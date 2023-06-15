June 19 - 25 Chinese Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest For 3 Zodiac Signs

Which three Chinese zodiac signs are luckiest in love during the week of June 19 - 25? They are the Snake, Rabbit, and Horse, but we haven't left anyone out. Here's a special love horoscope for the week no matter what your Chinese sign is.

It can feel disheartening when we encounter a lot of rejections in love or feel like the dating pool is full of unsuitable people who are only after the wrong things. But that's a life challenge just like any other. After all, getting into a prestigious university wouldn't feel as good if anyone could walk in and get a seat. Look at finding love in the same way.

Count it as a win when you identify someone unsuitable and walk away from the red flags before they drag you down. Count it as a win each time you uphold your honor, and do not allow petty people to diminish you. Each time you close a chapter, when you know the story has taken a bad turn, count it as a win. Miracles do happen sometimes. But often, it is up to us to make that miracle happen. Now let's focus on the three Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love the week of June 19 - 25.

Three Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love June 19 - 25, 2023:

1. Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025, 2037)

Snake, an internet meme has the potential to bring you love this week. What starts as a fun collaboration can connect you to someone who holds a key to your heart. If you are single, your luck in love this week depends on you listening to your intuition or the wise counsel of good friends. Some Snakes are on the verge of making a big mistake by choosing someone who is a liar or moving too fast with a person you barely know. Others may even be moving states to be with this person, and it's a mistake. Good advice can sometimes be the luckiest thing that can happen to someone, even if it hurts your heart now. So, be careful.

If you are in a struggling relationship and facing issues with your partner, you'll find a solution to your conflict this week. Or, you will realize that water has already run over the bridge, and it's time to move on. Most of you will find that people support you this week.

2. Rabbit

(1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023, 2035)

Rabbit, this will be a mad week for love for you. Some of you are going on vacation later in the week and will interact with someone who catches your eye immediately. Others of you have a secret admirer, whether you are single or not.

If you are single, you may interact with potential marriage partners this week, especially if your parents are setting you up in an arranged marriage situation. Or, you always date people who intend to find the right person for yourself. You aren't interested in hooking up and going your separate ways after the fun ends. This week, your values and self-esteem will play a significant role in your love life.

In a relationship, you must have that conversation with your significant other that you've been putting off for a while. It can be about whether or not you want kids or how the two of you should budget and spend your money. It can also be something else that's just as important to you but which you are afraid of bringing up because you have past bad experiences around that topic with exes. Trust yourself, and don't postpone this any further.

3. Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026, 2038)

Horse, this week is about closing unnecessary chapters and starting something new. If you are dealing with a Snake or Rat, read their horoscopes as well. Luck favors those who dare to do right by themselves when they know they are hurting and something needs to change.

If you are single, you will be chock-full of energy this week. Your sexual drive may also be at an all-time high. If that makes you want to go out and just have some fun, go for it! Your life is yours. Don't let others burden you with their prejudices or life choices. You are not them. They are not you. You may not find true love, but fun times often unlock other interesting adventures and opportunities.

If you are in a relationship, try to meet your partner halfway this week. It's not just about you or them. It's about both of you and what would make both happy and allow your relationship to grow and thrive beautifully. If that means dividing the chores more equally, do it. It's unhealthy to be the perpetual giver, nor is it healthy to be a perpetual receiver. If you work well together and maintain balance, luck will continue to bless you.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.