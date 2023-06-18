3 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Day On June 19, When The Moon Is In Cancer

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on June 19, 2023. First, here are the messages of the day for everyone. Today's a great day for planning, strategizing and thinking about the future. With the Moon in its waxing phase and entering Cancer, it is time to work on your manifestations. Some of you will benefit from getting a bullet journal to help you stay on top of your priorities and goals. For others, today is a good day to restructure your spending and determine what's helpful and generally toxic.

Sun conjunct Juno in the late degrees of Gemini is the main energy today. They are squaring off with Neptune and Ceres. Some of you may feel your chosen path in life or spouse is unacceptable to your parents or teachers.

The world we live in today did not exist ten years back regarding career opportunities and other realities. Some of you are the change that you want to see in the world, especially if you belong to the LGBTQ community or are doing something considered to be against your cultural identity/stereotype.

Also, if you are an earth sign, you will likely have a good time with money over the next few days and weeks. Jupiter sextile Saturn is also hinting at a beneficial relationship with the government in some capacity. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 19, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 19:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, if the book "Tale of Two Cities" means anything to you, read the book. You will be surprised to find a lot of synchronicities between the story and your life. It will be the blessing you didn't know you needed. Apply the metaphors to your life as they fit.

Lilith in Leo is the leader of your day. Your inner rebel is champing at the bits to move faster, dig deeper and accomplish sooner. The cosmic energies are forcing you to go the other way, especially Saturn in Pisces. Don't go against this at this time. The slower you go now, the better the outcome will be. You can't force a garden to grow faster by dumping a truckload of fertilizer on it.

Mercury sextile Mars and Mars trine Chiron may trigger some old memories today. Some are good and others, not so much. Especially memories of people being unsupportive towards you in school or outright ridiculing your ideas.

Now's the time to heal those old wounds by reminding yourself that you are not a perception-less child anymore. The person you are today could care less what they think. You know how ridiculous half of their other opinions are. Take the high road so you don't get dragged into their petty drama.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Today is going to be an unusual day for you, Aquarius. Be careful of what you think. It has a high potential of coming true. Sun and Mercury in Gemini are responsible for this. Given how speedy Mercury is, now's the time to practice positive thinking lest you manifest a problem in your life.

For some of you, Venus in Leo opposite Aquarius is affecting your love life now. You either feel disconnected from your partner, or their core values do not match yours. It can specifically be related to your spending habits with Jupiter in Taurus squaring with Aquarius. It can also be a difference in temperament where one person has a diva-esque attitude while the other is a homebody.

An affirmation exercise will help you tremendously today. After all, if you can manifest anything out of thin air, why not pour that power into something beneficial for you? Just add an extra line about not letting your sadness or pessimism prevent you from moving forward.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today will be an extraordinary day for you, Gemini. Very few people can say that about a Monday. For some of you, this good energy is because of the hard work you have done in the past in your career. You may hear some good news related to an undertaking or a proposition.

Some of you may even have to fly out of state to cash in on this. For others of you, this good energy will come to you through Venus sextile Mercury. If you have a significant other, the two of you will definitely feel closer than ever today. If you asked them to marry you last week, you couldn't have chosen a better time for this! Juno is perfectly placed for a lifelong commitment ... as long as one or both of you are not the flakey kinds and don't have a history of self-sabotage.

Food will feature prominently in your life today as well; however, not of the grand kind. For some of you, something special will happen today during snack time in the evening. If you are a gamer, you may even be finally beating the level you have been grinding away at for the longest time.

Some of you need to watch out for selfishness, though. Everybody has flaws, but unchecked selfishness will cost you dearly now. Pluto is not favorably placed for shenanigans of any kind. This also asks you to be careful of people with a history of being selfish. They won't change. You'll just get fooled once again.

