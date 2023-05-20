The One Thing Every Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On May 21 That Will Actually Come True

Here's what every zodiac sign needs to manifest on May 21, 2023. There will always be someone who tells you it’s impossible. There will always be those who doubt your path or try to distract you from believing in yourself and your dreams. In order to embrace your fate, you must dispel the thoughts of others. You must hold to your divine will and shrug off or smile away the words of others when they say it can’t be done.

Those who haven’t been inducted into the power of manifestation or their intuition will always try to plant the seeds of doubts within others to validate their choices. However, you must persist. Choose to believe even when it may seem challenging because it separates those who manifest their dreams from those who simply live in their regrets.

What each zodiac sign needs to manifest on May 21, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Bold conversations

Hold a sunstone in your hands as you repeat the affirmation and place it in your clothing for the day as you generate a feeling of boldness.

Affirmation For Today: I am bold with my words and my intentions.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: New sources of income

Using clove, ginger and cardamom, create a tonic to drink as you repeat the affirmation as you trust in yourself to attract new sources of income.

Affirmation For Today: I am always striving to embrace new ways to become financially abundant.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Confidence in decisions

Take a stick and draw an ‘x’ on the ground, sprinkle it with cinnamon and plant the stick in the center of the ‘x.’ Repeat the affirmation and feel within yourself the strength and confidence to move ahead in life.

Affirmation For Today: I can make healthy, positive decisions in my life.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Truth

Using a crystalline cleanse, create an aura of the wishes for how things are as you invite in truth through the mantra.

Affirmation For Today: I embrace things for what they are rather than what I wish they were.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Networking

Induce a cycle of abundance and gratitude for extending what you hope to receive to another. This can be a help or something financial, as you call in your manifestation through your affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am attracting new and beneficial relationships into my life.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Career direction

Create an oil using bay leaves, frankincense and jojoba oil. Anoint your third eye and throat chakra as you repeat the affirmation ten times.

Affirmation For Today: I am focused on what is in my highest good.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: New paths

Set up a purple and red candle on your altar with sandalwood incense and the inguz rune for new beginnings. Before meditation and chanting the affirmation, anoint your heart chakra with frankincense oil.

Affirmation For Today: I am excited about the new possibilities in my life.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Transformation

Under the light of the Moon and stars, write what you have outgrown in your life on paper. Burn safely, and then deposit the ashes in a bowl of water. Add in lemon oil and lavender. Pour this in your garden as you repeat the affirmation eight times.

Affirmation For Today: I am embracing a new and exhilarating life.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Following your heart

Collect four green candles and one pink one. Set up on your altar with fresh rose petals and a white cord loosely wrapped around all five candles. Place your hands on your heart as you repeat the affirmation seven times, focusing on the pink candle representing the truth of your heart.

Affirmation For Today: I trust in my heart and the direction I feel called to pursue.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: More downtime

Using black tourmaline creates space for joy and relaxation in your day. Place it under your bed on the side you frequently sleep on as you visualize space opening around you in your life.

Affirmation For Today: I can change my schedule for the betterment of myself and those I value.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Joyful living

Plant lemon balm by your front door as you inhale the scent and repeat the affirmation four times.

Affirmation For Today: I am worthy of enjoying each moment of my life.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Positive home changes

Smudge your home with lemon balm and lavender, then place a cinnamon stick outside your door as you repeat the affirmation four times, calling in a safe, nurturing space.

Affirmation For Today: I am creating a home that nurtures my soul.

