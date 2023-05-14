Each Chinese Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope May 15 - 21, 2023

Your weekly Chinese zodiac sign horoscope for May 15 - 21, 2023, is here again. What's in store for you this time? But first, here's the message of the week for everybody.

When the going gets tough, who are the ones who show up to your aid? If the answer is no one, but you are always ready to help others, you must stop and reconsider your relationships. This is not what healthy relationships look like. Don't let the elders or your peers manipulate you into doing a lot for them when they cannot even ask if you are alright when you catch a cold.

Relationships are always a two-way street. Don't waste your kindness on those who don't deserve it. Some of you may think your love will change them, but that's what they want you to believe. It keeps you exactly where you are while they continue to take advantage of you for an eternity.

This message is coming through so strongly this week because some of you are on the verge of experiencing what we tarot readers call a Tower moment. Be aware of the dynamics before it's too late. Now let's focus on the week's horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for May 15 - 21, 2023.

Chinese zodiac sign weekly horoscope for May 15 - 21, 2023:

Rat

(1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Luckiest Day for Love: May 15th

Luckiest Day for Money: May 16th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: May 17th

This week will be good for Rat, especially if you are a manager heading a team or a leader in your school or university. People are watching you make your moves at this time. So stay sharp and look sharp as you move forward. You have made many good decisions in the past few months or weeks, and the good results will be apparent this week (and the next few). Some of you may even be considered for a position with greater responsibilities.

Ox

(1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Luckiest Day for Love: May 21st

Luckiest Day for Money: May 20th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: May 18th

Some of you, Ox, have a decision to make this week. It could be related to your love life. You may be considering whether to accept someone's proposal or not. It can be a marriage proposal or the other person's desire to take things to the next level. Don't get pressured into doing something you don't want to. Especially if this is something sexual and you are not interested or ready.

Some of you will be surprised/devastated when this person walks away when you set your boundaries and turn them down. Try not to let it pierce your heart. If they were as noble as they pretended to be, they wouldn't behave like narcissists when faced with a reasonable "no." You dodged a bullet there!

Tiger

(1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Luckiest Day for Love: May 17th

Luckiest Day for Money: May 18th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: May 18th

Something extraordinary will happen for you this week, Tiger, especially if you are a social media influencer or a stage performer. You are poised to break through the glass ceiling (gender, no bar) and may get scouted by a talent manager or a college football team.

Some of you may even be on the verge of releasing a book and have a lot of tasks allocated to you by the publishers — especially social media marketing. Rest assured. Things will go well ... even if it's hectic.

Rabbit

(1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Luckiest Day for Love: May 19th

Luckiest Day for Money: May 20th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: May 21st

Rabbit, some of you are unsure about your faith at this time. Not because there's anything wrong with your spiritual beliefs, but because you (and your community) are being manipulated by a false religious/spiritual leader who's only in it for how the position and power will benefit them.

You ignored the signs at first, but you cannot any longer. You can't believe more people haven't caught on yet. You have to choose whether to stay put or walk away. Again, there's nothing wrong with the spiritual practice itself. You had fallen prey to false prophets.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

Luckiest Day for Love: May 21st

Luckiest Day for Money: May 20th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: May 20th

When you decide, Dragon, don't flip-flop on it later. Changing course because of new information is not the same as second-guessing yourself and backtracking. Don't let your emotions cloud your judgment.

Unfortunately, lack of experience does create issues. Some of you cannot avoid this, especially if you are in the below-35 age group.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Luckiest Day for Love: May 21st

Luckiest Day for Money: May 20th & 21st

Luckiest Day for Friendship: May 21st

Some of you may be welcoming a baby home this week. Congratulations! For others, the due date is getting closer and closer, making your anxiety peak. You'll have the help you need.

Even if you are not pregnant, you may have to think about this topic this week, Snake. Perhaps your partner wants to talk about it, or you are thinking of getting married, which necessitates thinking of these things too. If you are dealing with an Ox, read their horoscope as well.

Horse

(1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Luckiest Day for Love: May 21st

Luckiest Day for Money: May 21st

Luckiest Day for Friendship: May 19th

Be careful with your finances this week, Horse. You have been making some good money moves in the recent past. Don't break your streak by letting your impulses get the better of you. Avoid splurging on hauls and video games because everyone else is doing the same. You will work yourself into a corner that way. It's time to resist peer pressure to the best of your capacity. If you are dealing with a Snake, read their horoscope as well.

Goat

(1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Luckiest Day for Love: May 17th & 19th

Luckiest Day for Money: May 20th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: May 19th

Good fortune and luck are on your side this week, Goat. Yay! You are primed and ready at this time to make your dreams come true and make the most of your creativity. Don't squander this by getting distracted by friends or social events. You can always interact with them in the future, but if you miss this opportunity, it will not come back.

Also, be careful of letting lazy people join your team if you plan to start a new project. "Work smart, not hard" is the easiest way to identify them. If this is your business partner, don't be surprised if they cut corners behind the scenes and ruin the quality of your products and services, all in the name of "working smart." You'll lose your customers in the end.

Monkey

(1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Luckiest Day for Love: May 21st

Luckiest Day for Money: May 21st

Luckiest Day for Friendship: May 21st

Enemies surround some of you at this time, Monkey. Be careful as you move ahead. For some, this is a religious figure/spiritual leader who is phony. For others, you have toxic colleagues who will sabotage the entire team, so no one gets ahead of them.

You cannot afford to be naive at this time. It's better to leave before a catastrophe than pick up the pieces once the damage is done. If you are dealing with a Goat or Rabbit, read their horoscope.

Rooster

(1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Luckiest Day for Love: May 21st

Luckiest Day for Money: May 19th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: May 20th

Unrequited love is the worst thing in the world, Rooster. Some of you will experience it this week. You may have confessed your feelings to someone recently, but they neither turned you down nor said anything favorable. They don't want to invite conflict by being direct and upfront about the rejection.

Take the hint and know that you will find the right person someday. In the meantime, study the art of seduction a bit more. You are too straightforward sometimes, and it scares people. If you are dealing with a Dragon, read their horoscope as well.

Dog

(1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Luckiest Day for Love: May 20th

Luckiest Day for Money: May 18th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: May 17th

This week will not be a great one for you, Dog. Mainly because a parcel you were looking forward to will get returned because of an incorrect address. Or, you will realize that you fell prey to a scam.

Some of you can avoid this future if you take this horoscope seriously and be more careful about who you give your money to. This includes businesses and charities alike. If you are dealing with a Pig, read their horoscope as well.

Pig

(1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Luckiest Day for Love: May 16th

Luckiest Day for Money: May 15th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: May 17th

Pig, this week will be lucky for you. You have been trying to manifest more wealth or opportunities into your life, and it looks like your manifestations are finally coming true. It will unfold over the next few weeks, but you will receive the first few successes and bonuses this week itself. Some of you will receive a gift of money or something else valuable from someone in a position of power or older than you. Make sure to thank them for it!

