The Weekly Tarot Horoscope For June 19 - 25 Offers Insight For The End Of Gemini Season

Welcome to the weekly tarot card reading for June 19 - 25, for all zodiac signs. It's the end of Gemini season, and we are ready to find out what is next. How amazing it is that in this day and age, we still take comfort in things like ... tarot cards.

We still love the quaint 'fortune-teller' vibe that comes with the idea of reading, and somehow, with all that is both right and wrong with the world, we still have that old-fashioned desire to have someone tell us our fate. As Agent Mulder famously said in the X-files, "I want to believe." We believe in seeing. What we think, we become a part of.

This week usually brings warnings as lessons, as what would life be without such things? Imagine yourself sitting in some darkened parlor a few steps down in a city that never sleeps ... there's a neon sign in the window of a hand that suggests palm readings for the day.

If you are imaginative enough, perhaps you smell the smoke from a candle or the incense that burns in a dish from far away places. If we are to do the Tarot, then let us celebrate the magic of the Tarot and all of its mystical history. We want to believe, and so we shall.

Each zodiac sign will be granted a tarot card and a few 'keywords' to summarize the experience of what's to come. Remember this, what you see is what you get. If your card means something to you, pay close attention to the interpretation. If it means nothing to you ... then look again. Everything is meant to be ... how could it be otherwise? Let's look now to see what the Tarot reveals for each of us during the week of June 19 - 25 when Gemini season comes to an end and a new season begins.

Weekly tarot horoscope for June 19 - 25:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Star

False hopes loom large this week as you spend much of the time wondering whether something is going to work out or if it's going to fail. You have the greatest of intentions at this time, Aries, but you are also teetering on the verge of huge doubt, which creates havoc in your world during this week. Keywords for the week: disillusionment, expectation, indulgence

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

A change in plans dominates this week's events for you, Taurus, as you quickly have to readjust to something that was definitely not what you had in mind. It's OK, you'll roll with it, but you would have appreciated a head's up, which is not what you'll be getting. Adapt as you do. Keywords for the week: reverse, surprise, adapting

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Getting through the week is your top priority, meaning you must stick to the plan and be stoic about what you decide. Some people are looking to you for direction, and while this may not be your ultimate idea of fun, you still feel responsible and up to the task. Keywords for the week: concern, responsibility, wisdom

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

What perplexes you this week is how you can take your brilliant ideas and make them manifest in a world that doesn't seem that interesting. You know you're on the right track, yet you can't seem to get started this week. Stick with your self-belief, and don't let this week prevent you from continuing to dream. Keywords for the week: vision, belief, non-conformity

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

While you have tons of great ideas coming up for the Summer, you may have to rein them in for a while, as there will be an obstacle that stands in the way between you and super progress. It's just a bump in the road, Leo, and you won't have to wait too much longer, but as for this week, think of it as a vacation BEFORE the one that isn't as much fun. Keywords for the week: anticipation, waiting, trust

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Scrimping and saving are paying off for you this week, Virgo, as your usual 'poverty consciousness' makes no sense. This week brings you luck and prosperity, so keep that in mind next time you think your life is slated for impoverishment. You are clearly experiencing good fortune, so open your arms and let it all come to you. Keywords for the week: prosperity, belief, acknowledgment

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Big decisions require meditative thinking, and it'd be best to pull away from the drama to make your decisions in peace. You need to spend time alone during this week, Libra, to gauge what is real and fantasy. There's a reality you must deal with, and you need to be at your best game. Keywords for the week: sobriety, focus, solitude

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

You might think you're being sneaky or clever this week, but you aren't aware that your actions are leading you backward rather than forwards. That 'thing' that you swore you'd never do again? Well, you're doing it again this week and simultaneously trying to convince yourself that that's not the case. It is, and you are guilty. Keywords for the week: theft, regression, ignorance

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

This week has you acting like you are the boss of everything, and whether or not there are folks in your life who appreciate this attitude, you don't care because you've found something that interests you. Now you are the self-designated gatekeeper on behalf of this interest. Whatever you are interested in, you will find that this is all you talk about. Keywords for the week: selfishness, snob, know-it-all

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

Playing it coy might not get you what you want this week, Capricorn, mainly because you might be overshooting your ability to charm. That will not only cost you but reflect on you in upsetting and disappointing ways. You may still have 'the gift,' but you can't expect everyone around you to think you're 'that cute.' You may be ... but then again, you may not be. Keywords for the week: over-estimating, foolish, goofy

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Judgment

Big week for Aquarius as this is the time when you get up and get out of whatever situation you are presently in, whether it is related to love, location or profession. It might be a good time to review things like checklists or dates. Mistakes made during this week could cause a riot, so be on your best behavior and do what is suitable for yourself. Keywords for the week: wisdom, thoughtfulness, mental awareness

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

Something will come up for you this week, Pisces, and it's not what you had in mind. However, you will not let it ruin your plans or change your mind. You have chosen the best way for you, and while you don't want anyone to know how much it means to you, you fool everyone by pretending not to care. This works for you and gets you what you want. Keywords for the week: naïveté, acting, pretense

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.