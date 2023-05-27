3 Zodiac Signs Have 'Tedious' Weekly Horoscopes, May 29 - June 4, 2023

Three zodiac signs have rough weekly horoscopes on May 29 - June 4, 2023, due to the Moon opposite Mercury, and problems between Uranus and Jupiter. There's a certain kind of tension caused by the universe this week, and it will affect us down here on Earth in many different ways. Because the Moon will oppose Mercury, Uranus, and Jupiter, many of us may find it hard to get our thoughts together. We feel 'all over the place.' We've got some lovely trine energy to balance the confusing days with feelings of security and love. However, part of that 'all over the place' mood may come from not being able to feel as secure or loved as we might want to be.

We're also looking at a Scorpio Moon in Mars at the top of the week, which could set our week up so that we feel hostile and maybe ... overly adamant about something we need to do, perhaps a project or something revolving around self-help. With the Moon and Pluto coming close behind and a Full Moon in Sagittarius, we might find that we handle duress through coldness. This may be the week when we tell people off without caring about their feelings, which could also lead to feelings of guilt. We assume we have no empathy, and then BOOM, the empathy and the guilt that follows.

Mercury conjunct Uranus may just turn certain signs of the zodiac into 'the crazy one' as in, "What is wrong with that person, and why don't they just shut up and back off!?" We can expect much talking out of line, much insisting on opinion and instant regret for opening our mouths. We do not intend to be 'the crazy one,' and we're actually not crazy ... we just have opinions that rub other people the wrong way, and this might not be the best week to voice those opinions with 'the world.'

Three zodiac signs with rough weekly horoscopes starting May 29 - June 4, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You have always believed that you earn the right to speak up by showing that you are well-researched and well-spoken when it's time to open your mouth finally. This week has you chomping at the bit; you want to say something you feel you can no longer keep inside, which may or may not have anything to do with your romantic life. There's a good chance this 'speaking of your mind' may happen on social media, where you can stand up for something without taking responsibility for what you say.

Things haven't been going well for you, and this week makes you feel you're finally getting an opening to vent your frustrations. What makes this a delicate situation is that just because you need to vent doesn't mean that anyone will take you seriously, and not only that, you may find that this week puts you on the defense, which is NOT what you originally wanted. You want to vent and roll on, but if you do, you'll have to listen to the responses that drag you down.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This week's transits, May 29 - June 4, 2023, are so under your skin that you aren't even sure you're acting of your own volition. You feel on edge as if you're waiting for bad news, and while bad news is not on the way, you may just create an adverse condition for yourself because you can't help but think something wicked this way comes. In your case, Cancer, this is love-related and may play out as you pushing your romantic partner a little too hard, unconsciously trying to get a rise out of them.

You won't admit to wanting this 'fight,' but you have pent-up negative energy and feel 'safe' with letting it all out on your partner. You recognize how unfair you are being and hold on to the guilt caused by this. Guilt makes you feel worse, but it doesn't stop you from verbally going in for the kill. Your week feels like it's all about removing the thorn in your palm. It's painful until it's finally gone.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You would be well advised to watch your words this week, Sagittarius, as the stars are lined up so that you may quickly think that you're doing the right thing when all you're doing is offending everyone around you. It's true you have an opinion and have learned that, in this case, it's best to keep it to yourself, but that really isn't the Sagittarius way, is it?

And so, the rebellious warrior inside you may misjudge the timing, and you may very well end up saying what's on your mind, only to find out that you are now 'the enemy.' You love to be loved, so having people against you upsets you, which is all the more reason for you to learn your lesson: some opinions, at this point in history, must be kept quiet. Just try it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.