What To Manifest With Your Heart On June 10, By Zodiac Sign

Activate your heart and let your dreams become reality.

By Kate Rose — Written on Jun 09, 2023

Today, Saturday, June 10, 2023, the Last Quarter Moon rises in the emotional water sign of Pisces. This brings a time of responsibility, healing and release necessary to enter a new stage of your life. The Last Quarter Moon represents a distinct time to focus on what is growing.  

In this case, it's about the intentions you have been trying to manifest in your life. Focus on what is growing versus what seems not to, no matter how you might try. Recommit yourself to the truth of your heart and the reality that your dreams are meant to become. As you do, you will step into a brand-new phase of your life where you can work to manifest your divine destiny. 

What each zodiac sign needs to manifest on June 10:

Aries  

(March 21 - April 19)  

Manifest: Healing 

Light a violet candle and place sprigs of lavender at its base while repeating the affirmation. Anoint yourself with ylang-ylang for greater peace.  

Affirmation For Today: I am at peace and healing myself.  

Taurus  

(April 20 - May 20) 

Manifest: Meaningful connection 

Place Carnelian into your water bottle daily as you repeat the powerful affirmation.  

Affirmation For Today: I am embracing new and meaningful connections in my life.  

Gemini  

(May 21 - June 20) 

Manifest: Purpose 

Take a gold candle and etch the word purpose into it. Anoint it with olive oil and place sprigs of basil around its base. Repeat the affirmation ten times while sitting in front of your sacred space.  

Affirmation For Today: I am seeking a greater purpose in alignment with my soul.  

Cancer  

(June 21 - July 22) 

Manifest: A connection to the divine 

Create a tea from calendula and chamomile. Place a piece of amethyst in the bottom of your cup. While sipping your tea, repeat the affirmation, breathing in the intention.  

Affirmation For Today: I am opening myself to connect with divine guidance.  

Leo  

(July 23 - August 22) 

Manifest: Radical intimacy 

Sit in front of your partner and place one another's hand on each other's heart. Synch your breath and silently repeat the affirmation while maintaining eye contact for four minutes. Anoint each other's heart chakra with ylang-ylang for greater depth in love.  

Affirmation For Today: I am preparing myself for radical truth and intimacy in my relationship.  

Virgo  

(August 23 - September 22) 

Manifest: A new chapter in love 

Take a basil leave and write the word 'love' on it. Place it under your pillow, repeating the affirmation before falling asleep.  

Affirmation For Today: I am attracting a new and dynamic chapter in my romantic life.  

Libra  

(September 23 - October 22) 

Manifest: Self-care 

Create a quiet space in the morning while enjoying chamomile and raspberry leaf tea. Repeat the affirmation and feel what your body needs for the day ahead.  

Affirmation For Today: I am prioritizing my self-care in all ways.  

Scorpio  

(October 23 - November 21) 

Manifest: Abundance of joy 

Create an altar with a pink candle and daisies. As you meditate in this space, repeat the affirmation silently and visualize a warm light of joy radiating from your body.  

Affirmation For Today: I hold space for joy, love and peace.  

Sagittarius  

(November 22 - December 21) 

Manifest: A decision regarding home and family 

Write down what you need to decide upon on a slip of paper. Fold it three times with lavender and a basil leaf. Place it under your pillow and repeat the affirmation before bed.  

Affirmation For Today: I am ready to make a major decision for myself and my family.  

Capricorn  

(December 22 - January 19) 

Manifest: Emotional healing 

Using rose oil, massage your heart chakra while repeating the affirmation. Lay in fish poses afterward while visualizing the release of healing washing over you.  

Affirmation For Today: I embrace emotional healing within myself and my relationships.  

Aquarius  

(January 20 - February 18) 

Manifest: Self-worth 

Take a coin and write your name on it. Place it on an east-facing windowsill for a new beginning while repeating the affirmation.  

Affirmation For Today: I can live the life of my dreams.  

Pisces  

(February 19 - March 20) 

Manifest: Authenticity 

Place an amethyst beneath your pillow before bed while anointing yourself with lavender oil. Silently repeat the affirmation as you fall asleep.  

Affirmation For Today: I am freeing myself to be my true radiant self.  

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.