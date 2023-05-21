Each Zodiac Sign's 'Powerful' Weekly Horoscope For May 22 - 28, 2023

Welcome to the weekly horoscope for May 22 - 28, 2023 for each sign of the zodiac. We have more Mars energy going for us this week than we might ever want, so we will use our force and might to get where we need to go. Mars energy may come with brute force, or it may light up our intelligence, but one thing is for sure ... it gets things done. By hook or by crook, and no matter what Sun sign we fall under during the week of May 22 - 28, 2023, we will see action and effectiveness. This is the week that we move. We shake. We take no prisoners, and we get what we need.

This is also the first week of Gemini season, which, in a way, makes many of us feel as though Summer has really started for us. We feel optimistic and a little giddy during the first week of Gemini, as we can only see the beginning stages of our 'big plans' for the Summer.

We've got 'things in mind' and want to accomplish as much as possible, and because of the many Mars influences that come forward during May 22 - 28, 2023, we can enact much of what we dream about doing.

If anything, we'll need to 'curb our enthusiasm' this week because of that Mars energy, because there will be times when we think we're doing the right thing, when all we're doing is forcing our way onto others.

We must watch out for controlling behavior in ourselves and others. Everybody is racing for the top this week, and we'll all have our version of 'taking what we believe is ours.' Let's review how each zodiac sign will ebb and flow with May 22 - 28, 2023, transits.

Weekly horoscope for all zodiac signs, May 22 - 28, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's time for you to take the stage, Aries, as you simply cannot see yourself sitting in the audience during the week of May 22 - 28, 2023. You have things that need to be said. Many people need to hear them. You are on fire, and it's all good. Mars energy is 'no biggie' to you, as you have always been able to fine-tune it towards the positive. You will let your natural leadership skills rule during this week and will be met with happy followers. All is well.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This week has you on the move, and that could mean literally, as in travel or up the ladder, career-wise. You are letting nothing stand in your way during the week of May 22 - 28, 2023, as you finally know exactly where you want to set your trajectory ... and off you go. The week's main feel is positive and driven. You have your vision and are going for it. You have stamina and creativity to back you up.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Maybe because it's your birthday season, or maybe you just feel good that all that Mars energy is seemingly 'on your side,' but you feel most excellent during the week of May 22 - 28, 2023. You can look back on your recent achievements with pride and the knowledge that YOU did it, nobody else. Gemini, this is a great feeling because you often feel left out. However, you can't be left out this week because you are large and in charge of everything.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This week has you reviewing your success, as nothing bothers you. You recognize what's needed and tend to it; no biggie. You have cultivated a garden of success, and only you can judge what that success is made of. All you know is that you feel good about life from May 22 - 28, 2023. Nothing threatens you, and if it tried, you laugh it off. You aren't taking things that seriously during this week, and in a way, that is your vacation. Interesting!

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You will decide to chuck it all and start anew as if on impulse. This could be a creative project or a complete and total lifestyle change. All you know is that during May 22 - 28, 2023, the time is right, and the time is NOW. You must eliminate what doesn't longer serve you, and you will. You will be on a relentless purge and won't stop until everything in your life is brand new and fresh. You will use all that Mars energy to renew yourself, and it will work.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Everything feels like it's hanging in the balance for you this week, May 22 - 28, 2023. As you know, you have to decide on something and are still somewhat confused about it. Gemini energy takes over this week for you, making you feel even more indecisive than usual, which is saying a lot. Fortunately, you'll get to take advantage of some of that Mars power, and you will do what you have to do.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This week brings you face-to-face with someone you have wanted to talk to and found ten zillion excuses for why you don't. You have never enjoyed confrontation, but Mars places you toe to toe with someone, possibly a loved one, with whom you need to converse. This makes you feel nervous, but you know you can't fall back on your naturally polite style. You have to say what's on your mind because the universe is putting you in the right place at the right time to do so.

RELATED: The Most Attractive Physical Feature Of Each Zodiac Sign

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What you need to get over this week is your sense of self-doubt. You have started to use this as your excuse, as if being doubtful is how you identify yourself now. During May 22 - 28, 2023, you'll recognize that you are seriously wasting time, and not only that, you are underestimating yourself. Since when did you become so namby-pamby? It's time to strap on that ol' Scorpio mega-power and get on the move. Do it.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Opportunities fly at you during the week of May 22 - 28, 2023, and you may get so heady over your good fortune that you might blow it if you think about it too much. You are in charge of your fate now, which can be a little scary. You aren't used to such good luck, so do yourself a favor and don't overthink it. While discretion is still advised, don't be so discreet that you miss out on all that is being offered to you.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Not only will you feel the intensity of the Mars transits this week, May 22 - 28, 2023, but you will also be letting so much of it get to you in all the wrong ways. What starts as you want a new life or a new and fresh start may end up with you throwing everything away in some passionate attempt to make it all happen faster. You need to watch your pace this week, Capricorn. Yes, wanting change is good, but measure your actions before you chuck everything out the window.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Creative energy fills your week up, but finishing a project is an entirely different story. You are happy to get involved but too distracted to complete anything. During the week of May 22 - 28, 2023, you'll feel as though you can do whatever the heck you want and that you won't cave to the pressures that be ... but your mistake is in that you think you can leave loose ends dangling, while you cannot. This week has you shirking responsibility while ignoring the idea that you are doing this.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

May 22 - 28, 2023, is the week you ignore everyone and do what you want. Fortunately, what you want to do is simply accomplish your tasks in private and in peace. You feel very creative this week, and all you really require is some personal space and the freedom to do your work at your leisurely pace. This isn't too much to ask, and while Gemini season seems to support this, you will have Mars's drive to ensure you get what you want.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.