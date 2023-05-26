These 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Have A Lucky Week May 29 - June 4, 2023

Five Chinese zodiac signs are luckiest in the week of May 29 - June 4, 2023. But before we get to them, here's the lucky message of the week for everyone.

As above, so below. You reap what you sow. Some of you have worked really hard all your life, and the results of that are coming through now or is the reason why your life is the way it is. The i-ching hexagram “thunder over fire” is relevant for you at this time. Be grateful for the abundance and the goodness, but don't take it for granted.

A lot of you will be extremely lucky in love this week. Especially if you have a vacation planned or just got into a relationship. Strawberries will be lucky for some of you too. And pale gold drinks. Don't forget to tie up all the loose ends though!

Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest in the week of May 29 - June 4, 2023.

Five Chinese zodiac signs luckiest this week of May 29 - June 4, 2023:

1. Monkey

(1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Manifested luck!

Monkey, don't be surprised if you feel like you are flying this week. Your luck is supercharged right now and you are on the upswing. For some of you, this can literally mean an increased number of flights, whether domestic or international, because of the nature of your work and luck.

The color yellow will be lucky for you this week. You can wear a yellow pin badge with your clothes or yellow cufflinks to tie this into your fashion. But do it your way. For some of you, spicy foods will be lucky. Or, you will benefit from knowing the dietary preferences of your guest at work this week... and they may really enjoy spicy food. Especially from the Sichuan region.

2. Rooster

(1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Luck in communications

Rooster, this lucky streak can be because of Gemini season. You will be successful in the area of communications this week. For some of you, this is directly referring to your career if you have a job where you talk a lot or need to market or present your ideas. But this energy will also benefit those of you who are spiritualists or religious leaders in your community. What you say will make its way to the right people at this time. And they will be more than receptive to hearing about it.

The color green will be lucky for some of you. And you may also benefit from burning some sage at home or adding fresh sage to your food. A salt bomb bath will be good for you for warding off negative energies.

3. Dog

(1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Luck in stillness

Dog, stillness can feel unproductive and a massive waste of time, but your luck this week depends on your ability to still yourself and introspect. For some of you, this is literally referring to going still through meditation so you can empty your mind and allow inspiration to pour in. For others of you, this is referring to not being in a hurry in love and allowing your partner or the person you are dating to set the pace.

The colors purple, blue, and a mix of the two will be lucky for you this week. So will be crown symbols. This can be a literal reference to royalties if your career revolves around them or you are a historian. But it's also referring to your inner king or queen energy to bring confidence and shine to you this week.

4. Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Lucky destiny

Snake, the message in the intro is very relevant for you this week. And so is the message for the Dog zodiac sign if you are dealing with people born in the Year of the Dog. Some of you decided to take control of your destiny in the recent past and made some necessary changes. The good consequences of that will be apparent to you this week. Especially if it was related to moving overseas, whether for study or work.

Your luck with your friends and within your friendship circle will also be heightened this week. But don't take this as a sign that they will agree to every idea you present to them. Some of you may meet someone significant through your friend's circle if you are single right now.

5. Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

Luck in love

Dragon, your luck in love is really good this week. But there's a twist – if you try too hard or try to manipulate the situation, your luck will fade. So be cautious of this and don't drain your luck.

For some of you, incorporating a self-care routine into your everyday life will be very lucky for you. This can be something as simple as drinking more water. But it can also be picking up a skincare routine like wearing a beauty mask for thirty minutes before bed.

