These 4 Zodiac Signs Decide To Breakup May 22 - 28, 2023

During the week of May 22 - 28, it's going to be 'make or break' for four zodiac signs and their relationships. The reason for this kind of intensity is not only because of the astrology forecast we have this week but because of how Geminis, Leos, Virgos, and Scorpios react to the transits ahead.

We're now in Gemini season, and while that isn't exactly a season for uproars or major change, it is the number one season for decision-making. During this first week of Gemini, many romantic couples may very well conclude that 'it's now or never' when it comes to their relationships, and much of that focus will be on whether or not to break it off ... for good.

Face it; nobody gets into a relationship with the idea of, "Well, honey, when should we end this?" We all want forever, and if not forever, we certainly want it to last indefinitely ... nobody wants an ending. Still, with Mars square Jupiter, Moon conjunction Mars, the Moon in Leo, and the Moon opposite Pluto all coming at us HARD during May 22 - 28, we'll see some harsh words and harsher actions.

Then, to top it all off, our 'healing' transit of the week is Mars square Node, which tips the scale for lovers at odds with their relationships. In other words, if we didn't have the nerve actually to break it off, we'll be doing so this week with the help of Mars square Node.

We've got enough Mars energy to last us a lifetime throughout this week, and as we all know, Mars is the planet of war and warring. It would be nice to say that these endings would be amicable, but unfortunately, it's not looking that way. So, hang on to your corsets and waistcoats, kids, because heads are about to roll during the week of May 22 - 28, 2023. Who will be manning the guillotine this week?

These four zodiac signs fall out of love and end relationships May 22 - 28, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You may already be feeling the pull of your own Sun season, as it moves into full force this week and has you feeling both nervous and excited about what you know is coming ... and that is, of course, you telling the person you are in a committed relationship with that you 'don't think this is working out.' Yes, you are naturally indecisive and even less inclined to stick with a commitment, but you will finally agree with your decision during the Mars invasion of May 22- 28. That decision is to end it with the person you've already spent too much time with. You aren't fond of watching this turn into a massive war, so you will suggest bowing out gracefully, which, as you know, won't be taken well. Prepare for an emotional battle as Mars square Node wreaks havoc in your life. The upside? You will get to end it as you wish.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

One would think that the mighty warrior energy would hit Aries during a week this jam-packed with Mars energy, but no ... it's you who gets to feel like the gladiator during this time, Leo. What you will notice is that during May 22- 28, 2023, you will feel the distinct feeling of 'it's now or never,' and it will have such a stranglehold on you that you will hardly be able to breathe ... unless, of course, you make your move NOW, and that is exactly what you'll be doing. The action is, of course, to break up with your partner.

You tried, failed, and no longer see the point in sticking together. Something about this week makes you feel as though time is not only ticking, it's fleeting, and you don't want to waste another minute pretending that what you have is working. You feel very impulsive and strong-willed during the Mars attack, and you will end your romantic relationship.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You're already on edge and feeling vulnerable and raw, and by the time this week rolls around, you're about ready to explode. You have been very angry at your partner, and while you once thought that anger would eventually subside and fade into a workable condition, during the week of May 22- 29, 2023, you will know with all certainty that this thing 'ain't happenin'.'

You can't make it work and aren't about to beg your partner to try again. The more you have to ask, the more you resent their presence on earth ... it's just enough already, except during this week, you feel something else; you feel powerful. You feel unafraid of the future and don't see yourself as totally alone anymore. You have realized that the only reason you stuck with them is out of the fear of being alone, but you feel ten times more alone when you're with them, so ... the end is nigh, m'friend.

4. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

No surprise here; the many Mars transits will upset your world, Scorpio, and the irony is that you want it that way. You've been looking for the right moment to 'carpe diem,' and it seems like the week of May 22 - 29, 2023, is here to bring you ample opportunities to take care of business. By 'business,' we mean your relationship. You will end up, and you will be cruel about it.

You don't feel you have a shred of politeness left in you. You feel as though the person you are with has diminished you to a state of raw nerves, and rather than allow yourself to become a puddle of nothingness; you will rise in anger and fight your way out of this relationship. This cannot go on, and nor can your anger. You don't want to be the angry, sad person you've become, so you end it unilaterally during this first week of Gemini.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.