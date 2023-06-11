If it truly matters to you, you'll try to achieve it. Luck isn't fleeting or something you can find — but something you create for yourself. It's the ability to focus more on the redirection than the letdown, to see every supposed failure as an opportunity for growth, and never give up on what you envision.

Whether it's a romantic relationship, career success or simply feeling healed from your chaotic past, luck is always available — but it's only created by your motivation and work. As Saturn retrogrades in Pisces, you will be asked to focus on the greater meaning behind your life and the blocks or obstacles preventing you from stepping into true freedom and abundance.

While beginning this process, the New Moon in Gemini rises, reminding you there is always another option, path, and way of doing things.

Don't be so stubborn. You don't allow yourself to see the quickest way to the summit you seek may be to blaze a brand-new trail because luck is created by the willingness never to give up and the flexibility to readjust until you do it constantly.

The luckiest day for your zodiac sign the week of June 12 - 18:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Your luck lies within the truth you are willing to accept. As Saturn turns retrograde in Pisces, activating your sector of reality and the unconscious, it's time to reflect on what you choose or not to acknowledge.

You can paint the truth in any color, and still, it will be the same. The sooner you accept it, the sooner you learn how to make it work for you. There's nothing to be afraid of and everything to gain.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Who you surround yourself with often says more than your words, especially regarding how you feel about yourself. It can become easy to choose a network or circle simply because of commonalities or similarities, but it doesn't mean those people genuinely reflect who you are or what you want to create in your life.

As Saturn turns retrograde in Pisces, let yourself do a deep dive in reflecting on what you've chosen to include in your life, reflecting about yourself and your process. You can always choose differently, but awareness is the key to being able to do it.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Your career has been up for reflection since the beginning of the year when Saturn first moved into Pisces. Simply showing up and collecting a paycheck is no longer fulfilling your deep desire for a deeper purpose. While it can seem overwhelming to claim your dreams and power, it also allows you to step into the role of creator.

Once Saturn becomes retrograde in Pisces, activating your career sector, it's time to remove the blocks from following your purpose. Where your purpose is, is also where your greatest abundance will be discovered.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Let yourself soar and go beyond the comfort zone you had believed you had to stay within. You are meant for wonderful things; it's just that you may need to leave where you are to discover them. Everything you want is within reach, but you must let yourself take risks to reach them.

Saturn retrograde in Pisces ignites your luck sector and reminds you, you cannot fail. You must get serious about your dreams, pursue them with never-ending courage and take the risk luck will require of you.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

No one else can give you a new beginning if you still hold yourself to past failures or choices. As much as you've grown, it seems a part of you still doesn't quite believe you have — or you are worthy of all you seek. You must put the stake in the ground and leave everything there.

The New Moon in Gemini will activate your social circle and reputation sector, helping you recognize the new beginning is your responsibility to create. You can either sit and wait forever for someone else to hand you what you desire, or you can go out and get it for yourself.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

As the New Mon in Gemini occurs in this part of your life, a new beginning is coming into your career sector. There may be a decision you have to make between a logical human choice and one which defies logic but in which your soul is pulled in. While you can always debate the benefits of sense if you want to go somewhere, you've never been before. You need to answer the call of your soul.

Accept some things can't be explained, and usually, the best parts of life fall into this category. You've already gone the route of staying on the well-worn path and regretting not taking risks when you had an opportunity, but now it's time to make sure you live with no regret.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

You are being given an incredible gift this week as the New Moon in Gemini lights up your luck sector prompting possibilities and opportunities to be showered over you by the universe. But to be in the place to seize them, you must get out of your head and into your body. Stop thinking about everything so much and simply pay attention to how it feels in your body.

Your body is where your truth lives; you can always find your center. Instead of questioning the opportunities coming in or feeling overwhelmed because so much is happening at once, feel grateful the universe is finally responding and helping you reach a new level of your life.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

You are ready for joy, happiness, luck and love. There is no caveat this time; it's simply what you have done the work to create and what you are poised to attract. During this time, remember you are not who you were, nor are those in your life. This is an incredibly new chapter in which you are learning as much about others as you are yourself, which means everything needs to be approached as such.

Saturn retrograde in Pisces activates your joy sector as you understand more deeply what has prevented you from embracing those good positive feelings in your life so you can rid yourself and your life of anything which isn't a part of the life you want to live — and the luck you want to attract.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Home is where the heart is, but it's also where the soul resides as well. Home isn't just a place with four walls and a bed, but a place you feel at ease within. Somewhere which inspires you, creates a feeling of peace, and even helps you to become better for yourself. While you are the forever wanderer, a home also is where your roots are and the place that allows you to traverse new horizons continually.

As Saturn retrogrades in Pisces, activating your home and family sector, there is a divine opportunity to reflect more on what you have created for yourself and the obstacles that may have prevented you from building what you truly desire. This means examining the conditions that put a community at risk and identifying needs that can protect against those problems.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

When you can set your ego aside and be open to better ways of doing things, you embrace growth and align yourself with the path of fate. This week, there is an immense opportunity for you to begin a new healthy fresh chapter in your life with greater balance and mindfulness of your overall well-being.

The New Moon in Gemini helps you focus on what you need to feel and do your best, even if you never considered it. If it feels uncomfortable, embrace the new because you will find your luck there.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

You just finished a significant era of your life while Saturn was moving through your sign of Aquarius. This brought all sorts of lessons, healing and clearing. While this more challenging chapter is over, it doesn't mean there isn't magic to find. Now you have grown in the ways you have. It's time to rediscover your sense of self-worth and to feel a greater connection to your purpose in life.

Saturn retrograde in Pisces lights up your value sector, helping you embrace a new level of self-worth and reflecting on how you create financial abundance. A new career or purpose-related opportunity may present itself, which can help you align both, which is the key to long-term luck and abundance.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

You are the dream weaver of the zodiac. The visionary and the one who is often told there's no way to make it a reality, yet you still have the uncanny ability to achieve anything. Since Saturn moved into your sign of Pisces, you've been taking your dreams more thoughtfully and focusing on the work they require of you instead of just the parts filled with joy or fun.

As Saturn retrogrades within Pisces, you will get a deeper sense of what you need to focus on or address to allow you to bring your dreams to fruition. While luck is often thought of as something you have or doesn't have, you're beginning to understand it's something you must work to achieve.

