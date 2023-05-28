Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Week, May 29 - June 4, 2023

Luck is always on your side. You often doubt your worthiness or how you could make it a reality. Yet, even in those moments, setbacks aren't because it's not meant for you, but instead, because you are being encouraged to heal the parts of you that believed you didn't deserve it.

Whether it comes to career or even love, to receive the absolute best, believe you deserve it. When you know what you deserve, you become an unstoppable force the universe can't help but conspire with.

For this week, here's your zodiac sign's luckiest day to help you know when to maximize your opportunities.

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week for May 29 - June 4, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, June 3rd

The Full Moon in Sagittarius on Saturday, June 3rd, lights up your luck sector, helping you to embrace new opportunities and possibilities for greater expansion. There is absolutely nothing under this energy you can't achieve. While it could bring fruition to an important project, it can also usher in a new way of looking at abundance.

Use this to release any doubts of worthiness that may have prevented you from fully receiving what you've been trying to manifest.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, June 1st

The energy is about as lucky as it comes for you right now. Jupiter, the planet of luck, will align with the North Node in Taurus, your zodiac sign, helping to bring confidence and certainty to those ideas you've been toying with.

If you've been asking for a sign from the universe to act, this is it. You just must believe in yourself and not get caught up in the ways life will undoubtedly change if you act. You can't have the life you want if you're unwilling to do whatever it takes to build it.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Monday, May 29th

There has been a shift in how you're thinking about your career and even finances. While you can be extremely focused on your career and want to achieve financial success, there has been a lack of connection to what you do. You may have reached the pinnacle of what you had hoped, only to realize it didn't feel like you thought it would.

In the week ahead of May 29 – June 4, as Sun in Gemini aligns with Saturn in Pisces, in your career sector, you can start to understand more of what it is you are seeking and how to feel like you're not just successful — but living your purpose as well.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Monday, May 29th

Saturn is currently in Pisces as it lights up your luck sector, making you believe no dream is too big. Yet, it's also showing that for it to be true, you must work for what you want to create. The ideas and dreams for expansion are yours, as they are divinely given to you, but it doesn't mean they will come to fruition without commitment.

Use this energy to embrace a greater seriousness and commitment to your dreams. Deal with what comes up, and instead of seeing them as setbacks, find gratitude for having had a chance to settle them or course correct. There is no wrong path to the life of your dreams, just the desire to never give up.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, June 1st

You've been moving through career, and life changes recently, which have felt bigger than you had dreamed, as if some surprise moments from the universe have delivered you to new and different crossroads. Just because you talked yourself into accepting what was, doesn't mean it was where you were meant to remain.

The energy of Jupiter and the North Node aligning in Taurus during the week of May 29 – June 4, 2023, will help you take the path of greatest abundance because it is also the one that will lead to your fate.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, June 1st

Life is beautiful, but it also tends to never go according to plan or even operate on your timing. In the week of May 29 – June 4, 2023, it's important to see every unexpected detour as something to be grateful for. The best parts of life are those which are seldom planned. Yet the more you can honor this and find gratitude for how things turned out differently than you'd hoped, the more luck you will inevitably attract.

Jupiter and the North Node are together in your luck sector, a transit full of possibilities and expansion — you only need to teach yourself to see it as such.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Monday, May 29th

Sun in Gemini is a highly beneficial time for you as it lights up your luck sector. During the week of May 29 – June 4, 2023, as it aligns with Saturn in Pisces, you may get a dose of what you need to change within your life to seize all the opportunities that are popping up around you right now.

This will help you incorporate healthier ways of thinking and being into your life which will put you right in the prime spot to truly see what decisions are for your highest good so you can embrace all the luck the universe has in store for you.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, June 3rd

You need to be clear about what you are worth because this will determine what you do not just attract but accept. Learning your self-worth and honoring what you deserve creates a ripple effect that changes everything from career to love.

This week as the Full Moon in Sagittarius occurs on Saturday, June 3rd, expect a heightened moment around stepping into your worth and embracing all the lessons you've learned. This is your moment to shine, so don't waste time fearing the light.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, June 3rd

A Full Moon within your zodiac sign allows you to reach a new level of self-growth, healing and awareness. It provides you a moment to reflect on your authenticity and gauge how much you are honoring your truth or if it's still something that intimidates you instead. This lunar event during the week of May 29 – June 4, 2023, truly is one of the pinnacles of the year for you.

The universe is calling you to step into your full power and potential, as you already have everything you need within yourself to keep growing to reach the heights you dream of. You just need to see for yourself.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Monday, May 29th

In anything you do, from eating to communicating, there is a range from unhealthy to healthy. For most, a balance between trying to do the best while having grace for when it can't occur is the norm. Yet, depending on the area of your life it affects, sometimes the norm just won't do.

You're being called to embrace healthier communication by aligning the Sun in Gemini with Saturn in Pisces, activating your communication and health sectors. It's vital to prioritize active listening and create space for others, as you expect them to do for you. Despite any discomfort, the most central themes are the ones that require open sharing, as they hold the key to unlocking newfound luck in your life.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, June 3rd

Your social circle determines so many of the opportunities you take. Your friends, family and even neighbors not only can help point you in the right direction and introduce connections, but they also tend to affect what you feel you are worth.

You deserve to be surrounded by those who believe you deserve it all and can accomplish anything. It's time you decided never to settle for less again, and as the Sagittarius Full Moon peaks in your social sector on Saturday, June 3rd, this realization has never felt clearer.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, June 3rd

Usually, you're more concerned with the work of your soul than the one in your career, yet when they can combine is when you become unstoppable. Saturn in your zodiac sign has been helping you to become more serious and committed to your dreams. As the Sagittarius Full Moon occurs in your career sector on Saturday, June 3rd, you will find the success you intuitively knew was always meant for you.

Don't worry about it looking like anyone else's version of it. You are creating your authentic path, which often means blazing a trail while you do it, ensuring it's also the one you're meant to take.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.