Every Chinese Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For June 26 - July 2

Your weekly Chinese zodiac sign horoscope for June 26 - July 2, 2023, is here! First, let's look at the week's message for everyone. Hidden talents are bubbling inside of you. But you may hide it because of lukewarm responses in the past or the fear of failure.

Some of you are literally keeping your inner genius trapped inside. It may be because of a bad childhood or a more recent trauma. Take your time to unfold if you need to. Heal yourself. Don't keep the best parts of you locked inside forever.

It doesn't matter where you come from, your skin color, or how you identify yourself. If anyone has made you feel small because of that, they are the ones who are actually small. Let your colors shine! Now let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for June 26 - July 2.

Chinese zodiac sign weekly horoscope for June 26 - July 2, 2023:

Rat

(1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020, 2032)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 27

Luckiest Day for Money: June 26

Luckiest Day for Friendship: July 2

Rat, the energy this week is not set in stone for you. That means you can influence the flow however you like. If you need some time for rest and recuperation, focus on that. If you must put yourself out there and accomplish big things, focus on that.

If you want to make this week all about love, focus on that. You can choose this time, which is not the case every week. So make the most of it! Some of you have the potential to really set yourself up for success this way. Clear quartz crystal points will be lucky for many of you this week. You can even use them in your manifestations.

Ox

(1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021, 2033)

Luckiest Day for Love: July 2

Luckiest Day for Money: June 27

Luckiest Day for Friendship: July 1

This week will be a little confusing for you, Ox. Some of you are oscillating between walking away from a relationship you have been in for the longest time to sticking around a little longer and seeing if something changes. Many of you are emotionally invested in this relationship working out because you have known each other since childhood or college. Take what resonates.

Others will feel this week prevents you from going after what they want. Either there are roadblocks, or you are being counseled to wait longer for better results. The energy is more in favor of waiting at this time. It doesn't have to be boring while you wait.

You can always do something that fills your heart with joy or help those in need if you feel called to. Some of you will combine both into a hobby that fills you with joy and passion and allows you to impact the world positively.

Tiger

(1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022, 2034)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 28

Luckiest Day for Money: June 29

Luckiest Day for Friendship: July 2

Your intuition will be extra strong this week, Tiger. Pay attention to it! Some know you need to change because you can sense a disaster. It can be in the world of finances or a literal natural disaster. Whatever the situation, don't brush off that inner feeling, especially if it guides you to do something different from the crowd or react to a situation in a completely new way. Trusting your intuition this week will pay off for you.

Rabbit

(1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023, 2035)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 26

Luckiest Day for Money: July 1

Luckiest Day for Friendship: July 2

Rabbit, this week will be excellent for those of you who are about to give birth to a child (or children). You will still benefit from this energy even if your due date is not this week. You may even feel an increased closeness with your unborn child.

For others of you, this week will be laid back and relaxed. Whether you spend that time alone or in the company of friends, you will have a good time overall. The colors green and yellow and green foods will be lucky for you this week. If you are dealing with a Pig or Ox, read their horoscope.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024, 2036)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 26

Luckiest Day for Money: July 2

Luckiest Day for Friendship: July 2

This week will be all about planning and considerations for you, Dragon. You probably have an important decision and already know what this is. Others will be in planning mode even if you do it alone. Some of you have been thinking of losing some weight recently.

This week is good for planning a strategy before you start your quest. If all goes well and you make the right choices, the next week will be pretty incredible for you. So don't go too fast or too slow. Consider your moves before you make them.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025, 2037)

Luckiest Day for Love: July 1

Luckiest Day for Money: June 28

Luckiest Day for Friendship: July 2

Don't be a martyr for another's cause, Snake. What's your message for this week. Many of you give too much of yourself to friends and family members who take advantage of your generosity to use you as a soldier or pawn in their games. You need to take a step back at this time.

Ask yourself why they aren't willing to do as much for something they say is important to them. Many like to talk big but don't care so deeply. If you are dealing with a Dragon, read their horoscope as well.

Horse

(1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026)

Luckiest Day for Love: July 2

Luckiest Day for Money: June 29

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 30 & July 1

Horse, if you are married and have children, this week will be extra good for you. Some of you may even plan a vacation with your entire family and wait for the weekend when you will officially fly out. Even if you are not on vacation, the week will be very pleasant and full of fun activities.

If you are unmarried and don't have a significant other, this week's energy is very career-focused. Some of you are sitting on a big idea you have been executing secretly behind the scenes. Keep at it, and fortune will smile on you in no time. If you are dealing with a Rabbit or Dragon, read their horoscopes as well.

Goat

(1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 30

Luckiest Day for Money: June 30

Luckiest Day for Friendship: July 2

Goat, this week's energy is a little dicey for you. If you walked away from toxic people in the past, there's a high possibility you will become nostalgic and think of reconnecting with them. The human mind is notoriously bad at remembering the bad stuff as time passes.

Don't get fooled by that. Others are slowly realizing something fundamental about their social circle and friends. Your political beliefs might differ, and you never knew this side of them. If you are dealing with a Monkey, Rabbit or Ox, read their horoscopes as well.

Monkey

(1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028)

Luckiest Day for Love: July 1

Luckiest Day for Money: June 30

Luckiest Day for Friendship: July 2

Monkey, this week will test your faith and patience for many of you. Some of you will come across a beautiful individual this week who will also show interest in you. You will notice a few red flags. Will you be able to trust your gut, or will you chase after the elusive? In your career, you need to be patient this week.

Some of you are working on something pretty big. Maybe you launched a small business recently. Make good choices as you move forward. This week's energy makes it better to be conservative than risk it all on a gamble.

Rooster

(1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029)

Luckiest Day for Love: July 2

Luckiest Day for Money: July 2

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 28 & 29

This week will be an introverted kind of week for you, Rooster. Even if you don't consider yourself an introvert, you want to cozy up and stay in your cave this week. Some of you are dealing with traumas and triggers from your past. This week is perfectly aligned to help you heal.

The wounds are so deep that the process won't be pretty. Trust it and ask for help if you need it — especially if this wounding stems from childhood or because of your mother. If you are dealing with a Dog or Pig, read their horoscopes as well.

Dog

(1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 27

Luckiest Day for Money: June 29

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 26

The beginning of the week will be quite frustrating for most of you, Dog. The end of the week will make it all worth it. Some of you are trying to close a deal or sign a contract with a distributor or co-packer. You may even have to make a few trips to a government building, like the DMV or immigration office.

Try to soldier past the obstacles. If your intuition tells you there are red flags, be careful and don't brush it off. If you know anyone considered a metaphorical "parrot," pay attention to your relationship with them this week.

Pig

(1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031)

Luckiest Day for Love: July 2

Luckiest Day for Money: June 26

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 26

Living in a country, not your homeland, will make you feel extremely homesick this week. For some of you, something significant is happening back home that you are worried about. There are solutions to this problem, and you may be one of the puzzle pieces.

It's time to focus on what you can and can't do. Especially if money is involved in this situation in some way, the decisions you make now will have a big impact on your life in the coming weeks. Read the horoscopes for the Rabbit and Ox if you are dealing with people with those zodiac signs.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.