What To Manifest Today, Friday, May 5, 2023, By Zodiac Sign

What should your zodiac sign manifest today, May 5, 2023, during the Full Moon eclipse in Scorpio? Eclipses are powerful and auspicious energy portals through which the deepest intentions are set.

Today marks the Full Moon in Scorpio and Lunar Eclipse, closing the eclipse portal and celebrating the last time an eclipse will occur in Scorpio as part of the current cycle. This wraps up many themes from 2021 when this cycle began, and whether you are releasing something or calling something into yourself, it’s a chance to find a moment of clarity and growth.

Manifesting is the ability to create what you already believe is reality. This is magnified during eclipses as it’s a time when timelines can be sped up and even altered. Divine magic is at play in the cosmos today, allowing you to manifest what your future self will thank you for.

What your zodiac sign should manifest today, May 5, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: release

Write down what you want or need to release on a piece of paper. Roll it up and tie it with string to bind it and then burn it under the Full Moon in Scorpio as you scatter the ashes and with it negativity.

Manifest affirmation: I free myself from anything toxic, negative or unhealthy.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: clarity in love

Light a blue candle, place your hands over your heart, settle your mind and invite in the truth you need to see. You can hold an aquamarine crystal during the ritual that you can place under your pillow.

Manifest affirmation: I am open to seeing and accepting the truth.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: better health

Take a bay leaf or one from outside, and write down what you want to improve in your physical, mental or emotional health. Then, burn it under the Full Moon and place the ashes in an indoor potted plant or garden.

Manifest affirmation: I will do whatever is necessary to feel and be my best.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: creativity

Use an orange candle and the Empress card from the tarot deck. Place them on your altar or a safe space in your home, and write down what you are hoping to create within your life. Then, fold it three times and place it under the Empress card.

Manifest affirmation: I can fully create whatever I desire.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: connection

Under the power of the Full Moon in Scorpio, write down what blocks you from embracing the loving and joyful connections within your life as you repeat your affirmation for today. Fold it twice to embrace the choice for lessons and bury it somewhere so you can be done with it.

Manifest affirmation: I will make space to connect with those I am in a meaningful relationship with.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: flexibility

Stand in front of a mirror, look at yourself, smile and repeat the affirmation for today. Repeat that you are flexible and open to things going differently than expected because you know everything that happens is for your highest good.

Manifest affirmation: I will only focus on one moment and one thing at a time.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: self-worth

To begin, write down on a jar (using permanent or whiteboard markers) those qualities that represent self-worth to you. Place it under the energy of the Full Moon in Scorpio for at least an hour, and then come inside, boiling it inside a kettle. Place a cinnamon stick in the water, cool, and then enjoy while repeating your affirmation.

Manifest affirmation: I am worthy of having my needs met by myself and those in my life.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: understanding

Place an Amethyst on your forehead and repeat the affirmation as you envision yourself speaking the words to create your desired life. Place the crystal in your clothing. At the end of the day, write down what you need to release to make the most of your powerful Full Moon and burn it outside under the stars.

Manifest affirmation: I allow myself to speak my truth and release anything distracting me from my ultimate purpose.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: inner peace

Begin by writing, my truth is, and then write a stream of consciousness on what you really want and who you authentically are. As you repeat the affirmation, take this and plant it next to a fertile or blooming plant.

Manifest affirmation: I will advocate for myself, express my feelings and not suppress any part of my truth.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: joy

Light a yellow candle and repeat the daily affirmation as you envision making the most of the relationships in your life. Remember that your friends and loved ones are worth the effort because they are the best part of your life.

Manifest affirmation: I can balance my life and make room for joy and happiness.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: success

Using a green candle and a bay leaf, write down your deepest dreams on the leaf, then let it burn in a safe space. Take the ashes and send them out into the universe under the light of the Full Moon in Scorpio.

Manifest affirmation: I allow myself to move toward my dreams.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: spiritual growth

Create a circle outside of stones, leaves or even flowers. Step into the circle as you sit down and consciously, in your mind, set time aside to connect with the divine under the luminous Full Moon in Scorpio. Settle into your breath and let your intuitive thoughts arise as they guide you toward your deepest gifts.

Manifest affirmation: I can tap into my intuition and connect with the powers of the universe.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.