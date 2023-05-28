Every Chinese Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For May 29 - June 4, 2023

Your weekly Chinese zodiac sign horoscope for May 29 - June 4, 2023, is here once again. But first, here's the message of the week for everyone. There's a method to the madness. And if you consider yourself a maverick, let the judgments and harsh words roll off your back like water off a duck.

You don't need to explain the process to those who are not in the know or are not specialized in what you are specialized in. If you are an engineer, this message is especially true for you. More so if you are working on a new build that is pushing the envelope of what is possible and what is not.

Some of you feel like you are ready to marry and settle down at this time, but you don't know when that will happen. Maybe you haven't found the right person for you yet. Or you may feel like the pool of choices is not to your liking. Whatever the case might be, be more patient. Life happens in cycles.

And sometimes it's the season of love and other times it's the season for career advancement. Maybe your season of love isn't here yet. But it will. Now let's focus on the weekly horoscope for every Chinese zodiac sign for May 29 - June 4, 2023.

Chinese zodiac sign weekly horoscope for May 29 - June 4, 2023:

Rat

(1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 3rd

Luckiest Day for Money: May 29th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 4th

Rat, this week calls on you to be more balanced in your thoughts and actions. Even if you prefer working alone, sometimes you have to set that preference aside to work well within a team, and vice versa. Other situations may ask you to be more considerate about who to cooperate with and who you do not. This applies to other areas of life as well. If you are dealing with or dating a Snake or Monkey, read their horoscopes as well.

Ox

(1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 2nd

Luckiest Day for Money: June 1st

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 3rd

Ox, you are blossoming beautifully at this time and are living a beautiful, blessed life. If the latter part doesn't resonate with you financially, the message is about your health. For some of you, your intuition has been getting stronger recently. Or you have been working on yourself so you can speak up more, express yourself clearly, and set better boundaries. Keep up the great work! You are headed in the right direction. The color blue might be significant for you this week.

Tiger

(1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 3rd

Luckiest Day for Money: June 4th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 4th

Tiger, be careful of how you articulate yourself this week. You may accidentally say something that you didn't mean. Or, say something you absolutely meant but shouldn't have said. Others may perceive you as weak or naive or even stupid for being too open-hearted at this time. It's not your fault they are being dense.

But it's good to be aware of your surroundings and the kind of people you are dealing with. Some of you will be receiving a gift from the universe this week, but the nature of it is being hidden. It will be a good surprise. If you are dealing with a Rat, read their horoscope as well.

Rabbit

(1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 1st

Luckiest Day for Money: June 2nd

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 3rd

Rabbit, you keep forgetting that 2023 is your year! As in, you forget to utilize this massively favorable energy by spiraling into pessimism. You need to stop doing this! Half the year has gone by already. Don't waste your luck. This week you are being called to be courageous and bold and express yourself clearly.

Success favors those who favor themselves. Don't roll over and give up your seat to someone else just because they try to guilt you into doing it or bully you. If you don't build your fire now, it will be too late later. Think of snow anytime you become hopeless this week. The color white will also bring you peace at this time.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 4th

Luckiest Day for Money: June 4th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 4th

Dragon, you are looking for clarity, but you also do not want it. You are scared it will reveal something to you that you cannot face. You may scoff at this because you are a Dragon, but deep down this is hidden inside of you. Some of you may be experiencing a case of imposter syndrome at this time. The message for you is loud and clear – look at that which scares you and don't underestimate yourself and your ingenuity. You will surprise yourself.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Luckiest Day for Love: May 31st

Luckiest Day for Money: May 31st

Luckiest Day for Friendship: May 29th

Snake, this week is calling on you to be more mindful of your health and the things you eat. Some of you need to clean up your diet or add more greens and veggies to it. Others of you need to exercise more. You may also feel like updating your wardrobe this week. Don't hold yourself back. You can always budget a fixed amount for yourself before you go out shopping if you are scared you will overspend. You deserve this treat! If you are dealing with a Monkey or a Rooster, read their horoscopes as well.

Horse

(1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Luckiest Day for Love: May 29th

Luckiest Day for Money: May 29th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: May 29th

Horse, words of love can sometimes fall on deaf ears. Don't internalize their disaffection and disinterest as a problem within you. But don't pursue them and cross their boundaries either. You will find people eventually who will love you for who you are. Until then, shower that love on yourself and pamper yourself the way you want a lover to treat you.

Manifestations often come out of the blue when you do this. The colors red and green will be lucky for you this week. And if you are afraid that you will scare off someone because of bad breath, use a mouthwash right before you meet them to give yourself a much-needed confidence boost.

Goat

(1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 3rd

Luckiest Day for Money: June 1st & 3rd

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 2nd

Goat, your manifestation powers are strong this week. Read the weekly manifestation for your zodiac sign (western astrology) to make sure you don't squander this energy. Some of you need to slow down and pace yourself better at this time.

You may have a lot on your plate, but you are edging towards burnout because of this. Ask for help if you can. And delegate if that's possible for you. Some of you will benefit from introducing a daily tea ritual into your life as a simple practice for bringing you joy, peace, and meditative silence. Cucumber water and smoothies will also be beneficial for you this week.

Monkey

(1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 2nd

Luckiest Day for Money: June 3rd

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 1st

Monkey, practice makes perfect. If you are scared you will mess something up, practice at home if that's a possibility. You can even practice what you will say if something goes wrong (or right). This week is calling on you to breathe more intentionally as a meditative exercise. You may even benefit from asking a friend for input if you are concerned about something.

Just make sure they actually care about you to give you good advice. Bad advice is worse than no advice at all. If you are dealing with another Monkey, keep these points in mind even more. And if you are dealing with a Horse, read their horoscope as well.

Rooster

(1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 4th

Luckiest Day for Money: June 1st & 4th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: May 29th

Rooster, you need to be more mindful of your health this week. Especially your spiritual health and the energy you put out into the world. Words of love and gratitude exercises will be good for you this week. If you are dealing with a Dog, read their horoscope as well. The color yellow and yellow foods will be good for you this week.

Dog

(1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Luckiest Day for Love: May 30th

Luckiest Day for Money: May 30th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: May 29th

Dog, if you are in a close partnership with a Pig zodiac, you need to be more mindful of your relationship with them and if it's even worth having in your life. For some of you, this bond is dragging you down or will do so in the future. Also, be careful of gossip and gossiping this week.

You may unintentionally reveal something that you regret revealing later, or cause hurt feelings that will get you in trouble. If you are single, you will benefit from reading this week's love horoscope for your zodiac sign.

Pig

(1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 3rd

Luckiest Day for Money: June 4th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 4th

Pig, this week is calling on you to be more mindful of your spiritual or religious practices. Some of you may not be doing it with the full strength of your will and intention. Others of you will benefit from introducing some form of calming practice into your daily life.

It can be something as simple as focusing on your breathing for five minutes at a designated time or something more complex like yogasana, pilates, or any other qi-improving practice. If you are dealing with a Monkey or a Horse, read their horoscopes as well.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.