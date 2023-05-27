Every Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope For May 29 - June 4, 2023

Anything which requires risk is also a part of your growth. In the week ahead of May 29 – June 4, 2023, there is an opportunity for long-lasting change, yet a crucial decision is also a part of it. You may realize your truth more deeply and, as a result, feel a greater need for commitment — or even space, depending on what arises. This is a time to trust your intuition.

Don't let the logical desire for proof dissuade you from knowing what in your heart you already do, especially as in love sometimes. The definable evidence your decision was valid is unattainable. The heart speaks the words of intuition louder than the mind, so slow down, embrace the moments of joy, and listen to what you already know is the truth.

Every zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for May 29 - June 4:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Friday, June 2nd

Venus, the planet of love, has been moving through your communication sector, helping you to reflect more deeply on your romantic decisions and even the truth of your feelings. While you act first and think later, this has helped you slow down to ensure your action is based on your truth and not fear.

As Venus in Gemini aligns with Neptune in Pisces, expect a sudden realization or understanding which has previously evaded you. This will have the power to change everything.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Saturday, June 3rd

You must be willing to lose balance for love, at least temporarily. Sometimes, though, you fear things changing such that you either refuse to change or even put-up walls to protect yourself from what you want.

As the Full Moon in Sagittarius rises on Saturday, June 3rd, expect those walls to dissolve and the fears to evaporate. It's time to go all in on what you really want because love asks for nothing less.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Saturday, June 3rd

You must be willing to search for something better or even reasons why your current relationship may not be everything you want. You can find enough reasons to justify any thought or concern, but love isn't logical at the end of the day. It's emotional.

Use the Full Moon in Sagittarius on June 3rd to find peace within your romantic life, allow yourself to see the truth, and not let any other thoughts have the power to steal away your happiness.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Friday, June 2nd

You must believe something better is out there. Those who fear what your growth may mean for them will try to talk you out of your truth. They will try to convince you to settle simply because they have. Love is far more than simply accepting the worst of a relationship.

During the week of May 29 – June 4, use the energy to discover your truth because this is the key to fulfillment in love and expanding your life in all the ways you desire.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Saturday, June 3rd

It can become natural to expect the worst at a certain point simply because it has always happened. Yet, this is a traumatic response to protect yourself from other heartbreak. What you must do instead is to take a chance and believe this time might be different.

It's not about necessarily trusting the other person, though you should, but more you are trusting yourself. When you do this, you can embrace the full magnitude of the Full Moon in Sagittarius on June 3rd and allow yourself to receive all the happiness you deserve.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Saturday, June 3rd

Changes have taken root within your home and family life, and now it seems like the Full Moon in Sagittarius peaks on June 3rd. In this sector of your life, things will come full circle. It may not all look as you had planned, and there will inevitably be those moments of shock and awe, but to reach this point means that you should allow yourself to feel nothing but gratitude.

Be proud of yourself and your partner for working together and for getting through the hard moments, and now let yourself breathe deep as you embrace the brand-new beginning which is just starting to reveal itself.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Thursday, June 1st

There has been a lot of energy around you recently about needing to clear the past away, so you don't let it negatively affect your future. There isn't anything wrong with you because this is happening, but it speaks to the amount of goodness and change coming in.

Jupiter and the North Node will align in Taurus during the week of May 29 – June 4, which will help you receive confirmation for your decisions and encourage you to forgive, accept and embrace all which has happened so you can more fully be free to move into what is next.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Friday, June 2nd

Transformation can often feel like a drug for you as you always seek to go deeper, become better and ultimately learn more. The thing is, though, this also can't be rushed. Just because you are ready to read the final page doesn't mean it's been written.

The week of May 29 – June 4, will give you some of the clarity you've been seeking. This will help you understand what specifically needs to change so you can let in more space for joy and happiness in your romantic life.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Friday, June 2nd

You may be the seeker of truth, yet your romantic relationship is frequently a space where you struggle to feel confident enough to decide which sits right with your soul. There has been a lot of energy recently within your relationship and home sectors, signifying a change — and a decision is on its way.

It's important to be mindful of the lessons you've learned in the days ahead, as you don't need to repeat the past unless you consciously choose to. When the truth does surface, don't go questioning it. Simply accepting it can go a long way in building the confidence you need.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Thursday, June 1st

You must believe you're worthy of happiness and joy and not be anything in your romantic life that needs to be figured out. It's common for someone who approaches life with a conquering fix-it attitude to become conditioned to think this is how life should always be. Yet, this only pushes away the very thing you're trying to create.

During the week of May 29 – June 4, as Jupiter and the North Node in Taurus align, you will receive a moment of confirmation and awareness which should let you release any self-sabotaging behaviors you haven't been aware of. Life becomes more enjoyable the moment you decide to make it so.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Thursday, June 1st

You have been steadily moving towards a place of greater commitment within your relationship, even if it sometimes caused some old fears or wounds to surface. All of this is part of the cleansing process. You can heal, but it doesn't mean the old wounds won't need to be tended to occasionally.

Once you can breathe into this simple truth, stepping into this chapter of abundance and love will be easier. During the week of May 29 – June 4, as Jupiter and the North Node align in Taurus, you can expect a season of growth in your relationship to begin. Just remember you can do it at your own pace too.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Friday, June 2nd

You need far more from love than you often advocate for. Yet it's not found in gifts or monetary exchanges but within quiet emotional support and connection moments. In love, you often require your partner to feel at home, and in the week of May 29 – June 4, 2023, as Venus in your home sector aligns with Neptune in Pisces, you will have a better idea of what it entails.

You have never needed perfection, but only to feel as if your heart is cared for by your loved one. Allow yourself to speak about your needs and advocate for yourself because communicating fully will create a space of honesty and transparency.

Important dates for the week of May 29 - June 4:

Monday, May 29th

The week begins as the Gemini Sun squares off with Saturn in Pisces, creating an opportunity for long-lasting change within your life. Instead of holding fear or trepidation regarding a new step you might take in your romantic life, this will help give you the confidence to move ahead with determination.

Saturn in Pisces also allows you to discover the greater meaning of what is going on in your romantic life. It's not just about love but your personal growth, which will help you make the most of this period of motivation.

Thursday, June 1st

Jupiter recently shifted to Taurus, giving you a solid and sensual foundation for creating a relationship. Jupiter is all about abundance, and today, as it aligns with the North Node in Taurus, an important event could redirect your path or confirm where you are now. This will allow you to feel greater confidence in your romantic decisions and see the need for stability and passion.

Be mindful of even the small moments today, which can represent whether the love you're in is truly the one meant for you or if you only wish it was instead.

Friday, June 2nd

As the weekend settles in, Venus in Gemini will form a harmonious aspect with Neptune in Pisces, creating the perfect environment for love. Under this energy, you'll feel more romantic and peaceful. Taking time out from your demanding life and simply retreating to the comfort of your relationship will be a high priority. This could also result from confirming your decision at the start of the week.

Especially if things have been challenging recently, this is the perfect time to reconnect and remember why you fell in love with your partner in the first place.

Saturday, June 3rd

The Full Moon in Sagittarius peaks today as you are drawn into the belief love is supposed to be an adventure. Something has been brewing since the last New Moon, which was in Taurus, or even since the New Moon in Sagittarius at the end of November last year. Similar themes could be playing out now, which began at the end of last year, while the New Moon in Taurus will be helping to usher in a greater sense of stability.

Look for what seems illuminated around this time, especially regarding expansion, meaning and abundance. It's your chance to create and claim the relationship of your dreams fully, not because it will be perfect, but because it provides an adventure like nothing else.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.