5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest The Week Of June 5 - 11, 2023

Five Chinese zodiac signs are luckiest in the week of June 5 - 11, 2023. But before we get to them, here's the lucky message of the week for everyone.

Sometimes trusting your instincts is the luckiest thing one can do. It can make you jump out of the way of a moving car. And also pull you away from a toxic relationship even though the red flags were being hidden with expert precision.

Most of you have much better instincts than you give yourself credit for. Your mistrust stems from an excessive focus on perfection. After all, jumping out of the way of a car will still get you cut and scraped, but the alternative would be terrifying. Don't fixate so much on perfection. Trust yourself!

Dragon symbology will be lucky for you this week. You can pin a dragon badge to your clothes or carry a dragon talisman with you. For some of you, combining this with the color red will enhance your personal power. You need it at this time. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest this week.

The 5 luckiest Chinese zodiac signs the week of June 5 - 11, 2023:

1. Horse

(1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026)

Divine protection

Horse, the way you are lucky this week is through the power of divine protection. You may or may not believe in mystical forces coming to your aid, but you will be safe from harm arising from enemies of all kinds. Their conniving ideas will fail to corner you. And potential betrayals will have zero effect.

Some of you may even turn the tables on those who wish to bring harm your way. If the symbology of “the judge” means anything to you, that's important this week as well. The color green will also be lucky for you this week. And so will wheatgrass juice (if you are not allergic).

2. Rabbit

(1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023, 2035)

Powers of deduction

Rabbit, your intuitive powers (or gifts) will be at an all-time high this week. It can be because of the planetary configurations right now. Mainly Jupiter and the Moon. But some of you are naturally intuitive and use your abilities all the time. This is why you are on the luckiest list this week.

Your intuition will show you the right path and reveal many things to you. Just make sure you don't brag about this or try to convince others to follow alongside you. Your abilities are real regardless of who believes it or not. Use them to chart the right course for yourself at this time.

3. Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024, 2036)

Lucky hits

Dragon, your luck this week will work in a weird way. You won't know it, but if you suddenly feel like doing something out of the blue, do it. You will be surprised how lucky that venture turns out for you. For some of you, this is literally referring to gambling where the numbers you call out or bet on will turn out to be surprising winners.

But that's the thing if you think and decide your next move, your luck won't work. You can't really control the flow of your luck this week. So don't get too confident. The color green and yellow will be lucky for you this week. You can place a bunch of sunflowers on your work desk to tap into this energy.

4. Goat

(1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027)

Lucky inspiration

Goat, you will feel pretty inspired this week. Some of you may even decide to randomly update your fashion sense or get a new haircut. You tend to suppress your inner genius. Don't do that this week. You will be surprised how incredible some of your projects turn out to be, whether at work or at home. Some of you were raised in households that did a number on your self-esteem or eroded away your confidence. This is what constantly gets in the way of you getting lucky. The color yellow will be lucky for you this week.

5. Pig

(1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031)

Lucky ideas

Pig, your ideas will be pretty lucky this week. But only in the career arena of life. So if you randomly feel like looking for fresh employment opportunities or doing something different, go for it! Some of you will benefit from doing a rose petal and salt ritual to clear out the negative energy from your home and personal space. Oranges will also be lucky for you this week. Especially if you share it with someone you are close to.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.