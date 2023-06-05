Every Chinese Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For June 5 - 11, 2023

Your weekly Chinese zodiac sign horoscope for June 5 - 11, 2023 is here! But first, let's take a look at the message of the week for everyone.

The strongest trees have the deepest roots. But they don't grow in infertile soil. It's the same with us humans. Positive support and guidance, especially during one's younger years, can literally make or break one's life. So if you had the good fortune of having supportive elders in your life, never forget your good fortune and make sure to honor them.

Also, most people who think they made it on their own tend to forget the vast network of positive influence and blessings paving the path for them. This also includes choosing the right partner for yourself as inviting a fox into your house can only end in disaster. Now let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for June 5 - 11, 2023.

Chinese zodiac sign weekly horoscope for June 5 - 11, 2023:

Rat

(1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 6th

Luckiest Day for Money: June 7th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 9th

Rat, take heart this week. Some of you may have a fight with your parents over differences of opinions of whether you should move out of their home or not. You may feel they restrict your freedom too much or do not respect that you are an adult now. They, on the other hand, believe that elders should always make decisions for the young one's life, regardless of how old they may be.

Some of you may even feel like you are being forced to make important life decisions, like who you should marry and when you should marry, even though you are not ready. A direct confrontation won't help your cause this week. You have to observe the situation to come up with a solution.

Ox

(1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 11th

Luckiest Day for Money: June 10th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 9th

Ox, be careful with your spending this week. You may end up shorting yourself for the rest of the month. Some of you, especially if you are a single parent, need to believe that you can do it – whatever the difficult task or challenge might be ahead of you. Don't lose hope. The universe helps those who help themselves. And sometimes, unexpected help comes from unexpected places. If you are part of a commune, whether religious or a hobby circle, don't forget yourself while in the company of others.

Tiger

(1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 9th

Luckiest Day for Money: June 8th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 6th

Tiger, if you are pregnant and have your due date this week or the next, take heart. The experience will be painful, but you will feel extraordinary afterward. For others of you, now's not the right time to start that project or propose that idea you have been holding on to. There are certain problems in your environment — maybe people, maybe something else – that will lead to failure at this time.

Rabbit

(1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 5th

Luckiest Day for Money: June 6th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 7th

Rabbit, you're probably tired of hearing that you are lucky this year. But you are! And this week will remind you of that once again. It's almost like your luck will shine so brightly, it will temporarily blind those who may think of getting in your way. Some of you are self-starters and do not depend on others. The week will be even more extraordinary for you because of that. Keep tapping into this powerful energy and have faith in yourself. You will ace through it all!

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 7th

Luckiest Day for Money: June 8th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 11th

Dragon, the energy of this week is not set in stone for you. That means the week can either be really good or really bad. It all depends on many factors, including you, your decisions, the people around you, and random human experiences. It can't be helped. Sometimes life throws us curveballs and it looks like you are entering one such period at this time. If you feel scared or want to engage with your natural problem-solving abilities, a daily incense meditation ritual will help you at this time.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 11th

Luckiest Day for Money: June 11th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 11th

Snake, some of you might be in a third-party situation without realizing it. Or, there's someone close to you (maybe not emotionally close, but in your proximity) who covets your partner or a wonderful opportunity you just received. They may even covet your family if you have a large, loving family. Read the horoscope for Horse, Ox, and Rat, if you are dealing with any of those zodiac signs.

Horse

(1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 11th

Luckiest Day for Money: June 11th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 10th

Horse, you may feel like you are stuck in a conundrum this week. Your heart wants you to go one way but your head wants you to be practical and focus on making money and staying stable. This can be related to your love life, your career, or anything else. Some of you may be athletes who just got an opportunity that requires a personal sacrifice or needs you to leave your comfort zone or relocate to a different city or country. Have faith in yourself. You can be practical and follow your dreams at the same time. You'll figure it out.

Goat

(1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 7th

Luckiest Day for Money: June 8th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 8th & 9th

Goat, you may have a fight with your children this week. Especially your daughter over something related to their love life. This is meant doubly for you if your child was born in a Year of the Rat or Ox. You want to keep them out of harm's way, but if you keep butting heads you will push them away even further. And that can lead to more harm than good. The message for you this week is to keep a level head and not blow a fuse immediately if someone doesn't agree with you. In life, you don't always get what you want. But you can always negotiate for a better outcome for everyone involved.

Monkey

(1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 9th

Luckiest Day for Money: June 10th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 11th

Monkey, something will happen this week that will directly make you question your dreams and if you should even chase after them. A part of you will immediately want to squash these feelings and not think about them. But another part of you will want to be practical and consider your options. This is especially true if you are dealing with a Rabbit zodiac sign and are at loggerheads with them. Retreating is a better option at this time. Don't cross the Rabbit.

Rooster

(1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 11th

Luckiest Day for Money: June 11th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 11th

Rooster, this week will be incredibly creative for you. You will be full of ideas and expressions. And some of you may even get inspired while you are sleeping or dreaming. If you are looking for love, now's also a great time to put yourself out there. Your natural beauty will be at an all-time high this week. You will stand out easily from the “competition” or from the crowd, in general. If you are dealing with a Horse or Goat, read their horoscopes as well.

Dog

(1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 11th

Luckiest Day for Money: June 11th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 11th

Dog, this week's great for chasing after your dreams. Especially if you are in your younger years (early 20's or teens). Your peers will also cooperate with you more easily this week. Some of you may even do something together with them, whether in sports or in a project. Just be careful of who you trust and who you don't. There's someone in your circle who likes to coast on the efforts of others and pretend as if they are contributing when they are not.

Pig

(1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 11th

Luckiest Day for Money: June 7th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 6th

Pig, this week will not be a great one for you. But don't lose hope, especially if you have recently suffered a breakup. You will be facing some challenges in your relationships with people this week. Some of you may even feel like people are ganging up against you. Maybe at your workplace. Or at home. Use your judgment at this time and proceed more cautiously. And if you are dealing with a Snake or Rabbit, read their horoscopes as well.

