An Intuitive Tarot Horoscope For Monday, June 19

We are given a gift today and it brings a nice bit of clarity and intuitive energy to today's tarot horoscope reading. On June 19, the Moon leaves Gemini and slides into home base.

The Moon rules the Cancer zodiac sign which is symbolized by The Moon tarot card. Both in astrology, the Moon as a symbol signifies illusion, changes in our mood but also a depth of psychic awareness and perception. Here's how this affects each zodiac sign's tarot card reading for June 19.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Life can be confusing at times, and for that reason, you have to slow down and figure out matters with an open mind and a clear heart. Today take time to problem-solve by analyzing your entire situation. Be curious and don't leave any options out.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Today brings a bit of extra creative energy your way. It's the perfect time to do something amazingly fun and playful. Think outside of the box and let yourself color life outside of the lines.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Your emotions are all over the place today. You've got too. many things going on in different areas of your life. So instead of spreading yourself too thinly by trying to do it all consider focusing on one area at a time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Love is a funny thing, and when a relationship hits a tough patch it can be so easy to say it's time to throw in the towel. Singleness is the grass that looks greener on the other side, but your heartstrings are being pulled. What to do? Today the big question is should you stay or should you go?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

You're unsure but you may think that someone is cheating. you won't rest until you've figured it out. Try not to do shady things like go through a person's phone or log into their social media accounts to check the chat history. Try asking!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

When life is hard that's when people often turn to religion or God to find out what to do next. You aren't sure that works for you, so you're looking to the stars. This card says to lean on your faith and see what the universe tells you. Pay attention. An answer is on its way soon.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

There are a lot of conflicting messages coming to you from friends, family, and acquaintances about what you ought to do with those amazing talents of yours. You might think it's too hard to start your own home-based business. Consult a professional to see what's involved. You might find you could really do it!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Today's one of those pull the covers over your heard and click the snooze button kind of days. It's going to be hard to get to work but remember your Big Why. You need to get out there and make some money.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Death

It's Day One, Sag. You've said your goodbyes. As hard as it is to think of life without your ex you have to move forward. You know that relationship was never going to be what you needed it to be. You'll heal and meet the one who makes you forget all this sadness soon.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World

You want what you want and there is only one real way to have it — hard work and effort. There really aren't any shortcuts to the process. You have to do things one step at a time with intention and planned effort. You've got this, Capricorn!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

You might think your hobbies, skills, and talents are ordinary, but you might have that extra 'IT' factor that gives you a competitive edge. Don't be afraid to evaluate your gift. Humble brag if you need to spark a conversation with others and mine the information you receive.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Family drama is pure heartache, and with a birthday coming up it's as though no one can decide on one thing. Don't let their inability to get along alarm you. Do what you can on your side of things, and if you must tap out, then think that over knowing it's for your peace of mind.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.