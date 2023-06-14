What To Manifest With The Universe On June 15, Using Your Zodiac Sign

The planets are aligned on June 15 for your greatest manifestation. Everything your zodiac sign needs, you already have; even if you are hoping to manifest a brand-new life. This belief activates a sense of abundance within yourself, instead of the lack of feeling as if somehow you aren't enough in this moment.

Tune into your center and try to connect with the energy of the universe as Jupiter, the planet of abundance, and the Moon move together through the grounded sign of Taurus. Taurus is a fertile earth sign which helps you to be able to sow the seeds of whatever you hope to manifest within your life — and with Jupiter here, failure isn't an option.

Your intentions are not just whimsical dreams, but a foundation upon which you build your greatest life. As you manifest, you create more of a foundation, so each one ends up building upon another. The more that you can manifest a sense of abundance and fulfillment within yourself, then the more that you will be able to create that in your life, continuing that vibrant energy into your future. But there is no lack, only space for creation and for the divine to sweep in and help turn an ordinary moment into a purely magical one.

What your zodiac sign needs to manifest on June 15:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Gratitude

Hold citrine in your right hand while performing a gratitude meditation. As you sit in silence, repeat the statement, “I am grateful for” and then finish with the daily affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am grateful for everything in my past, present, and future.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Self-confidence

Hang rosemary in your bedroom and at the entrance of your home for greater self-confidence, repeat the daily affirmation eleven times.

Affirmation for today: I am a confident worthy person capable of remarkable things.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Release the past

Light a black candle for protection as you anoint your heart chakra with lemongrass essential oil. Speak aloud what you are releasing and then finish with the affirmation, repeating it nine times, the number which represents endings.

Affirmation for today: I am wholeheartedly releasing the past to make room for the future.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: New beginnings

Collect a paper lantern and write on it what you are hoping to begin anew within your life. As you light it and raise it to the sky, repeat the affirmation eight times as it holds the vibration of new beginnings.

Affirmation for today: I am embracing every opportunity for a new beginning.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: New career opportunity

Write a letter to yourself from the universe offering an exciting new career opportunity or even promotion. Fold in three rosemary sprigs for concentration and help with work matters and place them under your pillow, repeating the affirmation as you do.

Affirmation for today: I am open to receiving new career opportunities.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Travel

Write on a bay leaf somewhere you are hoping to travel and place it under a piece of malachite on a western-facing windowsill while repeating the affirmation five times as it symbolizes travel.

Affirmation for today: I am ready to travel and to bring adventure into my life.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Greater intimacy

Take a red candle and etch into its side your name and your current partners, if you have one. Anoint the candle with lavender oil and rub your hands together in front of your face as you deeply inhale the powerful scent. Place your hands on your heart and repeat the affirmation six times if you already have a partner or seven if you are looking to call one in.

Affirmation for today: I am a passionate sensitive soul who is capable of great intimacy.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Security

Create a tea with peppermint and lemongrass while anointing your sacral chakra with geranium essential oil. Infuse the tea with your intention for greater safety and security, as you drink it, silently repeat the affirmation.

Affirmation for today: I am safe in all matters and situations.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Increased health

Create an aura spray with witch hazel, bergamot, and patchouli essential oils. As you spray yourself, your bed, and your living space, repeat the affirmation five times.

Affirmation for today: I am embracing a healthier perspective and lifestyle for my highest good.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Domestic joy

Place a blue candle in a central location within your home and surround it with rosemary, basil, and lavender. As you light it, repeat the affirmation nineteen times as it helps to raise the vibration of joy and happiness.

Affirmation for today: I am part of a joyful and fulfilling family and home.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Healing

Massage lavender oil into your third eye and sacral chakra before bed. As you do focus on inhaling your breath and silently focusing on the affirmation. Place a sprig of lavender or amethyst under your pillow for greater healing.

Affirmation for today: I am continually open to deeper healing and greater peace.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Emotional conversations

Wear jewelry made from Chrysocolla or rose quartz. As you place it on during the morning hours, repeat the affirmation four times and anoint the bottoms of your feet with sweet basil essential oil.

Affirmation for today: I am holding space for transformative emotional conversations.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work. For more of her work, visit her website.