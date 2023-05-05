Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For The Week Of May 8 - 14, 2023

Your weekly tarot horoscope is here for May 8 - 14, 2023, and after layout out the selected cards, it seems that nearly all of them are in reverse positions, which definitely has us thinking twice about the actions we find ourselves in during this week.

Not everything is 'as is.' What seems to be one way may mean something altogether different. That means we will have to use our brains this week. We must 'feel' things out because nothing is as it seems, and we will explore that individually within this blog.

No racing will occur throughout the week, even when times get difficult. It appears that the cards are trying to tell us to think before we act, and as we glibly ignore that advice, we will see the kind of damage we can inflict on ourselves if we are that filled with hubris.

We are not machines, and we need to keep ourselves in good shape; health plays a major role this week, so if you are concerned about some health issue, get on the ball with that. Honor your life, zodiac signs ... it's real.

So, let us now go over the cards for each zodiac signs. The week is May 8 - 14, and while we may be feeling optimistic and happy about the way many of the things in our lives are going, there is always a pause to consider; don't leap before looking, and don't assume when you don't know what's going on. This week is dedicated to thinking things out. We need a strong mind and a healthy body to get through the week, so get on top of that now, zodiac signs.

Weekly tarot horoscope for May 8 - 14, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

This week gives you the answer you've been waiting for: ' No.' That may be a good or bad thing, but one thing it is ... is negative. You will be turned down on either an offer or some new opportunity and while it may feel harsh, it may also be one of those 'blessings in disguise.' Use this moment to reflect on what you want, as you may have been spared something undesirable.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

While it's not altogether a negative, as it is displayed, this card may represent an inability to see yourself in the right light. You may be taken down a peg this week regarding your self-confidence. You are definitely a person who believes in yourself, and while you love and honor yourself, you may see something you aren't fond of inside yourself. This allows you to improve, so use the self-reflection to your advantage.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

Spiritually, you may find that you're a little off the mark this week, Gemini. What's meant by this is that you have come to rely upon your gut intuition, and because you are so firmly rooted in your beliefs and opinion, if you are challenged, as you will be during this week, you may have to question your ideas. This may put you in a bad mood, as some truths arise that you don't want to look at.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

You will receive word this week that something that interests you can no longer continue, which could mean that you have to relook at how things like employment or some creative endeavor may be affected. This isn't to say you'll lose your job, but it is to say that you may hear something that will snap you out of your reverie; you need to pay closer attention. Do not let the 'little things' slide, as they are relevant in your life right now.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

You may see something happen during this week, Leo, that you've come to a place where nothing is moving. You are now stuck in something, and you can't get out. You did all you could, and now you are locked into a situation preventing you from moving forward, which will bring frustration. There is a good chance this is financial in nature.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

This is the first card that displays in upright form so far. You will be collecting your assets this week, Virgo. This also means that doing so is a good move. You might be planning a vacation or some time off, and now is the best time to see what is owed to you in the form of sick days or monies you can collect. Do not hesitate to ask for what is owed to you; do not back down or be intimidated. What's yours is yours ... demand it.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

Typical of this card, when in reverse, it means that you will pay for being lazy and overindulgent. The Devil represents our need to push the limit and do whatever we want, but in reverse, this card means that whoever is rebelling will end up paying for their moment of fun in the Sun. This could mean anything from overeating and getting a whopping stomach ache to doing anything resulting in poor health.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

This week has you working with the words and deeds of friends who influence your life. You will feel inspired, as if you just spent some time in a retreat, except that retreat is made up of the encouraging words of those you respect in your life. This week lets you know that you are not alone and that hope springs eternal. It's a good week for you; you feel strong and capable.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Death

Your rapid-paced mind seems to be on a roll these days, Sagittarius, and once again, you will have a major life healing. You've been going through many changes, some good, some devastating, but all of them are learning experiences that take you to the next level. What felt hard and draining last week is here to give you new life this week.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

Well, it's almost obvious that this card brings about the idea of confusion and radical change. The World in reverse is as it sounds ... in reverse. Things are about to change for you in ways you hadn't anticipated, and it's all going way too fast for your tastes. However, you can grapple with the change, though a period of adjustment is in order.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Of all the zodiac signs, yours seems to be the one who's getting the happy ending, or rather, the happy week. Everything is looking up for you, Aquarius; you'll feel quite accomplished this week as so much of what you've put effort into is now coming to fruition. You are right on track and well-supported by the people who love you. All is definitely well in your world.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Struggles at work make you want to throw your hands up and walk off, but you'll stay on and deal with it. It's just another week where the hassles are a-plenty, and there you are, at the heart of it all, coping like a boss. It might be a rough week for you, Pisces, but it's nothing you can't deal with. So ... deal with it, right?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.