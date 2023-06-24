5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest The Week Of June 26 - July 2, 2023

Five Chinese zodiac signs are the luckiest in the week of June 26 - July 2, 2023. First, here's the lucky message of the week for everyone. Something interesting will happen this week for all of you. You will be presented with a choice that has the potential to turn your life into something completely different.

The only problem is most of you will be so stressed about the circumstances surrounding this surprise that you will end up sabotaging the hand dealt to you. If you plan to visit a casino this week, this message talks about a winning hand that's so good you never imagined you would get it in your life!

Here's the thing. To stop yourself from messing up, do something counterintuitive. Go for a walk or distract yourself with something funny or "unproductive." Once the stress is out of the picture, your intuition will lead you to the right answer. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest this week.

Five Chinese zodiac signs the week of June 26 - July 2:

1. Goat

(1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027)

Ace in the hole!

Goat, you are starting this week with extreme good luck. It's already in your hand, whether you know it or not. For some of you, this is because of a business or investment decision you made in the past. Especially if this decision involves people who don't have the same nationality as you, for others, this luck refers to a gold-mine idea or intuitive nudge you haven't acted on yet.

Don't wait any longer! Move forward decisively and secure the victory that belongs to you. You know you deserve it. If you have been unlucky in love, your luck will also change in that area. You weren't paying as much attention to it as your career. So the universe wasn't actively helping you manifest something extraordinary. Once you shift your focus, good energy will also flow into your love life.

2. Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024, 2036)

Happy luck!

Dragon, your luck this week is directly linked to your closest relationships in life. This includes your family, loved ones and friends. If you are an influencer or public figure, this includes strangers who have chosen to support your cause. You will feel as if all the obstacles are being lifted from your path. Some of you directly manifested this because you were hell-bent on destroying the obstacles.

Just make sure to leave some of the gains for the future. Like a squirrel hiding nuts for winter, it will help when you least expect it. If this is related to money, you know what to do. For others, this asks you not to indulge in too many good things at once and suddenly get bored of everything. Leave some of the good stuff for later, or maybe use them as incentives to help you keep pushing to the next level.

3. Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025, 2037)

Lucky singles

Snake, if you are single, this week will be really lucky for you, both in love and life in general. This doesn't mean those in a relationship will be unlucky this week. It just means your luck will not be as significant as the single Snakes among you.

So, if you are single, expect massive opportunities this week. Those who focus on their career and depend on the spotlight for success will find even greater success this week. Just make sure your expectations align with where you are right now, or you will look down upon the blessings that come your way and end up offending the universe.

For others of you, this is directly related to love. You will find someone who catches your eye and fills your heart with joy just by being your goofy self. This person is so similar to you that you will not believe it's possible at first. You know what they say — birds of a feather flock together. Don't dismiss a soulmate.

4. Dog

(1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030)

Closing chapters, taking time

Dog, some of you will be in a poetic mood this week. Others of you will be busy closing an important chapter in your life. For some of you, this chapter was painful. It may be the last day at an old job that stresses you to no end or a bad relationship that definitely needs to get out of your life. Whatever this is, you will be relieved once the coffin is closed and the nails hammered in.

The next few weeks will start a new chapter for you. Everything will unfold gradually, so don't expect massive positive energy or something magical. The point is luck doesn't always feel lucky. Sometimes it helps us remove unwanted things from our life so we can start anew. That can be the luckiest thing ever because many people get stuck in such places for an entire life, especially if you lived with a festered wound for the longest time and didn't realize that the comfort wasn't actually comfortable!

5. Rabbit

(1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023, 2035)

Speedy luck!

Your luck is super speedy this week, Rabbit. Then again, your zodiac sign is known for being a walking lucky charm. This week, your life will feel like a hop from one cloud-nine experience to the next. For some of you, this is literally because you are on vacation right now (or will be). You will be partying to the nines every night (or day). You do you! For others, this luck is directly tied to your career. You may secure a contract that you have been angling for or find a business proposal on your desk that you weren't expecting but will feel like a blessing from the gods because it will help you solve a pesky problem behind the scenes.

In love, this energy will be slower. That's precisely why it's called luck. Slow-burn romances always beat fast-burn to the curb, whether in sexual chemistry, relationship longevity or fun. Let your heart guide you, and don't be in a rush. This is your year. No one can take it away from you.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.