourself and your soul.

Your soul is where your truth lives, it’s the part of you that inherently is whole, worthy, and full of everything that you are seeking. Not only wise and patient, but it also carries the knowledge of being able to know what it truly needs to grow versus what it may want to simply ease the work of healing.

Today, ask yourself, not what it is that you want but instead what it is that you need because this is what it means to be one with the divine forces of the universe.

What your zodiac sign needs to manifest on June 19:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Healing

Anoint your heart and throat chakra with bergamot essential oil to promote healing while practicing the 4-4 breathwork practice to help release any stored emotions. Silently repeat the affirmation while breathing.

Affirmation For Today: I am embracing truth as a portal to healing.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Positive energy

Create time for a dance meditation to the song of your choice that always has you moving and smiling. Anoint your pulse points with peppermint oil before beginning and repeat the affirmation while dancing.

Affirmation For Today: I am welcoming positive energy and interactions into my life.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Focus

Create a space in your home or your workspace with a white candle, rosemary, and clear quartz. Take a deep breath and focus on the space in front of you while repeating the affirmation feeling your mind focused and clear for the day ahead.

Affirmation For Today: I am focused, determined, and clear on my commitment.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Taking a risk

In a south-facing window for courage, place a sprig of verbena with carnelian on top of it. Repeat the affirmation six times.

Affirmation For Today: I am ready to take a risk toward something new and wonderful.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Vulnerability

Write on a slip of paper what you are hoping to be more vulnerable about and plant it beneath lemon balm. Follow this by anointing your throat and heart chakra with ylang-ylang essential oil while repeating the affirmation five times.

Affirmation For Today: I am safe to be vulnerable and express my deepest feelings.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Love

Begin the day with a self-massage using rose essential oil while speaking the affirmation into existence around you. Place rose quartz in your clothing or wear it as jewelry as you focus on radiating warm pink energy from your body.

Affirmation For Today: I am the embodiment of love and radiate it into my life.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Self-care

Create a tea with echinacea, chamomile, and ginger. As you are enjoying your tea in a quiet moment of peace, reflect on the affirmation and repeat it aloud after each sip.

Affirmation For Today: I deserve all the love and care I extend toward others.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Quality time

Place an amethyst and tiger’s eye on your altar space while placing your hands on your heart, repeating the affirmation eight times. As you do allow yourself to focus on what matters most and envision creating the quality time that you desire.

Affirmation For Today: I am focused on creating moments of quality time with those I care for the most.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: A new home

Place a photograph or a simple drawing of the home that you are seeking in the bottom of a mason jar. Fill it with sugar, and sprinkle cinnamon for success, and cloves for money and positive energy. Place a key into the top as you would fit it into a lock and use the sugar in your coffee or tea daily while repeating the affirmation four times.

Affirmation For Today: I am open and ready to create a new home filled with joy, love, and peace.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Boundaries

On your middle finger, the part of your body which represents Saturn and boundaries, wrap twine fully around it while repeating the affirmation six times. Slide the twine off your finger and tie the ends in a knot, and place it in your pocket or clothing for the day.

Affirmation For Today: I am able to keep myself safe.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Financial stability

Collect a green candle and anoint it with olive oil. Place it centrally in your home and surround it with bay leaves, coins, and basil. As you light the candle, inhale deeply with the feeling of abundance and fulfillment as you repeat the affirmation eleven times.

Affirmation For Today: I am honoring my commitment to my financial stability.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Inner commitment

Perform a journal meditation by writing a letter to yourself beginning with “I Promise” and continue to write the promises that you are committed to keeping for yourself. Once finished, fold it three times, anoint it with jasmine essential oil, and bury it beneath a basil plant for abundance.

Affirmation For Today: I am committed to my dreams and living a life of truth.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker.