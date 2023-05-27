3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are 'Incredibly Lucky In Love' May 29 - June 4, 2023

Three Chinese zodiac signs are luckiest in love in the week of May 29 - June 4, 2023. Are you one of them? Here's the love message of the week for everyone. If life gave you three choices and asked you to make a pick, what would be your choice: The ability to express yourself with no consequences, the ability to pursue your dreams with no doubts, or the ability to land on your feet no matter the times? Your answer is a glimpse of who you are on the inside, and also a portrait of the ideal partner for you.

Also, some of you are getting tired of the pool of people you usually interact with on dating sites or at social gatherings. You may even feel that the options are too young or that you are getting too old. It looks like you are looking for love in the wrong places. Surprisingly, the right places can never be listed. The meeting happens serendipitously while you are living your best life (whatever that means specifically to you).

Now let's focus on the three Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love in the week of May 29 - June 4, 2023.

Three Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love May 29 - June 4, 2023:

1. Horse

(1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Horse, if you are in a relationship, the hour is ripe for a new transformation. This can literally refer to a wardrobe update for both you and your partner, or going to the hair salon together for a grooming and pampering session. Some of you need to be more mindful of what you say this week. Especially if one or both of you have a problem with being passive-aggressive.

If you are single, this week will be a memorable one for you but in a way you cannot imagine. For some of you, you will finally see your ex get the comeuppance they deserve for the way they treated you. You may be the instigator yourself! Others of you will teach an obnoxious individual with red flags galore that you are not one to be toyed with or tricked. And the smooth way you'll do it will add an extra glow to your face for the rest of the week.

Of course, some of you may not be interacting with anyone this week. In that case, your self-love routine is being highlighted here. Show yourself the attention that only a king or queen deserves. Dress well, eat well, take a gorgeous bath, and do anything and everything that you know will make you feel confident, strong, and proud.

2. Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

Some of you, Dragon, may literally find out you are pregnant this week! (Or your partner is.) Some of you have been actively trying to have a child with no luck so far. Well, your luck is about to change. For some of you, this will be a pleasant surprise, even though the trip to the doctor's office may be a bit stressful. Some of you need to be more mindful though, especially if your family or in-laws are pressuring you to have a child ASAP. The stress is making the situation worse and is not conducive to creating a child of love. Going away on a vacation would be a great way to put those stresses behind you if your schedule allows for that now.

If you are single, do not be afraid of what the future holds. Some of you are practically unraveling behind the scenes or allowing the social narrative to make you feel like you are less than your peers because you are still single or childless. This may be especially true if you are of Asian descent and are being called a “leftover”. Your good judgment has brought you far in life. Can you imagine what your life would have been like if you had allowed other people's judgments to sway you back in the day? Do the same for your love life. When the right person shows up, you will let them in. It's not a “you” problem. It's a “them” problem.

3. Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Snake, you are the luckiest in love this week because of four reasons. You are doing well in life (regardless of your personal expectations), and that glow is making you more appealing and powerful to potential suitors and others. Second, you have stopped caring what other people think of you and your preferences in love. You may even be leaning into your introverted side and enjoying your travels around the world or being by yourself.

Third, you are being more careful of who you show love to and who you hold back from. You don't want to wear your heart on your sleeve anymore and instead want to be emotionally mature about love. And finally, you are leaning into your boss energy and being totally unapologetic about your needs, wants, and desires.

Whether you are single or in a relationship, these reasons are filling your life with love and removing the parasites from your presence. Just remember: love isn't just romantic love. All the other versions of love are also around you, making you truly lucky in love this week.

